Mettler Toledo International Inc. (MTD) CEO Olivier Filliol on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mettler Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2019

Mary Finnegan - Treasurer

Olivier Filliol - CEO

Shawn Vadala - CFO

Ross Muken - Evercore ISI

Patrick Donnelly - Goldman Sachs

Steve Beuchaw - Morgan Stanley

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies

Tycho Peterson - JPMorgan

Derik De Bruin - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Daniel Arias - Citigroup

Jack Meehan - Barclays Capital

Dan Leonard - Deutsche Bank

Daniel Brennan - UBS

Steve Willoughby - Cleveland Research

Mary Finnegan

Thanks, Catherine, and good evening everyone. I'm Mary Finnegan. I'm Treasurer and responsible for Investor Relations at Mettler Toledo. I'm happy that you're joining us this evening. I am joined by Olivier Filliol our CEO and Shawn Vadala our Chief Financial Officer.

I need to cover just a couple of administrative matters. This call is being webcast and is available for replay on our Web site. A copy of the press release and the presentation that we refer to is also available on the Web site.

I will now turn the call over to Olivier.

Olivier Filliol

Thank you, Mary, and welcome to everyone on the call which we are doing from Switzerland this quarter, which is why we started a little earlier than we normally do. I will start with a summary of the quarter and then Shawn will provide details on our financial results and guidance. I will then have some additional comments, and we will open the lines for Q&A.

The highlights for the quarter are on page three of the presentation. We are very pleased with the strong finish to the year with our fourth quarter results. Local currency sales growth was better than expected as demand in our markets remained favorable and we continued to execute very well. Total local currency sales grew 8% in the quarter. We had strong broad-based growth in most of our laboratory and industrial product lines.

China had another quarter of excellent growth. Our sales growth combined with results from our margin and productivity measures drove very strong improvements in operating margins. And despite a 5% headwind due to adverse currency and high tariff costs, we achieved a 15% increase in adjusted EPS in the quarter. All around, these are strong results.

Our outlook for 2019 remains positive, but similar to our comments to you last quarter, we remain concerned about the global economy. We do not see evidence of a downturn in our markets today, but Marko [ph] data and rhetoric surrounding international trade disputes make us cautious. We remain focused on execution of our growth initiatives and believe we are well-positioned to continue to gain share regardless of market conditions. Assuming market conditions remained favorable we believe we can generate good earnings growth in 2019.

Let me now turn it to Shawn to cover the financials and guidance and I will come back later with additional comments on our business.

Shawn Vadala

Thanks, Olivier, and hello everybody. Sales were $817.9 million in the quarter, an increase of 8% in local currency. All growth is organic and we have owned Biotix for more than a year now. On a U.S. dollar basis total sales increased 5% as currencies reduced sales growth by approximately 3% in the quarter.

On slide number four, we show sales growth by region. Local currency sales grew 7% in the Americas, 6% in Europe and 10% in Asia/Rest of World. Sales growth in China increased 12% in the quarter and strong in both laboratory and industrial products. Slide number 5 shows sales growth for the full-year. Local currency sales increased 5% in the Americas, 4% in Europe, and 10% in Asia/Rest of the world. Biotix benefited Americas' growth by approximately 1% for the full-year.

On slide number six, we outlined local currency sales growth by product line. In the quarter, Laboratory sales grew 7%, Industrial increased 10%, while Retail decreased 6%. Within Industrial, product inspection increased 7%, while core industrial grew 13%.

Turning to the next slide, we show sales growth for the full-year by product line. Laboratory sales grew 9%, Industrial grew 3% and Retail grew 3% in 2018. Biotix benefited lab sales by approximately 2%. All sales growth is in local currency.

Slide number 8 provides the P&L for the quarter. Gross margin in the quarter was 58.4% as compared to 58.6% in the prior year. Pricing continues to be a strong contributor to gross margins but we had headwinds from tariffs mix and some additional costs associated with our product inspection business and new product launches.

R&D amounted to $36.2 million, which represents a 15% increase in local currency. SG&A amounted to $201.7 million, a decrease of 1% in local currency over the prior year. Increased investments in our field force were offset by cost savings and productivity initiatives as well as lower variable compensation.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $239.7 million in the quarter, which represents an 11% increase over the prior year amount of $216.9 million. We estimate currency reduced operating profit by approximately $5 million. We also estimate tariffs where gross headwind to operating income by an estimated $5 million. Despite these meaningful headwinds, our operating margin was 29.3% which is a 140 basis point improvement over the prior year.

