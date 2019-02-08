Introduction

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) is a US-based manufacturer of railcars for transport of industrial goods. Having concentrated on the manufacture and sale of coal cars in the past, the company is diversifying away from an overly concentrated sector exposition: In the 2016 10-K, management reported that only 43 of the 5,559 railcars (i.e., <1%) delivered were coal cars. Note, that in 2012 8,325 railcars have been delivered, of which 7,538 were coal cars (i.e., >90%). FreightCar America considers itself “the leading manufacturer of aluminum-bodied railcars including coal cars” (2017 10-K, page 3).

RAIL’s diversified portfolio includes covered hoppers, open top hoppers, gondolas, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars and the main customers are railroads (51%), shippers (27%) and financial institutions (13%). The company also manufactures and sells spare parts but this segment is too small to warrant independent reporting. The portfolio grew by 33 new or redesigned products over the last five years but the transformation process is still ongoing (All information has been taken from the 2017 10-K and the most recent investor presentation).

These diversification efforts come at a serious cost, i.e., competitive pricing, which is considered RAIL’s current Achilles’ heel. They continue to drain cash but remain committed to reducing operational and administrative expenses. James Meyer was appointed CEO in mid-2017. He initiated the “Back to Basics” operational improvement strategy which is aimed at structural simplifications, fostering talent and efficient manufacturing. He is highly incentivized via stock options and I consider him a CEO who shows true color.

The entire industry, but especially RAIL, is looking at a number of headwinds and these are currently being discounted by the market. The article at hand sets forth general information about the company, discusses RAIL’s role in the peer group and provides details of my investment thesis. I consider RAIL a contrarian opportunity that requires patience and discipline.

Company Evaluation And Peer Group Analysis

RAIL operates in a peer group of larger competitors such as Trinity Industries (TRN), The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) and the similarly-sized American Railcar Industries (ARII), which was recently merged with a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITE Rail Fund L.P. FreightCar America thus suffers from disadvantages in terms of market position and especially uncompetitive pricing due to restructuring and portfolio expansion. Their diversification efforts, for now, remain a double-edged sword: While their product portfolio looks promising, they barely break even on most sales (their most recent, nine-month gross margin was barely positive at 0.1%). Manufacturing railcars is a very capital-intensive and heavily cyclical business. Understandably, steel and aluminum tariffs also weigh heavily on the sector. Current fears of a sector-related downturn, a slowing economy or a recession further emphasize the rationale for the selling pressure underlying RAIL, and to a lesser extent TRN and GBX.

A prerequisite for a small railcar manufacturer such as FreightCar America is a strong balance sheet. I looked back until 2007 and found that management did not issue long-term debt and draws the company’s liquidity from their (insofar undiluted) equity financing, cash from operations and a revolving credit facility of $50 million. Considering that management’s salary is, to a large extent, tied to a lasting appreciation in share price (see below), it speaks of financial prudence and candor that the dividend was suspended in November 2017.

The upcoming metrics have been calculated from the Q3 2018 balance sheet and the most recent 10-K. Cash, quick and current ratios stand at 86%, 141% and 300%, respectively. This is in line with the larger competitors TRN and GBX. RAIL’s equity ratio is much higher at 74% than that of TRN and GBX (49% and 53%, respectively). In contrast to debt-free RAIL, GBX is levered negligibly and TRN is looking at a debt-to-equity ratio of still below 1. I consider all three companies financially stable. Such conservative balance sheets seem to be a hallmark of this highly cyclical industry. While RAIL reported the highest capital turnover in the peer group of 1.3 (0.4 and 1.1 for TRN and GBX, respectively), it is currently an unprofitable, loss-making entity. The cash-burn ratio (annual net loss divided by shareholders’ equity), however, suggests that it would require eight consecutive annual losses of $26 million to eat through the entire equity. TRN and GBX are currently profitable and this is reflected by the uninterrupted dividend payments and their richer valuations (see below).

Current Valuation and Investment Thesis

Considering the aforementioned headwinds, it takes some optimism to look for positive signs in such a rather perfect storm when it would be much easier to move along and stick to the profitable peer group.

