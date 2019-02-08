National Retail Properties: A Best-In-Breed Blue Chip Made For The SWAN Investor

Just remember that valuation always matters and that triple net lease REITs are slow-growing companies that you should avoid overpaying for.

So let’s take a look at why I’m such a big fan of National Retail Properties and consider it a great blue-chip SWAN stock.

While I’m a huge fan of diversification there’s something about the simplicity of triple net lease retail REITs that I find highly attractive.

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

Gary Player said that "greatness isn’t just talent. It’s talent applied consistently." There are now hundreds of REITs in over a dozen industries for income-growth investors to choose from. But while I’m a huge fan of diversification there’s something about the simplicity of triple net lease retail REITs that I find highly attractive.

More specifically, one of the reasons that we are big fans of National Retail Properties (NNN) is because this blue-champ SWAN is the essence of "talent applied consistently," because this dividend champion (29 consecutive years of rising payouts under its belt) is not just a great source of generous, safe and steadily rising income, but also can generate market-beating total returns if you buy it at the right price.

Photo Source

National Retail: A Great Business Model Makes For A Great Dividend Stock

National Retail was founded in 1984 making it one of the oldest and largest triple net lease REITs, with 2,847 properties in 48 states leased to over 400 companies in 37 industries. The leases are 15 to 20 years when new and the REIT’s average remaining lease is for 11.4 years with less than 5% expiring before the end of 2020.

The reason triple net is such a great business model for REITs is, in the words the company doesn’t have to pay for “toilets, trash or taxes” (stay tuned for my 3 Ts article series). In other words, maintenance, taxes, insurance, and utilities are all the responsibility of the tenant, with the REIT acting as landlord and collecting high margin and very stable rent.

In the case of National Retail Properties that results in a 68% AFFO margin. Adjusted funds from operations or AFFO is the REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what pays the dividend. Note that FFO (funds from operations) is a standardized accounting metric set by NAREIT (AFFO is calculated slightly differently by all REITs) and thus FFO is often used for comparing REIT growth rates, payout ratios, and valuations.

68% AFFO margin is one of the highest in not just this industry (Realty Income’s is one of the few that’s higher at 75%) but among the highest in all of REITdom. But even better than a highly profitable business model is the fact that National Retail runs it in a very conservative and disciplined fashion, with a laser-like focus on providing a safe and steadily rising dividend.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Which is why NNN has a fantastic dividend growth record that surpasses 99% of U.S. companies and would make it a dividend aristocrat if it were large enough to be in the S&P 500 (it’s a dividend champion officially).

Not just does such steady dividend growth help people like retirees fund living expenses, but it has helped make National Retail a market-beating powerhouse.

(Source: Investor presentation)

For a quarter century, this boring but beautiful REIT has managed to significantly outperform not just most other REITs, but pretty much every index, including the S&P 500.

What’s the secret to NNN’s winning strategy? A focus on opportunistic value investing, quality tenants, and utilizing its biggest competitive advantage. All run by a skilled management team that includes

Top six executives have an average of 18 years with NNN

The average vice president has been with the REIT for 17 years

The average employee has been with National Retail for 10 years

The U.S. triple net lease industry targets about $1 trillion worth of real estate assets and is a highly fragmented industry that’s ripe for consolidation. NNN specifically targets smaller freestanding stores usually paying $2 to $4 million for each in private market transactions (71% of all deals) which offer 5% higher cash yields on investment compared to open market ones. It selects companies that are typically sub-investment grade (but still high-quality) and that might in fact eventually get upgraded to investment grade (thus raising the value of its properties).

(Source: Investor presentation)

Management’s track record of balancing the higher risk of sub-investment grade tenants (that results in higher cash yields on investment) without risking its cash flow is excellent.

You can see that in the average rental coverage ratio (tenant operating cash flow/rent) which at 3.6 is not just the second-highest in the industry, but far above the 1.5 level that’s considered safe for this industry. Even accounting for all the costs a tenant has to pay (fixed charge coverage ratio) its tenants are strong businesses that have no trouble paying rent, which increases steadily over time thanks to rental escalators baked into most of its leases.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Further reducing the cash flow risk to the REIT and its investors is the highly diversified portfolio, both by the industry as well as geography.

When a tenant does occasionally get into financial trouble and break a lease, management is quick to either find a new one, or sell the property (whose upkeep costs it’s now responsible for), and usually at a profit. That capital gets recycled into new properties leased to quality tenants, but again at attractive cap rates that help the REIT steadily grow AFFO/share and its dividend.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Management’s ability to balance its tenant mix and property portfolio can be seen by the strong occupancy rates, which never fell below 96.4% even during the height of the Great Recession (the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression).

But the biggest reason for National Retail’s success, both in the past and in the future, is its strongest competitive advantage, which is scale and access to low cost of capital. Ultimately, the only way any REIT can grow profitably is if the cash yield on new investments is above its cost of capital (weighted between equity and debt).

