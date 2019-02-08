Wall Street Breakfast: Trump's China Caution Deflates Investors On Edge Over Trade

Economy

Pres. Trump is set to sign an executive order next week banning Chinese telecom equipment from U.S. wireless networks, in a move aimed at protecting the U.S. from cyber threats, Politico reports. The administration reportedly plans to release the directive before the Feb. 25-28 MWC Barcelona conference to send a signal that future contracts for cutting-edge technology must prioritize cybersecurity. Many countries seek to deploy next-generation 5G wireless networks to power the rapidly proliferating IoT, and Chinese firms such as Huawei and ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOY) are aggressively pushing to build these networks at a lower cost than their competitors.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard says current Fed policy is a "little bit restrictive," and he's concerned that the approach "might be putting downward pressure instead of upward pressure on inflation." Admittedly dovish, he says the central bank needs to be more concerned about slower growth than higher prices. He's ready to scrap the Fed's "dot plot," which was more useful when rates were stuck near zero, but he's OK with where the FOMC is at the moment: "I'm pretty happy where rates are today."

Iron ore futures extend their recent rally, surging as much as 5.8% to $94 per ton in Singapore, the highest since August 2014. Prices are up 9% so far this week, after jumping 14% last week in the aftermath of the deadly accident at a Vale (VALE) tailings dam in Brazil that knocked out 40 million tons of annual production. Vale invoked force majeure earlier this week after a judge forced it to suspend some operations at its Brucutu mine in Brazil, a move the company said would result in the loss of an additional 30 million tons per year of production. A major risk is that the Brucutu operation may be "the first of many of Vale’s mines to see its production halted," with the prospect that tighter regulations may affect supplies from other miners, Citigroup says.

France says it will support a European Union proposal to regulate Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, potentially threatening the project’s completion and dealing a blow to Germany’s government, which has been trying to win support for the project. The EU wants to extend its internal energy market laws to offshore gas pipelines before construction is completed, giving it a say over how Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany is used. In its current form, the project owned by Russian state energy firm Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) would not be compliant with tougher new rules foreseen for new infrastructure projects. Any delay in building the pipeline would create uncertainty for Gazprom’s partners, including Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B).

House Democrats introduce a "Green New Deal" aimed at making the United States carbon neutral in 10 years, also setting a marker for Democrats who plan to make climate change a central issue in the 2020 presidential race. The plan, introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Edward Markey, calls for new projects to modernize U.S. transportation infrastructure, de-carbonize the manufacturing and agricultural sectors, make buildings and homes more energy efficient, as well as universal health care, federal job and training guarantees and other progressive staples. Republicans call the plan a "socialist manifesto" that would "take our growing economy off the cliff and our nation into bankruptcy."