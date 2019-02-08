Apache Gets It: Lower Oil Prices Means Spend Less

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) guided that it would spend $3.1 billion on capital expenditures last year, and initially expected to spend $3.0 billion on capital expenditures this year before announcing a major revision. Management has put forth a new capital expenditure budget for 2019 that will allocate $2.4 billion of Apache Corporation's operating cash flow (and if required, cash on hand) towards development activities, and additional information will be provided during its Q4 2018 earnings release at the end of February.

Apache Corporation is clearly signaling to the market that it is aware it needs to cut back now that oil prices are well below where they were in 2018. Keep in mind these figures don’t include spending from its midstream spin-off Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:OTC:ALTM). Let’s dig in.

Data by YCharts

Production growth still possible

For reference, Apache produced 401,000 BOE/d on an adjusted basis during the third quarter of 2018. Note that this adjusted figure is what matters most, not its non-adjusted 476,000 BOE/d upstream production figure for Q3 2018. That metric doesn’t factor out the portion of its Egyptian production attributable to China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP), known as Sinopec, after Apache sold a third of its stake in that operation to the Chinese energy giant back in 2013. Another side of the adjustment comes down to Egypt’s tax regime for upstream operations in the country, which is what management is referring when they say “tax barrels" as changes in oil prices can impact Apache's net Egyptian output.

When announcing the previous capital expenditure budget for 2019 the company noted (emphasis added):

“In 2019, Apache is planning a $3 billion annual capital program, which will enable the company to maintain its current activity levels. The company expects 2019 production levels at the high-end of previously announced 2019 guidance of 410,000 to 440,000 BOE per day.”

Compare that to the commentary regarding its latest 2019 capital expenditure budget (emphasis added):

“Apache… announced that its board of directors has approved a 2019 upstream capital budget of $2.4 billion. This represents a significant reduction from its previous 2019 investment plan, as well as from its actual upstream investment level in 2018. Despite a lower planned activity set, Apache is projecting 2019 total adjusted production for the full year will trend to the midpoint of its previous guidance range of 410 to 440 thousand barrels of oil equivalent [BOE] per day.“

On the plus side, management is still targeting the same upstream production range for this year. However, note that the company is slowing down its adjusted production growth rate from 10% to 6% in 2019 relative to its performance during the third quarter of last year.

As an aside, one of the benefits of having a nice range of possible annual production levels gives the company a lot more maneuverability when it comes time to adjust preliminary assumptions as market conditions change. In this case, market conditions are saying the world is already well-supplied (or at least appears to be well-supplied) with crude oil and sharp production increases are unwarranted.

Expect gassier growth

Management noted that when comparing the firm’s Q4 2018 to Q4 2019E upstream production levels, Apache expects to grow its adjusted output by 6-10%. Its international production levels are expected to move lower, which will be offset by 12% to 16% output growth from its domestic division. Its Permian oil volumes are expected to rise by 5%, which is due to the gassy nature of its Alpine High play within the Delaware Basin.

Subdued Permian oil growth indicates that a large portion of its domestic upstream growth is likely to be represented by natural gas and natural gas liquids, which is consistent with past trends. In Q3 2018, Apache’s Permian production rose by 38% year over year to 222,000 BOE/d while its oil output rose by just 16% during that period. During that quarter, Apache's Permian production mix was 41% oil, 21% NGLs, and 38% natural gas.

Keep in mind that international output declines may be represented more so by crude oil than natural gas, particularly as its North Sea and Egyptian operations are primarily oil producers (crude represented 63% of its Egyptian output and 84% of its North Sea output in Q3 2018).

It will be interesting to see how Apache’s Alpine High strategy turns out over the long haul. By November 2018, the firm was pumping 55,000 BOE/d out of the area with eight rigs actively developing the play, up from a minimal amount of output in late-2016. Apache had drilled 180 wells and placed 125 wells online in the Alpine High area as of November 2018, giving it a large enough slate of well data to gauge how economical developing the region will actually be (in theory, expected well returns are strong enough to justify stepping up the pace of its development activity). Major midstream investments are being made to support this growth trajectory.

Generally speaking, the most lucrative parts of unconventional liquids-oriented plays (such as the Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian, SCOOP, STACK, Powder River Basin, DJ Basin and others) are the most liquids-rich regions within those plays, regions that can bring wells online with high oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids cuts. Domestic natural gas prices in America have been and continue to be very low, a paradigm that is unlikely to change anytime soon. So unless these gassier wells can achieve the kind of performance seen at the Marcellus or Haynesville gas plays in terms of estimated ultimate recovery rates, it will be up to Apache to make sure it can maximize its natural gas liquids and condensate output as best it can from its Alpine High drilling inventory.

Final thoughts

Apache Corporation is one of only a handful of upstream firms that seem to understand what to do when West Texas Intermediate and Brent tank, you cut spending and adjust. WTI and Brent may get some nice upward momentum in 2019, but until then, cash flow outlays need to come down as cash flow inflows are likely to decrease significantly due to lower realized prices. During its upcoming conference call, management will likely go into further detail as to how Apache Corporation plans to proceed in 2019, making this earnings cycle an important one. Thanks for reading.

