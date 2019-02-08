Hub Group's (HUBG) CEO Dave Yeager on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call

February 7, 2019, 5:00 pm ET

Company Participants

Dave Yeager - CEO

Don Maltby - President & COO

Terri Pizzuto - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Kevin Sterling - Seaport Global

Benjamin Hartford - Baird

Justin Long - Stephens

Todd Fowler - KeyBanc

Brian Ossenbeck - J.P. Morgan

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna

Diane Huang - Morgan Stanley

Adam Kramer - Cowen and Company

Tom Wadewitz - UBS

Matt Brooklier - Buckingham Research

Rick Patterson - Loop Capital

Presentation

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Hub Group Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Dave Yeager, Hub's CEO; Don Maltby, Hub's President and Chief Operating Officer; and