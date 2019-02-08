Fagron NV (ARSUF) CEO Rafael Padilla on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fagron NV (OTC:ARSUF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2019 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Constantijn van Rietschoten - Chief Communications Officer

Rafael Padilla - CEO & Director

Karin de Jong - CFO & Executive Director

Albert Mascarell - Executive

Conference Call Participants

Frank Claassen - Degroof Petercam

Stijn Demeester - ING Groep N.V.

Anastasia Karpova - Kempen

Lenny Van Steenhuyse - KBC Securities

Constantijn van Rietschoten

Good morning. Welcome to the analysts that joined us today here at the offices of Fagron Netherlands in Capelle Aan Den Ijssel and also warm welcome to the investors and analysts that joined via the webcast. We will start this analyst meeting today with the presentation on the operational and financial developments in 2018 by Rafael Padilla, our CEO; and Karin de Jong, our CFO. And after the presentation, there will be time for some Q&A.

And now, I want to hand over to Rafael.

Rafael Padilla

Thank you very much, Constantijn. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for coming. My name is of Rafael Padilla. I'm coming from Barcelona, Spain. I'm a pharmacist by education, and then I had a PMD at the IESE Business School and since 2002, working actively in Fagron. As you see today, it's a very nice and happy day for us because not only for the results but because we have a new brand identity, right? And people say that an image is better than 1,000 words and we would like to share with you with the two minutes video the motion and the rationale behind this very new brand identity.

I hope you liked it. We would like to congratulate the brand and innovation team led by Savvas, so well done. And when we look at the brand identity, we have 9 dots, six are in red, the F of Fagron. When we start with the base of the red, we see pharmaceutical compounding, our global market leadership in this activity, right? The other five are our five values. As you know, we work very hard with culture within the company. The first one is customer is #1, of course. We are here to serve our customers. Then the speed of execution. We try to be as fast but safe as we can. The third is entrepreneurship. We try to cultivate an entrepreneurial company -- entrepreneurial, sorry, culture within the company. The fourth is creativity, of course. We need to create new things because we are in a very innovative market. And the fifth, and you can see that is in the middle of the logo is quality. We understand that quality is the biggest competitive edge in our business. Therefore, we invest heavily in our plants worldwide.

You see three gray dots that indicate our new segments, where we are reaching to this support, the one on the left pharmaceutical compounding. The first one is lab. With lab, we intend not only to deliver equipments and solutions, but to work on R&D and analytical capabilities for personalized medicine to support our customers. Then we have technology that is software and digital solutions to support personalized medicine. And last but not least, in the right side of the logo and of course, our colleague from Spain, Albert, will explain later on our new business genomics, the lab in Barcelona. But of course, Albert, you will explain.

Each of one of us is different, and we all know that this comes from the genoma. So why one-size-fits-all? Personalized medicine helps our physicians worldwide to give a tailor-made approach for each one of us. And when you look at the market, at the global market, we stated in the last call that we are playing in a $12 billion -- sorry for that -- in a $12 billion -- the presentation -- no -- in a $12 billion personalized medicine market worldwide, being $1.2 billion the Essentials and Brands representation, so this is our total business landscape.

When we look at each area, of course, we have Europe where we all start with the $3 billion total market. Our position in the Netherlands is more or less 50%, and in Belgium and the rest of Europe 45%. Then we have the U.S., where, of course, it's the biggest personalized market in the world. We have approximately $5 billion being -- Brands and Essential 10%. As you can see, we have a lot of room for improvement there. And last but not least, South America being Brazil, the main market with almost $1 billion, 10% Brands and Essentials and more or less 50% market representation.

So as you can see with this slide, the U.S. is by far the biggest market and it's where we are, of course, trying to seek the massive growth and where we are investing in this market. Moving over to the next slide. Sorry for the slides. I'm sorry for before, but I think it's a bit -- it's a heavy presentation with 1 video now, 1 video at the end. And therefore, the heavy slides. My apologies for that.

When we look at 2018, what has happened? At Fagron, in 2018, of course, we said in the last call we worked a lot with the culture and the teams. We have an executive leadership team that is with -- together with 2,300 red diamonds globally, leading the future of personalized medicine. On the left side on the screen, you see the guys that are making the goals, right? The guys close to the business. We have 5 very clear regions identified. Europe divided in two, the Netherlands with Ellen, the rest of Europe with Marcello. Then we have South America, of course, led by Ivan. Hal leading North America, President of North America. You met him during the analyst meeting in Wichita. And the rest of the world leading by Max.