A couple of final comments on the P&L. Amortization amounted to $12 million in the quarter. Interest expense was $8.8 million in the quarter. Other income, excluding the onetime items I will cover shortly amounted to $340,000 compared to income of $1.2 million last year.

Our effective tax rate was approximately 21.5% in the quarter, moving to fully diluted shares which amounted to $25.5 million in the quarter and is 3% decline from the prior year reflecting the impact of our share repurchase program. Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $6.85, a 15% increase over the prior year amount of $5.97. On a reported basis in the quarter, EPS was $7.11 as compared to $2.93 in the prior year.

Reported EPS included a $0.75 acquisition gain related to our earn-out accrual with Biotix. As background, when recording an acquisition with an earn-out provision, the initial amount accrued in goodwill is recorded is based upon a Monte Carlo simulation of all possible outcomes. The Biotix acquisition was structured with the large potential earn-out component, while we are very pleased with the Biotix acquisition and expect their operating profit to grow by more than 35% in the first two years they fall short of the earn-out level. As a result, we recorded a onetime non-cash gain to reverse a significant portion of the original amount.

Other one-time items in EPS include $0.10 of purchased intangible amortization, $0.14 of restructuring, $0.14 of a true up of the transition tax associated with last year's new tax regulations related to the most current guidance that was published in December, $0.09 of litigation cost and a $0.02 difference between our quarterly and annual rate due to timing of stock option exercises.

The next slide provides full-year results for 2018. Local currency sales increased 6%, operating profit increased 12%, operating margins improved 100 basis points and adjusted EPS was up 16%. We are very pleased with these results. That is it for the P&L.

Now I will cover cash flow. In the quarter, adjusted free cash flow was $157.2 million as compared with $130.7 million in the prior year period. Our working capital statistics remain solid with DSO at 39 days and ITO of 4.5 times. For the full-year, our free cash flow was $455.9 million which represents a 12% increase on a per share basis. We are very happy with this achievement.

Let me now turn to guidance. First, we continue to feel very good about the things we can control namely our growth and productivity initiatives, we have spoken to you often about our spinnaker sales and marketing initiatives, our new product launches and our stern drive productivity programs.

We're confident in the effectiveness of these initiatives and our ability to execute them. Our guidance for 2019 assumes market conditions remain unchanged while we ended the year on a strong note as Olivier mentioned we are cautious on the global economy, some economic data points have further moderated over the past few months but we have not seen an impact on our business today.

We also continue to acknowledge risks associated with the potential impact on the Chinese in overall global economy due to trade and tariff disputes. We will continue to monitor the global economy closely and remain agile to adapt to conditions necessitate.

Next tariffs, based on the situation today, we expect a gross negative impact of tariffs of approximately $25 million on an annual basis. This assumes the full 25% tariff rates which we assume will be fully implemented in March. We estimate tariffs will be a gross headwind to EPS of approximately 3% in 2019 and will have a greater impact in the first half of the year versus the second half.

We expect to be able to negate much of the impact of tariffs through price increases and some internal supply chain adjustments, one question you may ask is what happens if the tariffs go away, we would estimate a positive impact to full-year EPS growth of approximately 1% if the tariffs were eliminated and this would be on a full-year basis. We would not recoup the entire 3% as some pricing in the internal supply chain process changes are tied directly to the tariffs and therefore would go away if the tariffs are eliminated.

In addition to tariffs, currency also continues to be a headwind to earnings in 2019 particularly in the first half of the year, for the full-year we would have - we would expect adverse currency to reduce EPS growth by approximately 1.4%. However in the first half, it will reduce EPS growth by approximately 3%.

Finally, our tax rate, when we provided guidance in November, we had assumed a tax rate of 21% for 2019. Based on our current expected mix of income, we now expect the effective tax rate for 2019 will be 20% to 25%.