Due to the fact that RAIL is not currently cash-flow positive, it only makes sense to value the company from an asset-related perspective. RAIL currently (02/06/19) trades at 37% of tangible book value while stocks of TRN and GBX change hands at 44% and 62%, respectively. Note that ARII was taken private at a price reflecting 330% of tangible book value. Net current asset value (NCAV) is currently $8.5 per share and hence, RAIL shares can be purchased with an inherent margin of safety. GBX trades in excess of a 100% premium to net current asset value, likely due to their profitability. Due to leverage, TRN exhibits a negative NCAV (same as ARII). FreightCar America shares currently trade at 31% of estimated 2018 revenues, much cheaper than TRN (92%) and GBX (57%). Comparing revenues to the enterprise value (also taking off-balance sheet liabilities into account), RAIL unsurprisingly scores cheapest as well at 36%. TRN and GBX are more expensive at 221% and 58%, respectively. ARII was taken private for an enterprise value that was over four-fold higher than the most recent revenues figure. As a side note, it seems worth mentioning that ARII likely traded for a premium due to their industry-leading margins. However, from an asset-related point of view, I consider FreightCar America to be very cheap. The market obviously discounts the aforementioned sector-wide and macroeconomic headwinds as well as company-specific uncertainties.

To steer the train back into profitability, the company has appointed James Meyer as a CEO in mid-2017. In the latest earnings call, Mr. Meyer stated that another year would be required for completion of the revised portfolio. These improvements, apparently, come at “relatively modest cost” and management expects market share gains to come to fruition. The leasing business has been a small one for RAIL in the past (i.e., <2% of the rail cars delivered in 2017 have been leased ones). However, Dan Wallace has been appointed as the responsible general manager and positive news regarding operational improvement in the leasing business are expected. Candidly, management admitted years of systemic issues that ought to be rectified. The CFO remains optimistic that $4,000 to $5,000 in cost of goods sold can be saved per railcar. During the Q1 call, $3,000 to $4,000 in savings have been mentioned. Assuming the recently communicated average sale price of $87,400 per unit savings of 4-5% sound promising but necessary as well. Consistent progress is apparently made in reducing the manufacturing hours required per unit. The Navistar rail-related operating assets in Cherokee (AL) have been acquired earlier in 2018, simplifying both operational and administrative tasks. The Danville facility (IL) has been sold later in 2018, further rightsizing RAIL’s manufacturing footprint. Admittedly, it will take some more time until the benefits become clearly visible on the income statement. Interestingly, after having ramped up production at Shoals in 2015 and 2016, future capital expenditures have been over-estimated by management. In the 2016 10-K, management guided for $4 to 5 million but capex came in at only $1 million. Having guided for $3 to 4 million in FY2018, only $1.1 million has been consumed by the end of Q3 and full-year guidance has been revised to $2 to 2.5 million in capital expenditures.

The CEO sees a lot of opportunity in the spare parts business. This sounds promising but I would like to emphasize that the spare parts business historically was a small one for RAIL. From a more sector-related perspective, management projects a cyclical rebound due to increased government infrastructure spending, increased demand in the plastic pellet markets and an increasing truck-to-rail conversion rate. According to the most recent investor presentation, they also see long-term demand driven by the metallurgical coal export market and the eventual need to replace the East Coast coal car fleet. Oil and gas tailwinds are also mentioned as being beneficial and this could imply that RAIL is looking towards tank cars.

James Meyer is highly incentivized. Upon his appointment, he has received 350,000 stock options which, however, only vest upon a significant and lasting (i.e., 90-consecutive day average) increase in share price. This has already been mentioned by Seeking Alpha contributor Kabir Mathur. One-third of the options becomes exercisable upon a share price appreciation over $21.44, another third over $26.44 and the final third over $31.44. At a share price of over $21.44, Mr. Meyer would be looking at an award of over $2.5 million and in the most optimistic case, his incentive is worth just shy of $10 million. Note, that Mr. Meyer received a base salary of $500,000 in 2017. The options will expire in mid-2027. Importantly, the options are treated as vested and earned also upon a change of control event (Schedule 14A, page 30). Mr. Baun (CCO) and Mr. Kohnke (CFO) are similarly incentivized with a smaller number of options (i.e., 57,794 and 44,584, respectively) since January 2018.

James Meyer purchased 5,000 shares of RAIL common stock on 11/9/17 and another 5,000 shares on 11/7/18, worth $72594 and $49,284 at the time of purchase, respectively. While these are not huge sums considering a base salary of $500,000, I still consider the purchases a positive sign. Matthew Kohnke earned a base salary of $270,000 in 2017 and purchased 1,000 shares worth $10,080 on 11/5/18. Director Thomas Madden purchased 2,500 shares worth $23,500 at the time of purchase on 11/26/18.