When we go to the backside of the business, so the money is coming and we need to keep it in a very sustainable way. We have, of course, Karin. You will see her now. Constantijn, of course. And then we have Johan on the legal. Tomasz, operating officer, coming from Poland. Céline, HR. Savvas, we said innovation. Jason, global quality. Jason was coming, at the beginning of his career, in Fagron in Wichita, so we understand the importance of quality worldwide. And then, Baris, our new reinforcement this year in the IT department. As you can see, 14 people, 10 different nationalities. We have more than 140 years' experience in the personalized medicine market. And together with the team, of course, we create the future of personalized medicine.

When you go to 1 of the each 3 regions, we want to give you now a flavor on what happened operationally and also numerically before we go to the financial results. In the Brands and Essentials part of the business, we integrated successfully Kemig, the acquisition in 2017. We launched Fagron Genomics in Barcelona. We had strategical focus on Brands, as you know, and we saw growth there. So you have seen, of course, in the results that segment Europe has grown in the second semester by 3.5%, higher than the first semester and Brands are responsible, of course, for that amongst others.

We have, of course, healthy growth in Essential, our base business. And when we go to the compounding side, you also know, we said in the last call that we had some headwinds in a facility in the Netherlands costing us EUR 4 million of missed sales in 2018. At this moment, the operational side of this facility is soft. Now, of course, you have the whole validation process and we expect to be 100% operationally in the second semester of 2019, so it's fully on track.

We are very happy to say that we can count it with 1 hand that we are one of the GMP outsourcing sterile facilities in the Netherlands. We did get 2 months ago the GMP status from the Dutch authorities, so congratulations to the team in Hoogeveen. And we introduced in this same facility a blockbuster product that is midazolam cassettes with a pump in the market and is being received very well. And last but not least, we introduced a very innovative product in the Belgian market in the aseptic and sterile service division that is called LIA that is for any intervention that is also very innovative. With this, we want to say that we keep innovation, of course, in the Brands and Essentials, but as well in the sterile side of the business.

When we go to the figures, of course, you saw them. Just to give some flavor, we have, of course, impact of the Dutch facility, but we are very happy that we kept the single-digit growth in Europe together with good and solid REBITDA margin.

Now we fly into South America, right? You know that we are active there in Brazil and in Colombia, but we serve to other countries as well. As you know, we acquired All Chemistry. We rebranded totally into Organic Compounding in São Paulo. We showed again nice growth there. As you know, the compounding -- business in the compounding segment in Brazil is very huge on a daily base to -- from 600,000 to 800,000 prescriptions are being made, so this means that the market is growing. Each month, we see new customers coming, so this is very good for us in our business. And of course, we have good product availability as a competitive advantage and we focus a lot in Brands and this represents 36% of our sales there.

Then we go into the compounding side of the business. In Colombia, we have 3 compounding facilities in Bogota and in Medillin. And we are very happy to say that we were able to show a growth of almost 15% at constant exchange rates in Colombia. We work with our Brands from Brazil in the Colombia market to have a distinctive edge there. And something that was also an eye-opener for us from Colombia, we could see some opportunities in some Central American markets, right, because we are strong in the U.S. and in the South America part, and we could see some opportunities in the Central American market.

Last but not least, we go, of course, in South America into the results. As we said, we saw very nice organic growth there. You can see our REBITDA margin in the second semester. There was a question of you guys in the other meeting. We could see also a nice increase also there.

When we go to the U.S. and we leave this, of course, to the last part where almost all the questions are coming, right? In the Brands and Essentials, we acquired and we traded Humco in Texas. You also had opportunity in the Wichita meeting to hear what Andy Pulido was telling about the Brands and Essentials from Humco. What we could see is that we implemented a multi-brand strategy as we have in other parts of the globe like Brazil, the Netherlands, Brazil, where we have more than 1 company, right? So we let them compete in order to enlarge the market and that was very well implemented in the terms of that the growth was coming from this segment as well. And you can see almost 14% organic growth, so we are very happy with the results there. Again, Brands, a key pillar for Europe, a key pillar for South America as well for the U.S. It's a very innovative market there.