Let me now cover the specifics, we continue to expect local currency sales growth in 2019 to be approximately 5%. We are increasing our adjusted EPS guidance to $22.50 to $22.70 which is a growth rate of 11% to 12%. This compares to previous adjusted EPS guidance of $22.40 to $22.60. With respect to the first quarter, we would expect local currency sales growth to be approximately 5.5% and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4 to $4.05, a growth rate of approximately 7% to 8%. We would expect the headwind from tariffs and currency to approximate 7% in the first quarter and the first half of the year.

Let me also comment on cash flow for 2019, we expect cash flow of approximately $510 million in 2019, this represents a growth of 16% per share. In terms of share repurchases as we mentioned on our last call, we intend to modestly increase our leverage over the next two years through share repurchases and our acquisitions. We currently expect share repurchases to be approximately $745 million in 2019, some final comments on guidance as you update your models.

Other income, which is below adjusted operating profit will be approximately $3.5 million, as compared to income of $6 million last year. This line includes pension income which we expect will be lower this year, we would expect shares outstanding to be approximately $24.9 million, interest expense is expected to be approximately $40 million, total amortization will be approximately $52 million which includes approximately $13 million of purchased intangible and amortization or $0.40 per share which we exclude from adjusted EPS.

In terms of currency and sales, we expect currency to reduce sales growth by approximately 2.5% in 2019. For the first quarter, we expect currency to reduce sales growth by approximately 4.5%. We will provide Q2 guidance on our next call, but wanted to point out given the expected impact of tariffs and currency in the first half of the year as compared to the second half, we would expect EPS growth in the second quarter to be high single digits.

That is it from my side. I'll now turn it back to Olivier.

Olivier Filliol

Thanks, Shawn. Let me start by providing some additional comments on our operating results, Our lot business continues to perform very well with 7% sales growth in the quarter, which was again excellent growth in the prior year, almost all product lines have good growth with analytical instruments, pipettes, and process analytics particularly strong.

We are executing well in this business as we've benefited from a robust product portfolio, continued investments in field resources and our spin on sales and marketing initiatives. Last we will have tougher comparisons in 2019, but we expect good growth nonetheless. I will have some additional comments on lab shortly but let me cover other business.

With respect to industrial, we ended the year with strong sales growth in both core industrial and product inspection. Core industrial had an impressive growth of 13% with all three regions and most product lines showing very good growth. These results reflect solid market demand and good execution. Product inspection had good growth in the fourth quarter with 7% local currency growth. This business have been under some pressure for most of 2018 due to very tough comparisons and reduced spending by large package food companies.

We expect growth in 2019 in the mid-single-digit range which is below our long-term outlook for this business as we think it will take some additional time for packaged food companies to return to full investment mode. The final piece of our company is the retail business which was down 6% in the quarter based up on the timing of customer activity. Although negative we are not overly concerned given that we manage this business profitability not sales growth. We also expect a sales decline in the first quarter but expect for the full-year that this business is relatively flat.

Now let me make some additional comments by geography. Europe ended the year with strong local currency sales despite the declining food retailing. Lab had solid growth while industrial both core industrial and product inspection were up strongly. In the Americas lab had excellent growth product inspection was flat while core industrial was up strongly. Retail was flat.

Finally Asia and rest of the world had another quarter of excellent growth. Lab and industrial did very well while retail down. China had very strong growth in lab and industrial. One final comment on the business in the fourth quarter is service which was up 9% for the quarter. We had a growth in both lab and industrial reflecting traction on our growth initiatives surrounding service. That concludes my comments on different pieces of the business for the fourth quarter. We are very pleased with how we ended the year.

Let me comment in some more detail on our lab business, which have had strong organic growth over the last three years. And now we present just over 50% of our business we are benefiting from a very robust product pipeline. Lab received a disproportionate amount of our R&D and our recent and upcoming launches are yielding very tangible results. Our Spinnaker sales and marketing approach has worked particular well for this business as we very much leverage cross and value selling and innovative marketing that drives leads growth. There are also some market dynamics of our base table to our offering to the market.

One example in the area of data integrity and specifically how our instrument control software LabX is helping customers ensure compliance and data integrity. Data integrity is one of the most critical topics in the pharmaceutical industry today and has become a hot button issue with the FDA. In particular the focus is on bench-top instruments such as balances, Ph meters and typewriter that do not store data electronically. Such instruments typically use printout as data records which of course can be subject to manipulation y. This risk has gotten the attention of the FDA.