In summary, the CEO, the CCO and the CFO are well incentivized to act in the interest of common shareholders. They are successfully working towards a leaner corporate structure, improved operational qualities and most importantly, a competitively priced portfolio of railcars. Recent insider buying activity suggests that management puts their money where their mouth is. Considering the recent demise in share price, I would view further insider buying activity at such depressed levels as a minor catalyst.

Price Target

Since RAIL is currently unprofitable and cash flow negative, it is difficult to assign a price target. However, if management executes properly and RAIL becomes profitable and competitive within the next years, investors could be looking at sizable returns. In my estimation, I set forth very conservative assumptions. For discounting potential future cash flows, I employed a weighted average cost of capital of 14%, as estimated by management. This equals to a cost of equity of 14% since RAIL is debt-free. Cash on hand was ignored in the calculation. Gross margin at TRN is roughly 30% and 21% at GBX. Their respective operating margins are estimated as 14% and 13%. Net margins are approximately 11% and 8%, respectively. Gross, operating and net margins of similarly-sized ARII have been much better at 37% 22% and 17% (average over the last three years). Considering the smaller market share of RAIL and the current competitive disadvantages, gross, operating and net margins of 16%, 7% and 5.5%, respectively, appear sensible estimates. The low spread between operating and net margin takes into account that RAIL is debt-free and only pays interest on their borrowings under the revolving credit line (estimated as $0.5 million per year). A corporate tax rate of 21% has been assumed. I conservatively estimated annual depreciation and capex requirements of a profitable RAIL to be $16 million and $20 million, respectively. Lastly, starting revenues of $400 million seem to be a sensible estimate, given past performance and not accounting for ongoing product diversification. A terminal growth rate of 0% adds to the conservative nature of my estimation. Since no debt is on the books, equity owners represent the entity. The entire sum of discounted cash flows (i.e., roughly $130 million) is therefore available to shareholders, which equates to a base value of almost $11 per share. From a different point of view, if Mr. Meyer brings RAIL’s gross and operating margins to a level currently seen with almost unlevered competitor GBX, his first tranche of stock options become exercisable (i.e., a share price of >$21.44).

Risks

Some of the contracts covering the backlog are fixed-rate contracts and thus increases in material costs are unlikely to be passed on to the customer. It is vital that such risks are hedged but no such efforts are known to be currently undertaken. Apart from such commodity hedges, the company could try to establish more open contracts or keep fixed contracts to a minimum.

If management fails to execute properly, the balance sheet of the company will deteriorate over time and RAIL will become a classic value trap. I consider this unlikely since management is candid, enthusiastic and well-incentivized. It is more than just empty buzzwords that are heard during the conference calls.

RAIL relies upon a single manufacturer of their patented, one-piece, roll-formed center sills. Management believes that they could secure alternative manufacturing sources should their present supplier go out of business.

RAIL earns approximately 70% of their revenues from five customers, while their three largest customers (i.e., TTX Company, CIT Rail and ECN Capital Corporation) accounted for almost 50% of revenues. Having a concentrated customer portfolio is a double-edged sword.

Litigations due to quality issues are a possibility given the aggressive portfolio diversification. I believe this to be a minor risk since part of the turn-around strategy lies in operational safety and top-of-the-line product quality. First positive effects of this strategy become visible already.

Other risks include a recession with all obvious consequences or increasing competition from operationally more flexible companies.

Summary and Conclusion

The highly cyclical railcar sector but especially FreightCar America faces a number of headwinds and potential uncertainties. For these reasons, the company under investigation trades below net current asset value. Management, however, is eagerly working towards a turn-around but the process requires patience and resources. I believe that the company led by James Meyer will gain market share in the future and becomes competitive again. This is corroborated by management’s sizeable incentive stock options package. Since the options would also become exercisable upon a sale of the entire company at an appropriate valuation, I do not rule out such a transaction. Competitor ARII, where Carl Icahn had a major stake, sold itself only very recently at an equity valuation of over $1.3 billion.

The current share price still is an ideal entry point and I believe that the market over-reacted after the Q3 earnings call and also during the stock market hiccup in late December. However, in such a market environment, I feel that the share price could go below $7 again (or even much lower!) on minor news that does not necessarily relate to the company. Appropriate entry and exit strategies are thus deemed to be of prime importance.

Thank you for taking the time to read through my article. If you have any comments or criticism, I would be happy to read from you in the comments section below or via private messaging.