When we go to the compounding side of the business, we saw an acceleration in 2018. You can see almost 33% organic growth in the second semester. Wichita performed very well, 72% of growth. We had a small headwind in the last quarter of the year because we had some supply issues with one of our best product that represents approximately $300,000 sales on a monthly base. This is soft already. And in the second quarter of this year, we will be able to continue delivering this product, some supply issues, though we could be able to show very nice growth in Wichita. And of course, everyone is asking and we can understand that perfectly, we reiterate that we are on track to reach the communicated target. And that's something that we see also from our -- in the competitive edge, also with the other players in the market. The market is happening now. So the hospitals are outsourcing at this moment of time. So as we said in the last call, it is time to step in the train because the train only comes once in your station and we really want to take this one.

When you go, again, last but not least, to the numbers, we see what we were saying and we would like to highlight what we said as well in the last call that the REBITDA margin would increase in the second semester, so you can see almost 15%. So we started seeing some operational leverage there.

Well, now we hand it over to Karin. Thank you very much, Karin, for your patience.

Karin de Jong

Thank you, Rafael. So I will take you shortly through the 2018 financial results for Fagron. Starting with our turnover development. So we increased 8.8% in 2018 to EUR 471.6 million of turnover. If we look at the organic growth, so corrected for acquisitions and disposals and against constant exchange rate, we see an increase of 9.3% in sales and we see an acceleration of that in the second semester of 2018. If we then go to the bridge, which represents the turnover development from '17 to 2018, you see the green bars representing the growth in each region. So each region contributed positively to our growth. If you look at Europe, we saw almost 3% in Europe for 2018. Of course, we had a disposal in 2017 being a French pharmacy, so there's a red bar at the end, divestments, which is the disposal of the French pharmacy in 2017.

If we look at the South America markets, very nice results for 2018, so almost 13% growth for that region. Despite the real weakening -- so if you look at the currency impact, it's largely related to the weakening of the Brazilian real. When we look at underlying growth of the Brazilian market and that's performing very well. If we look at North America, as Rafael also mentioned, we see very positive developments in top line sales. Each company is showing double-digit growth. If we look at the Essentials and Brands, 10% growth for 2018. If we look at the sterile and compounding activities, we see very nice development, 30%, despite some impact in the fourth quarter, as Rafael already mentioned.

We see the opportunity in the U.S. markets and later on, we'll also explain why we invested. We had some higher operational expenses in that market, but we see the opportunity and we see also the acceleration of turnover in the second semester.

And then the acquisitions. Acquisitions, so basically Humco, which we acquired in April of 2018 and some smaller acquisitions, which we acquired earlier, resulting in the sales of EUR 446.5 million for 2018. If we look at then some financial KPIs, so gross margin development, slight increase if you compare it to 2017. But if you look at the second semester of 2018, we see nice increase of 110 basis points. So operating costs increasing by 12.3%. Basically in the U.S., we decided to invest. We saw that in the first semester figures where we accelerated some hirings in Wichita, mainly quality persons. We also had the acquisition of Humco, so there was a strategic choice to accelerate those investments and we see that translated in top line sales, especially in the second semester, where we acceleration of that sales for each company, resulting in REBITDA of EUR 99.1 million and REBITDA margin of 21%.

If we look at the nonrecurring results, impacting also, of course, our net result. Basically, a big settlement earlier this year, some reorganization and acquisition costs, resulting in an EBITDA of EUR 93 million. Depreciation and amortization, also slight increase, basically driven by the fact that the brand of Humco, we -- as part of our purchase price allocation, we booked as intangible. We depreciated on the Brands and that's an important region for the increase in depreciation and amortization.

Financial result, unchanged, EUR 18.6 million. The buildup is a bit different, so we -- some loans were maturing in 2017, so the interest is a bit lower. However, in 2018, we had FX results going through our numbers, basically driven by the weakening of the Brazilian real, impacting our financial results, which resulted in EUR 18.6 million of financial charges.

Taxes. So a combination of effective tax rate and effective cash tax rate, all around 21%. Going forward, we expect the effective cash rate being around 20%. And then our net profit. So slight decrease, basically due to the big one-offs we had in 2018. If we correct for that, we see an increase of 0.9% to EUR 49.5 million. And then finally, a bridge of our net financial debt. So again, Fagron showed nice operating cash flows, driven by our market, but of course, Europe being the biggest market with high EBITDA margin, driven -- driving the operating cash flow. Then the acquisition, basically being Humco bearing in the first semester of 2018.