Our answer to this challenge is LabX our instrument control and data management software to control bench-top instruments. LabX supports all of our lab instruments, which represents approximately 40% of the instrument on a typical chemist bench-top. LabX through well-designed workflows, standardization of validation methodologies and strong data management capabilities can help customers achieve the data integrity objectives. LabX can also be fully integrated in a lymph system.

LabX as a fully compliant FDA 21 CFR Part 11 platform addresses the FDA concerns for providing controlled user access, for data traceability and secure data handling across all of these very commonly used product line in the analytical testing and QA/QC in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition customers enjoy significant productivity improvement as a training burden is reduced as LabX can be standardized across many of these critical bench-top instruments. Most of our balance and analytical instruments are used routinely in the QA/QC or testing lab. With LabX data analysis and management are seamlessly integrated into one compliant software solution.

One additional market dynamic is productivity and efficiency in the lab and on our one-click approach that allows customers to simplify lab processes and ensure they are being done correctly all with a simple click. The one click technology incorporates short cuts methodologies and sophisticated analytics into an instrument so workflows can be executed easily and effectively by combining our one-click approach with our LabX software our regulated customers can ensure proper method operation and data integrity.

Over the last three years, we have expanded our one-click concept to all of our analytical instruments. We are now taking the concept to our AutoChem instruments. By pairing one-click analytics with our IC software we are able to use artificial intelligence to provide high quality information from large amounts of data with limited user interaction. One benefit is a customer can analyze a reaction in approximately two minutes instead of the two hours it traditionally would have taken.

LabX and One Click are just two examples of the value that our lab offering provides to customers. We believe our laboratory business is well positioned and we will continue to focus on five key customers values, safe result, solid compliance, simple operation, sustainable value and seamless integrated processes. We have been incorporating these values into our products for sometimes and while these are simple concepts we believe they resonate well with customers and provide a compass for our development teams to ensure they bring real value not just technology to customers. That concludes my comments on the lab business.

In summary, we feel very good about how we finished 2018 and our outlook for this year. Assuming market conditions remain stable we believe are well-positioned to generate good sales growth, capital market share and deliver strong earnings growth.

That concludes our prepared remarks, and I want to ask the operator to open the line for questions.

Ross Muken

Ross Muken

Hi. Good afternoon, guys. So, maybe just turning to sort of the industrial piece, obviously a fantastic quarter, China put that in sort of the context of what we've seen on the PMI side. I'm sure you're watching as well, as well as maybe some of peers in China, I guess how are you thinking about kind of that core industrial market, and it doesn't seem from the reports we've seen for many companies so far at least in this space this quarter did anyone see any change, but I guess as you look at sort of what's happening on the macro, particularly in Europe, maybe lesser in China, how are you sort of putting that full picture together to kind of get a feel for how that business will play out over the year?

Olivier Filliol

Olivier Filliol

Ross Muken

Ross Muken

Olivier Filliol

Olivier Filliol

So, I feel like we have a more healthy business mix. We have a team very focused on capturing the growth that comes from the industry segments that are growing in China, and that are benefiting from the five-year plans of the Chinese government. Looking forward, I don't expect the same growth rates out of China as we had, rather would see a mid to high single-digit growth in China. Here I would see lab to be particular strong. Kind of expect from lab in China high single-digit, as probably on the industry it's more the low single-digit range, and then reflecting basically also a slowdown of the Chinese economy, not the same in every segment.

Ross Muken

Ross Muken

Your next question comes from the line of Patrick Donnelly with Goldman Sachs.

Patrick Donnelly

Great, thanks guys. Maybe just on the service side, another nice quarter of high single-digit growth there, can you just help us think about the durability of the growth? I know it's been a big focus internally around things like driving higher attach rate. Can you just help us think where we are on that progression, how much room is left on that front?

Olivier Filliol

Olivier Filliol

I would also highlight that the service in percentage of total business has been grown over all these years. As I include consumables to it, it's today almost a third of our total business, so a very attractive mix and I'm happy to see that our internal initiatives are actually delivering this.

Patrick Donnelly

Patrick Donnelly

Olivier Filliol

Olivier Filliol

Particularly we have a very good competitive position. We have the leading positions. And so I really see this as a very attractive business in the long-term. But then short-term, and again 2019 it will be a little bit more challenging. And yes, in that sense I'm happy how we delivered in Q4, but just because we had a good Q4 doesn't make the 2019 an easy year.

