Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has announced positive efficacy and tolerability results for the first of its two 3-drug candidates for cystic fibrosis.

I expect FDA approval of whichever combo Vertex submits, and that this will help derisk investing in the stock due to much longer patent protection and a much larger market opportunity.

I also like the company's mid-stage and possible franchise opportunity in oral, non-narcotic pain drugs and in rare diseases beyond CF.

Valuation and the many risks associated with drug development make Vertex a risky stock.