And some other buckets. So the investments, we decided to invest this year some additional investments in genomics, and we're going to explain later on a bit more about that. And we had facility in the Netherlands where we decided to upgrade that and invested also some additional CapEx in that facility. Then some dividends, interests and exchange rates, resulting in EUR 252.3 million of debt by the end of 2018, being net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.63.

And then I want to hand over to Albert. Thank you. Here you go.

Albert Mascarell

Thank you, Karin. Good morning, everyone. My name is Albert Mascarell, and I'm going to present you the new business unit from Fagron, which is Fagron Genomics. I'm sure you at some point realized that the same treatment is not working properly for different persons, okay? This has a clear reason, and this is an opportunity for us to accomplish the personalized medicine. What do I refer? Here, you are looking at numbers of the poor treatment in the people. As you may see, almost half of the treatment on diabetes, asthma, antidepressants, osteoporosis and much more on oncology, the people is not being treated properly and the final effect is differential between them.

When you look at the clinical trials, there's always a mass people in the middle that therapy is working properly, but you always have something about 5% or 20% of the population, which the treatment is working lower than expected or higher than expected. This is our main target. These people need help. And obviously, we are going to provide them the real solution. What is the solution? Personalizing the treatment. And how we can accomplish that personalization? Understanding the DNA of the person, understanding how the metabolic pathways are working and how the person is going to process that pharmaceutical drug. As you see here, the personalization means adjusting the dosage, increasing or decreasing, depending on the metabolism. It means selecting the best drugs, selecting the best synergy. What kind of pharmaceutical drugs we must avoid? What kind of drug we must totally apply to the patient? It means also avoiding secondary effects. Through DNA analysis and metabolic analysis, we understand how some pharma drugs are being toxic to some people. Therefore, if they are going to be toxic, it's much better to avoid that treatment and continue to the next one.

And finally, personalizing also means personalizing the comfort application, personalizing the presentation, mixing different APIs in the same presentation to avoid getting 5, 6, 10 capsules per day, so -- also, this means personalizing the solution.

What else? Let's move to what is Fagron Genomics. Fagron Genomics, as Rafael explained, is located in Barcelona. It was established in the last quarter of 2018. Nowadays, it's up and running, and we are selling actively DNA tests in Spain, Portugal, Greece and in the next days in Italy, Croatia and much more counters in Europe. But what is Fagron Genomics? We are a 300 squares meters lab based on genomics in Barcelona, and we play basically with 2 top technologies. Massive genotyping would means understanding a lot of DNA mutations from a patient. As you can see here, we can analyze from 16 to more than 800 different mutations on up to 95 patients for a single run. This means high throughput. This means velocity and cost reduction, cost effectivity.

In this line, we can find, for example, hormonal, anesthetics or trichology treatment personalization based on pharmacogenetic data. But we always have or we will also have next-generation sequencing. This is the top technology for analyzing complete genomes or target specific mutations, but in a clinical grade. This means, as you can see here, that 1 mutation for being clinical grade must be read more than 50 or 100x. This means reading your DNA 100x and being able to understand what happens there. With these applications, we'll be able to map a patient. We'll be able to understand how is the patient -- how we view the future about neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, also the microbiome. We are going to analyze how is the bacteria in our body. Well, it means that the whole and complete DNA analysis will be launched in the next month and years.

Obviously, as part of the Fagron, we have a tower that define our success, and this is crucial and the main point here. For us, personalizing is the base on everything. For us, personalizing means that 1 patient will have 1 specific treatment. But we also play in the digitalization era. Therefore, our DNA tests are served to the physician through a complex online platform that gathers all the knowledge from clinical data, anamnesis, the pharmaceutical compounding know-how and it makes it automatic. Therefore, all the specific treatments are served online available from any device at any moment.

We are going to patent. We innovate a lot because we are based on software. Our job is based on algorithms, artificial intelligence, patenting them, validating them and making a whole and complete solution for the personalizing medicine. Our message must be spread. This is why we create a lot of Fagron academies, which means putting in the same room all the interesting doctors, all the KOLs, all the KOMs and spreading the message, educating them, the doctors. Not all of them are super educated in genetics, so we must totally help them to understand and create the awareness in the population to understand the benefits of these technologies.