Your next question comes from the line of Steve Beuchaw with Morgan Stanley.

Steve Beuchaw

Hi. Thanks for the time here. Just a few cleanup questions, I guess one, I wonder if you could just spike out or maybe tell us that you have no need to spike out anything in the quarter as it relates to timing items or projects, anything that affected the revenue progression 3Q, 4Q, 1Q?

Shawn Vadala

Shawn Vadala

Steve Beuchaw

Steve Beuchaw

So I wonder if you could just help me sort of parse that out. Is there potentially some impact from the tariffs that you found ways to offset, and so those kind of net out? Thanks a bunch.

Shawn Vadala

Shawn Vadala

In the first part of your question in terms of product inspection were you referring to operating margins or gross margin I wasn't sure what you meant by that.

Steve Beuchaw

Steve Beuchaw

Olivier Filliol

Olivier Filliol

Steve Beuchaw

Steve Beuchaw

Olivier Filliol

Yes.

Brandon Couillard

Brandon Couillard

Olivier Filliol

Olivier Filliol

Brandon Couillard

Brandon Couillard

Olivier Filliol

Olivier Filliol

Tycho Peterson

Tycho Peterson

Olivier Filliol

Olivier Filliol

Tycho Peterson

Tycho Peterson

Shawn Vadala

Shawn Vadala

Tycho Peterson

Tycho Peterson

Olivier Filliol

Olivier Filliol

Shawn Vadala

Shawn Vadala

Derik De Bruin

Derik De Bruin

Olivier Filliol

Olivier Filliol

Derik De Bruin

Derik De Bruin

Olivier Filliol

Olivier Filliol

Derik De Bruin

Derik De Bruin

Olivier Filliol

Olivier Filliol

Daniel Arias

Daniel Arias

Olivier Filliol

Olivier Filliol

Daniel Arias

Daniel Arias

Olivier Filliol

Olivier Filliol

Jack Meehan

Jack Meehan

Olivier Filliol

Olivier Filliol

If we look at the other pharma business, so small molecules business for example, we still have very good momentum, we grow very nicely, but I would also recognize that maybe the investments are not in the same degree as biopharma, but here we need also to differentiate by geography, you for example, have to fill in the emerging markets, China in particular a good underlying growth rate in pharma very much so. And so, on a global scale, I feel good about pharma and biopharma going forward.

Jack Meehan

Jack Meehan

Shawn Vadala

Shawn Vadala

Jack Meehan

Jack Meehan

Shawn Vadala

Shawn Vadala

Dan Leonard

Dan Leonard

Shawn Vadala

Shawn Vadala

Dan Leonard

Dan Leonard

Shawn Vadala

20.5.

Dan Leonard

Dan Leonard

Shawn Vadala

Yes.

Daniel Brennan

Daniel Brennan

Olivier Filliol

Olivier Filliol

And that's actually one of the reasons why we feel actually more comfortable that whatever the Chinese economy will do we will not see the same volatility as we have seen, for example, in 2015 [ph] where there was a significant downturn in China and we were heavily impacted in our industrial business. Lab had reasonable growth at that time, but the Industrial was very impacted, but as I described before our Industrial businesses today different, and feel more comfortable going forward on this.

Shawn Vadala

Shawn Vadala

Dan Leonard

Dan Leonard

Olivier Filliol

Olivier Filliol

Steve Willoughby

Steve Willoughby

Shawn Vadala

Shawn Vadala

Steve Willoughby

Steve Willoughby

Shawn Vadala

Shawn Vadala

In terms of your comment on tariff delay, I mean keep in mind that is only January and February that's maybe two to three pennies, so it wasn't a significant consideration for us. And then in terms of currency, the currency, you're right, there's probably modest benefit today if we looked at where currencies were three months ago, but a lot of that has been volatility that's evolved over the last couple of weeks, and at this point in time we just think it's prudent to be a little bit cautious on that one, and we just kind of see how the currencies play out here and then we kind of update accordingly as we kind of get into the first - after we get into the first quarter.

Steve Willoughby

Steve Willoughby

Shawn Vadala

Shawn Vadala

Mary Finnegan

