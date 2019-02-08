Long Ideas | Healthcare 

Vertex: Shareholders Might Have Reason To Breathe More Easily

About: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX), Includes: ABBV, BIIB, CNCE, CRSP, GILD, LLY, PFE, REGN, RHHBY, TEVA, XENE
by: DoctoRx
DoctoRx
Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has announced positive efficacy and tolerability results for the first of its two 3-drug candidates for cystic fibrosis.

I expect FDA approval of whichever combo Vertex submits, and that this will help derisk investing in the stock due to much longer patent protection and a much larger market opportunity.

I also like the company's mid-stage and possible franchise opportunity in oral, non-narcotic pain drugs and in rare diseases beyond CF.

Valuation and the many risks associated with drug development make Vertex a risky stock.

Introduction - Riding out some squalls

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), an innovator in rational drug design, appears to yours truly to have come through a mildly challenging period in a strong position. This is