Obviously, as our business model is the same, we had the pharmacies. We sell the vehicles. We sell the compounding services. We sell everything to the pharmacists. We are going to push that market. And obviously, top, customer #1, physicians are going to prescribe our solutions.

So let's review a little bit our portfolio, our newer portfolio. We have launched TRICHOTEST, which is a personalized treatment for the trichology. We have more than 80 million bald people in U.S., so it's a nice market. We have launched TELOTEST, which is a cellular age measurement tool and also neurodegenerative and similar diseases prevention tool. We are going to personalize the antiaging treatment for the patients.

In the middle, we have NUTRITEST. Diet-based plan based on your DNA plus nutraceutical supplementation and complementation made -- tailor-made for the patients. We have pain pharmacogenetics, which is personalizing the anesthetics for the surgeries. And we have BHRT pharmacogenetics, which is understanding the metabolism -- the hormonal metabolism of the patients and then suggesting personalized treatment.

As you may think, the global market of all of these solutions is huge and we are going to develop much more different solutions.

So let's put an example. Imagine that you are going to a surgery in 2 weeks. And obviously, you need an anesthetic in your body to feel relaxed and not feel the pain, right? This is how we are going to work. This is one of the projects that we had in portfolio. It's been developed by one of the best clinical hospitals in the south of Europe, in Spain, in Barcelona. And imagine the situation, we fully understand how you will respond to codeine, for example. How the [indiscernible] will be toxic to your body or not. So the efficacy of Morphine, some synergies between opioids and NSAIDs.

So let's imagine this photograph. And if you are a doctor, you suddenly realize that people is different. And from our side, we are going to suggest different mix of drugs for the anesthetics of the patient. What does it mean? And this is something we have discussed a lot with the hospitals. It means that no complications or not so much complications will be in anesthetics. There are a lot of complications. People feel the pain during the surgery. People must be hospitalized during 2 weeks after some surgeries. The incidence is not huge, but the mass -- the volume of the patients that suffer from this is massive. There are million and million of people suffering from after surgery toxicity. Therefore, if we reduce the toxicity, we increase the efficacy. We are going to reduce the hospital costs. And at the end, you close the circle and everyone is happy.

So this was just an example of how to personalize and how to use this benefit. So we close the gap. We are the only company worldwide that is able to close the gap. We go from DNA analysis, patient knowledge -- total knowledge of the patient. We go to that to the final treatment and we present it in a simple ways -- in a simple way. Gene interpretation in color based. Green, red compounds. The green -- red -- the green compound is the one you must use for your patient. The red ones, you must avoid because they are toxic, though they are not effective. And obviously, some summary, some categories, everything is well explained.

And last but not least, the personal formula. We are going to create or recreate personalized formula ready to be prescribed to the patient, so we close the whole circle of the health.

And a little bit of the market. We have a growing market, as you may know. We have focused on the top Fagron specialties. And therefore, we are fully aligned. And as you can see here, these are the numbers of gynecologists, medical aesthetics, dermatologists, dietitians and nutritionists and the number of surgeries per year only in Europe. And obviously, we have selected properly because the market is going to increase in the next years. Therefore, our goal is to lift the personalized medicine at least in all these specialties. And how is the go-to-market? I explained it a little bit before. As I said, nowadays, we are actively selling in Spain, Greece and we are going to launch in the whole Europe during the next quarter, after which we are going to ask for FDA to declare registration for being able to sell also in U.S. This will be a huge challenge, but it will be a nice growth for the next year.

And finally, Rafael asked me to explain what are the benefits of this synergy between Fagron Genomics and the whole Fagron Group. It's perfect. It's the perfect synergy. If you imagine a tool to diagnose better, a tool to prevent and then you have a big company offering all the services, all the products related to the personalized medicine, you close the gap. We are the only worldwide company who is able to do this. So we have presence in more than 60 countries, structure and investment, global leadership in compounding. And from Genomics, we personalize the treatment. We create tools for diagnosing and preventing and we innovate. So at the end, if we increase the prescriptions of personalized medicine, Fagron Group will increase the sales in compounding drugs. And that was all from my side. Thank you very much.

