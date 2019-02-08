Hub Group's (HUBG) CEO Dave Yeager on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG)
by: SA Transcripts
Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)
Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call
February 7, 2019, 5:00 pm ET
Company Participants
Dave Yeager - CEO
Don Maltby - President & COO
Terri Pizzuto - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Kevin Sterling - Seaport Global
Benjamin Hartford - Baird
Justin Long - Stephens
Todd Fowler - KeyBanc
Brian Ossenbeck - J.P. Morgan
Bascome Majors - Susquehanna
Diane Huang - Morgan Stanley
Adam Kramer - Cowen and Company
Tom Wadewitz - UBS
Matt Brooklier - Buckingham Research
Rick Patterson - Loop Capital
Presentation
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Hub Group Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Dave Yeager, Hub's CEO; Don Maltby, Hub's President and Chief Operating Officer; and