Looking At Standalone Maersk Drilling Through Potential M&A Lens

I look at the company's current position and come to a conclusion that we should not expect big moves from Maersk Drilling any time soon.

Back in 2017, there was a rumor about Rowan (RDC) merging with Maersk Drilling. The rumor did not make sense right from the start but ever since that rumor was discussed, the topic of M&A with the participation of Maersk Drilling was part of many offshore drilling-related discussions. As it turned out, A.P. Moeller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF) decided to list Maersk Drilling on Nasdaq Copenhagen so that the company continues as a standalone entity. This decision gives everyone interested in the offshore drilling space a chance to look at the situation in a major competitor – Maersk Drilling has just published an annual report for 2018 and a fleet status report.

Currently, Maersk Drilling has 15 jack-ups, 4 semi-subs and 4 drillships, a total of 23 rigs. In the jack-up segment, Maersk Drilling mostly specializes in the North Sea and is a major competitor to the above-mentioned Rowan as well as Ensco (ESV), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL) and Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF). The company’s jack-up segment has very good contract coverage, with two jack-ups, Maersk Gallant (1993) and Maersk Completer (2007), available and other rigs under contract.

Floater segment is also doing well: all 4 semi-subs are under contract while 3 out of 4 drillships are employed. Maersk has found a place for its drillships in Ghana, while the only available drillship is located in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. In short, Maersk Drilling is currently more of a competitor to the above-mentioned companies with substantial jack-up presence rather than floater specialists like Transocean (RIG) or Diamond Offshore (DO).

Source: February fleet status report

On the balance sheet side, Maersk Drilling was able to get secured debt refinancing of $1.5 billion and a revolving credit facility of $400 million in December 2018. As a result, the company’s finances are solid with $372 million of cash, $95 million of current debt and $1.375 billion of long-term debt at the end of 2018.

The main purpose of this article is not to take a deep dive into Maersk Drilling but rather to assess the emergence of a significant standalone competitor for the above-mentioned companies whose stocks trade on the U.S. exchanges. Maersk Drilling is especially interesting given the recent industry M&A, including Transocean’s purchase of Ocean Rig and Rowan’s upcoming merger with Ensco.

In my opinion, Maersk Drilling will remain a strong and standalone (without M&A) competitor for the foreseeable future. Having gained direct access to the stock market, the company may use the opportunity to raise some cash and buy single assets at a discount from yards (makes sense given high contract backlog, most rigs are employed) but will likely abstain from major purchases. The reason is simple – there are no viable targets. I expect that conservative Diamond Offshore will continue with its cautious strategy for the time being. Noble Corp. has too much debt, Seadrill is in the same high-leverage situation and also has potential problems with Seadrill Partners (SDLP). Awilco (OTCPK:AWLCF) as a means of getting access to newbuild harsh-environment semis might make sense, but it remains to be seen whether Maersk Drilling is ready to be really aggressive at this point.

Maersk Drilling has been a notable player in the offshore drilling market for a long time, but as a standalone company it gains more freedom and more options. At this point, I don’t see the company’s new position as leading to further consolidation in the industry. Anyway, Maersk Drilling remains an important company to watch for all who have positions or trade in U.S.– listed offshore drilling stocks – just don’t put too much faith in Maersk buying out your favorite driller at a substantial premium.