Rafael Padilla

Thank you very much, Albert. And of course, we need to -- we don't forget about South Africa, right? That we also started -- that we are very enthusiastic in South Africa, right? And as you were saying FDA for the U.S. and also Brazil 2009 to 2020. And now I can understand why you were the best in the university, the most intelligent guy with the best results, so thank you very much.

So just summing up the presentation. 45 minutes, on spot. We launched the new brand identity. And our purpose, together, we create a future of personalized medicine. We grew. The nice thing is that we grew in all areas, in the 3 strategical areas in the U.S. in both segments where we are present. We saw an acceleration in the second semester of the year. That's also a good trend.

Our focus, as we stated before, remains on further organic growth and targeted acquisitions. We decided strategically to invest in innovation, but of course, in quality. Remember, the new brand entity has quality in the middle. We see quality as the main competitive advantage in the markets where we are in. We proposed a dividend of EUR 0.12 that is 20% more than last year.

If you have questions, of course, Karin can afterwards answer them. And we expect the qualitative guidance for the growth and development in 2019. And of course, as we always say, we believe a lot in company culture. We are now going to show a one minute video with a message from our global teams to you.

Okay. So thank you very much. That was the presentation. And now we open the space for Q&A, of course.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Rafael Padilla

Yes, Frank. If we can use the microphone, please, for the webcast. Very much appreciated.

Frank Claassen

Yes. Frank Claassen from Degroof Petercam. A question on Humco. Can you say something about the cross-selling synergies so far? How far are you in the ramp-up with adding APIs to the portfolio? And are you satisfied? And what can we expect from the earn-out maybe in 2019? Is it likely that it will be hit or -- yes, some words on that, please.

Rafael Padilla

Thank you very much for the question. I will take the first part of business side. And then, Karin, you take that earn-out part. With Humco, it was our acquisition in the 1st of April last year, right? We are integrating the company. It's on track. We have the 2 sides of the business, the consumer side and the compounding side. On the compounding side, we introduced already 80 new APIs in the portfolio, so that's very good. We see a very good ramp-up. And we are planning now to introduce 100 more, so that's going on track. On the cross-selling opportunities, we started selling in Europe and in South America, but a phenomenon that we are seeing is that the other 2 companies of the Brands and Essentials that is Fagron Inc. in Minneapolis and B&B in Denver, Colorado, they are also selling some products from Humco, being produced in the facility in Texarkana. And this is also part of the driver, in the growth that you saw in the second semester. So in that part, we are also satisfied. We also need to -- don't need to forget that we have a big plan in Texarkana that we are using to produce some standard creams and ointments, so brands, branded products, right? So not the raw materials, the branded products, 2 other parts of the globe, like Brazil and Europe. So this has been the development so far with Humco. And Karin, over the earn-out?

Karin de Jong

Earn-out is due in a couple of months. And for now, we still believe that they are able to get their earn-outs.

Frank Claassen

And then it will be paid in 2019, still?

Karin de Jong

A part can be earned in 2019 and a part in 2020.

Frank Claassen

Then maybe a similar question a bit on Wichita. Of course, the controlled substances that will be important. Are you still on track to start adding new products, SKUs as of the first quarter of '19? And how big will that be? Can you say something about that?

Rafael Padilla

Sure. As we stated in the last call, our current portfolio is around 75 different SKUs. We have now the visibility to introduce 20 more. We have a target in the upcoming 3 months to 115, 130, so we'll have a dedicated team, Frank, for the development of new products. Remember, we said last time that when you develop a product, you need to make the formulation, then the stability, the BOD and then you make 3 batches and then you can launch in the market, so it's a time-consuming process. The pipeline is full. Again, we have a dedicated team there. And of course, the revenues are coming from new contracts on customers, but as well from the existing customers with new products. Something also very nice to see is that the volume growth is also coming not only with sales growth, right? Do I explain myself rightly? So the quantities, right, are also ramping up together with the sales growth there. So of course, the new product development is a very important driver. And not only the OR syringe, ophthalmic products, but also other pharmaceutical forms like pumps, cassettes, bags. So the facility is also ready for that.

Frank Claassen

And can we then also assume that we should see more operational leverage kicking in, in the U.S. especially, because part of the costs you've already made, let's -- so to say and revenues will kick in further.

