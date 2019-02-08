Vertex: Shareholders Might Have Reason To Breathe More Easily
Summary
Vertex Pharmaceuticals has announced positive efficacy and tolerability results for the first of its two 3-drug candidates for cystic fibrosis.
I expect FDA approval of whichever combo Vertex submits, and that this will help derisk investing in the stock due to much longer patent protection and a much larger market opportunity.
I also like the company's mid-stage and possible franchise opportunity in oral, non-narcotic pain drugs and in rare diseases beyond CF.
Valuation and the many risks associated with drug development make Vertex a risky stock.
Introduction - Riding out some squalls
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), an innovator in rational drug design, appears to yours truly to have come through a mildly challenging period in a strong position. This is