National Retail’s cost of capital is about 4.7% compared to its 6.9% cash yields on new acquisitions in the first nine months of 2018. Most triple net lease REITs are happy to earn 1% to 2% investment spreads but NNN’s ability to safely target higher cap rate properties means its investment spread is an above average 2.2%.

(Source: Investor presentation)

The key to that low cost of capital is one of the strongest balance sheets in REIT-dom, including modest leverage (relative to safe industry levels) and far higher interest coverage ratio and fixed-charge coverage ratios than most of its peers.

That’s what allows it to borrow at an average of 4.0% for bonds with an average maturity of 9.6 years. Low fixed rate borrowing costs lock in the profitability on new investments, reduces the business model’s risk from rising interest rates, and also gives the REIT strong financial flexibility. That including an untapped $900 million revolving credit facility at an interest rate of about 3%. Better yet? At its request that credit facility can be expanded to $1.6 billion which would be enough to fund two years' worth of the REIT’s typical property acquisitions all on its own.

But factor in opportunistic capital recycling (572 property sales grossing over $1.7 billion since 2005) and a low cost of equity (5.1%) due to its well-earned premium share price, and you have a winning formula for steady and profitable long-term growth.

That’s why, at fair value or better I am happy to recommend this high-yield blue-chip which has proven itself to be not just a great sleep-well-at-night income investment, but a solid long-term market-beater as well.

Dividend Profile: A Safe And Steadily Growing Dividend Equals Double-Digit Returns...IF You Buy At The Right Price

What ultimately drives my investing (and recommendation) decisions on any income stock is the dividend profile, which consists of three things, yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential. Combined with valuation this is what determines long-term total returns and whether or not a dividend stock is a good buy at any given time.

Yield: 3.8% (S&P 500 2.0%, median REIT 5.3%)

FFO Payout Ratio: 74% (REIT average 80%)

Debt/EBITDA: 5.9 (sector average 5.8)

Interest Coverage Ratio: 5.1 (sector average 3.4)

S&P Credit Rating: BBB+

Average Interest Cost: 4.0% (average maturity 9.6 years)

National Retail’s 3.8% yield is great by stock market standards but significantly below that of most REITs. The good news is that according to FactSet Research (NYSE:FDS) analysts believe that management can indeed hit its long-term cash flow growth goal of 5% per year over time.

Combine with a below average payout ratio, the rock steady nature of its cash flow, and a strong balance sheet, and you get a very safe dividend that makes this blue-chip a true SWAN. However, that 5% growth rate isn’t enough for me to recommend buying National Retail today.

Long-term expected FFO/share growth: 5%

Expected Total Return (No Change In Valuation): 8.8%

Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential: 5.8% to 7.8%

Yield: 3.8% vs. 5-Year average 4.4%

P/FFO: 19.8 vs. 18.0 10-year average

Discount To Fair Value: -10% to -13%

Valuation Boost: -1.0% to -3%

That’s because I’m a big fan of the Buffett rule that “it’s better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.” But the corollary to that is investors should never pay more than fair price for a company, no matter how wonderful.

While there are many ways to value a REIT historically, the two most useful methods are to compare its P/FFO (REIT equivalent of a P/E ratio and standardized by NAREIT) and yield to its historical averages. Right now NNN is trading at nearly 20 times FFO which is about 10% above its 10-year average of 18.0.

Similarly, the yield of 3.8% indicates it is probably 13% overvalued, meaning that, while undoubtedly a wonderful REIT, this blue-chip is a “hold" for now.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

But let me be very clear that “hold” does not mean “sell.” Hold just means that anyone looking to start or add to a position should wait because historically NNN becomes undervalued every 12 to 18 months.

For example, in late 2011 the stock was trading at a 7% to 14% discount to fair value and was a strong buy. At that time my valuation-adjusted total return model (total return = yield + long-term cash flow growth + valuation returning to fair value) predicted NNN would deliver about 12% to 14% over the next eight years. The actual figure of 13.6% is right in line with expectations. But the point is that if you’re patient you can buy this blue-chip at a valuation that will get you double-digit returns as well as generous, safe and growing income.

A “Buy” at 4.4% yield (about 9.4% long-term return potential)

A “Strong Buy” at 4.8% yield (over 10% long-term growth potential)

Of course, just because NNN is a blue-chip SWAN REIT doesn’t mean that anyone who buys it shouldn’t first be comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

One potential concern some investors might have is from the just announced BB&T (BBT) and SunTrust (STI) $66 billion mega-merger. That will create the country’s 6th largest bank by assets but might also result in some branch closures. So let’s address this risk first.

The deal isn’t expected to close until the end of 2019, and it’s true that banks have been closing branches in recent years, thus finding new tenants for these rather specialized properties isn’t always easy. NNN’s exposure to STI (whose branches would most likely be closing) is small.

At the end of Q3 2018, the REIT had just 80 properties leased to SunTrust (2.8% of storefronts). These are paying $10.8 million in rent or about 0.6% of the REIT’s total revenue. The average remaining lease is for 12 years and the properties themselves, which NNN paid $140 million for, are currently valued at $182.4 million.