Rafael Padilla

Of course. Sure. You saw already in the second semester that we had an operational leverage from 11% to 14.8%, 15%, right? We made the biggest investment in the first semester of last year. Remember that we were saying that we did hire 43 new colleagues in order to develop the products, but more important for the lab, the production and the labs. So after you make the product, you make the test of that product before you go to the market to release that batch, right? So that part that it had been outsourced, we still outsource some of them, but we insource part of it and this part of the operational level that we saw in the second semester. And of course, the idea is to ramp-up. I don't know if you had the chance to look at the results of other players in the market in the B market now, if they are available, but you see also some growth top line and in the bottom line. I -- we assume that they are also investing for the ramp-up of the market, right, because the market is coming. It's very nice to see. It's a very nice development. We understand that the U.S. is sending the trend for other countries in the world. We see it also in the Netherlands that the hospitals start outsourcing, right? So we really want to catch up that market. And therefore, the investment in new product development, in serving the customers, in serving new contracts is crucial, as you said. Sorry, Anastasia.

Stijn Demeester

Stijn Demeester, ING. Two follow-ups on Wichita. So you mentioned the supplier issue in the fourth quarter. It seems indeed that growth at Wichita is somewhat decelerated versus the third quarter. Can you sort of give us an idea how much the supplier issue had cost? Would growth rate in the fourth quarter be in line with the third quarter? Or should we -- it's also in the -- more difficult to come, so how should we see that? And then secondly, margin in the U.S. in general. There's obviously this pickup in the second half. Is this entirely driven by operational leverage at Wichita? Or is there also the synergy effect from Humco?

Rafael Padilla

Okay. I will take the first one and you, Karin, take the second one. As you said in the fourth quarter, we had headwind with 1 item -- 1 of our main items did cost us approximately on sell side between $300,000, $350,000 on a monthly base that we will see it picked up in the second quarter of this year because the supply issue is totally soft. So therefore, you can normalize and you can see in the growth. These things in the industry happen. I mean, we are very happy to be transparent and to share this with you because this is happening in the industry. And the nice thing is that we have been able to soft position now. And in the second quarter, as we said, we'll have these sales back in the margin.

Karin de Jong

Yes. Related to the margin, you do see an increase in the second semester. I think it's a combination of elements, so not only Wichita but a combination of the U.S. companies. As Rafael already mentioned, we see the opportunity in the U.S. markets. We want to grab it. That's also the reason why we accelerated investments. We also did some additional investment in the second semester, and we see that immediately translated into appliance sales. So it's a mix of items, but we see the opportunities and that's the reason why we invest and that's also the reason why you see our EBITDA being slightly down in percentage if you compare it to 2017.

Constantijn van Rietschoten

Anastsia?

Anastasia Karpova

Anastasia, Kempen. Three questions. On Wichita, can you please update, you were expecting the FDA inspection on the site and if there are any significant issues that might disturb the production coming up in 2019, which we should be aware of. Can you also update at least on the dynamic in your discussions with GPOs in regards to Wichita facility specifically? And finally, broader scope questions on acquisitions as you mentioned that strategic acquisitions will contribute to your growth in 2019. Maybe it's for Karin, but can you estimate what's your dry powder, especially considering that you have debt payouts this year? And how do we need to think in terms of size and broader geographic locations, obviously, with acquisitions?

Rafael Padilla

Anastasia, so of the three first questions on the FDA visit. Indeed, we did have the FDA visit. Of course, we had some remarks, improvement remarks that we worked already. We communicated with them, but no, your question specifically, if we had some turbulence or disruption in the growth and operation. No. The other way around. They did also get -- give complements to us on how the way we are organized and the facility, et cetera. So of course, we need to improve some elements as always as this happens. But this is not disturbing our operation. On the GPO side, something very good from the GPO dynamic and that's a very good question is that they keep you sharp on the quality side of the business, right? Because before they close a deal with you, a sourcing deal, they come and they make an audit to you with a very high standard. So our quality team spends a lot of time receiving and being 1 or 2 samplings, full week audit in the facility. And this keeps up the improvement. And we are getting new contracts with OR syringes especially, but also as we said on other products as we are increasing the portfolio, right? And then, the third, on acquisitions. Of course, we are talking with some parties. We want to have a strategical fit, cultural fit. And again, as we said also in other calls, our target remains in the 3 main regions. The Americas, north-south America and Europe, but always with the midsize company that is manageable, that we can keep an eye on it and they can easily integrate. Maybe in the right, [indiscernible]?

