Can United Parcel Service Continue To Deliver Returns?
About: United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)
by: Passive Income Pursuit
Summary
United Parcel Service is a Dividend Challenger with 9 consecutive years of dividend increases. Shares currently yield 3.34%.
Global package delivery should continue to expand as the global economy continues to become more intertwined.
Determining whether the market is valuing United Parcel Service appropriately and whether shares - and the business - look attractive.
Shipping products around the world is a critical part of the economy. It's amazing to think that 100 years or so ago, it would take weeks just to get something a few hundred miles away,