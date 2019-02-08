Implementation Considerations For Defensive Strategies: A Look At 3 Approaches

Recent market turbulence has refocused attention on the potential long-term benefits of defensive investment strategies. In this new paper, we take an in-depth look at three such approaches: Low Volatility Factor (LVF), Minimum Variance (Min Var) and Equal Risk Contribution (ERC). While similar in their use of risk measures to reduce the risk of the portfolio, these strategies have very distinct objectives, portfolio construction methodologies, exposures and investment outcomes. Read this research to learn more about these important differences and what investors need to know to choose the defensive approach that best suits their investment needs.

1 30 Click to enlarge Notes:

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.