Realistically, STI wouldn’t close all of its branches. But even if it did, National Retail’s top line would barely be impacted. If management couldn’t find a new bank to replace STI it could sell the vacant properties at a profit and reinvest the capital into other higher-yielding opportunities (cap rate on those properties is 5.95% vs. 6.9% for this year’s acquisitions).

So basically don’t worry about the STI/BBT mega-merger because it’s not a big threat to the REIT’s long-term dividend security or growth outlook.

But what you might want to keep in mind is that National Retail’s business model is more heavily concentrated in restaurants (20% of rent) than rivals like Realty Income (O). While the REIT’s occupancy isn’t likely to fall off a cliff during a recession, it might see higher vacancies than usual requiring more capital recycling and thus slower growth during an economic downturn.

In fact, compared to some other triple-net REITs (like STOR or O) NNN has slightly higher exposure to both recession and e-commerce, though not enough to break the blue-chip investment thesis.

What investors might want to watch for in the future is whether or not cap rates on new properties recover as they should after long-term interest rates have risen by 1.4% from their 2016 lows.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Remember that the only way that management can achieve its 4% to 6% long-term FFO/share growth guidance is if it can maintain a steady pace of acquisitions at a high enough investment spread (cap rate minus the cost of capital).

While NNN is currently enjoying a wonderfully high valuation (so low cost of equity), cap rates haven’t actually increased since long-term rates bottomed. Management believes they might move up a bit in the coming year but given that slower economic growth and inflation expectations have halted the rise in 10-year yields (what most affects cap rates), chances are small that we’ll get back to the 7.5+% levels of the recent past.

That’s partially because over the past 10 years triple-net lease has gained a lot of legitimacy among alternative asset investors (like private equity funds and hedge funds). As a result, there is more competition in the space for properties which means that cap rates might stay lower for longer, thus making NNN’s growth goals harder.

Mind you, it still has a nice competitive advantage thanks to its strong access to low-cost capital and management’s skill at being able to target smaller properties leased to high-quality but sub-investment grade tenants. But ultimately a more competitive triple net industry might mean that we see a major wave of consolidation where the biggest REITs acquire the smaller ones.

In fact, we think that ultimately there might be just three triple net lease REITs standing, Realty Income, W.P. Carey (WPC), and STORE Capital (STOR), an assessment that we consider reasonable (though probably not for several more years). Thus NNN might be a takeout candidate (though you should never invest on that basis alone).

Why is a potential buyout of NNN a risk? Wouldn’t getting acquired by one of the big REITs mentioned above (all top quality names by the way) be a good thing? Sure, if you happened to buy NNN at fair value or better and thus would get to enjoy an actual premium to your cost basis.

On the other hand, if you overpay for the REIT, and then the price were to fall far enough, say during another REIT bear market (when someone like Realty could more easily acquire it), then a buyout might be at a lower price than you paid.

Mind you, it would be a stock deal where you end up owning shares in another quality triple net lease REIT, so as long as you don’t have to sell shares to pay the bills (like retirees using the 4% rule), you wouldn’t lose money over the long term. But keep all these risks in mind when considering overpaying for even a blue-chip of National Retail’s caliber.

Patient investors will eventually be able to buy NNN at fair value or better and in the immortal words of Warren Buffett,

The stock market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient.”

Bottom Line: National Retail Is A Great High-Yield Blue-Chip If You Buy It At The Right Time

Triple net lease blue-chips like National Realty Properties can make great sources of generous, safe and steadily rising income. Their high-margin business model, backed by long-term leases and very stable cash flow (even during recessions), makes dividend champions like National Retail a SWAN you can trust in pretty much any economic environment.

That’s especially true given that the experienced management team has proven itself masters of investing in mostly sub-investment-grade leased properties, but to quality companies that results in strong occupancy rates and safe and growing dividends even during the Great Recession (when 87% of REITs had to cut or suspend their payouts).

Just remember that valuation always matters and that triple net lease REITs are slow-growing companies that you should avoid overpaying for. National Retail is currently about 10% to 13% overvalued and so a “hold” that patient investors can watchlist for now and wait for one of its inevitable future pullbacks. At a yield of 4.4% NNN is a solid buy, and at 4.8% or higher, it’s likely to deliver double-digit total returns.

Speaking of BLUE CHIPs, I will be working on a series of blue-chip REIT articles over the next few days. Stay tuned... Also, I am speaking at The MoneyShow in Orlando today. Stop by my presentation at 4:45 if you're in town.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

We are getting ready to commence the annual REIT bracketology series in which veteran analyst Brad Thomas will be calling the play-by-play for all property sectors. This year is going to be another "dividend dandy" showdown between the stalwart players and the up-and-coming sharp-shooters. Maybe there will be a Cinderella story this year? You don't want to miss this series in which marketplace members will have access to our newest portfolio tools, delivering stats for all of the teams, so that you can sleep well at night. Get your front row ticket now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN, O, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Update: The disclosure has been corrected from the version originally published.