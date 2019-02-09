High-Yield Preferred Stocks, 11.5% Yield And Enormous Upside Potential, From Teekay Offshore

Summary

We have been publishing a series of report on undervalued preferred stocks yielding between 7% and 12%.

In today's report, we will be highlighting the preferred shares of Teekay Offshore Partners, which are significantly undervalued and present a tremendous opportunity.

Teekay has a new and very solid general partner, Brookfield. Brookfield has been heavily investing in the company and has its interests aligned with Teekay's shareholders.

Despite this great recent news, the Teekay Offshore Partners preferred shares are currently trading close to their 2-year lows.

Investors who buy TOO-A and TOO-B are locking a dividend yield of 11.5% with an upside potential of 30-40% - a tremendous opportunity.