Karin de Jong

Yes. If you look at our cash situation and our debt situating, so indeed, in April, some U.S. notes mature, approximately 40 million. It's a mix of euro and dollars. It will not hamper our acquisitions. We're looking at smaller acquisitions who fit within the strategy and we're also looking then at financing opportunities, would that be a limiting factor. So we're always taking into consideration our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, so that's an important one. But for cash, we do not see anything hampering us doing acquisitions.

Lenny Van Steenhuyse

Lenny Van Steenhuyse, KBC Securities. I also had a question on the U.S. market. Perhaps, could you comment on some developments in compounding in the U.S.? We had some news from the Pfizer facility also that was still struggling with FDA requirements, so we see a large market opportunity. Fagron is actually in a great position to really grasp this, so do you believe that Wichita facility is at a point where it can aggressively claim that market share? And then perhaps as a second question, so there was some emphasis also on Fagron Genomics. What kind of market opportunity do you see there? Is this something that you'll integrate with the business unit of compounding or will this really be a separate kind of service testing model that you are going for there?

Rafael Padilla

Excellent questions. Lenny, on the first side, as we were saying during the presentation, our strategic view is to invest in innovation, of course, but in quality and regulation. So we see that very clear as a competitive edge, competitive advantage for us, especially in the countries where we're active in sterile compounding, right? When the hospitals are outsourcing that is mainly the U.S., the Netherlands and Belgium, right? So therefore, we want to have a leading position on quality and regulation. The FDA, it's -- as you see that this is working very focused, of course, in regulation and quality. And we always try to be very transparent as well and communicatively in order to follow up all the developments. So far -- as with Anastasia's question, so far so good, so we keep ongoing. They lag when we are active, transparent. We share with them what we are doing. And this is our current strategy. And as you saw also in the executive leadership team organogram, our global quality leader was a former quality leader of the Wichita plan, right? So we take this very seriously. Then on the ramping part and aggressively, so we could see very nice growth. The year started also very well despite some headwinds, of course.

The challenge in the Wichita facility and you saw as well is to ramp-up with the market, right? So we grab opportunity. The market is there. The competitors are also there, are very good competitors, very professional competitors. And our challenge is to gather with the team, we reinforce the team, you met the guys there. You met Kevin, you met Jason, you met the rest of the team is to follow up the growth of the market, right? Then coming to the genomic part of the day, as you saw, we had a special dedicated model in that. The business is total integrated. So when you look at the lab, the genomics lab, we built it in the facility -- in the current Spanish facility. So that's good. That gives a lot of interaction. And of course, the products, the models, the tests that we are launching are totally integrated with our Brands and Essentials, right? So this give us, again, a thrilling factor for the growth in the Brands and Essentials. Of course, you also sell the tests as well. So that's also very important to mention.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] Degroof Petercam. A question on genomics. Can you give us a little bit more flavor in terms of financials? What were the investments? What will be the investments going forward? And what are you expecting in terms of sales?

Rafael Padilla

Right. You take the one on the investment and I take the one on sales, if you want to, Karin?

Karin de Jong

Yes. So we did some investments in genomics last year, basically starting up a brand-new lab in Barcelona, so we had some capital expenditures. You also see that in our numbers coming back. For now, the ramping up is related to people and some machinery -- some additional machinery, but that's not very large amount for 2019. So basically, the ramp-up will be in hiring additional people when volumes come in, but the infrastructure is almost as good as there.

Rafael Padilla

And also here, if I may add, Karin, the process is very much automatized. So the machines that we acquired, the aluminum machines, they run very automatically, right, Albert? So -- sorry, if we're entering your terrain, but that's very important to say. Regarding the sales, we see us -- with the question of Lenny, to fill up our Brands and Essentials, sales, of course. And on the test, we are 2 months, November and December, we started. And we sold approximately 1,500 tests already, so it's very premature to say are we going to sell 10,000, 20,000, 30,000, 100,000 of the kits. Of course, our teams are being instructed, are being trained. We visit actively the physicians. As you saw, we have a pipeline. Of course, you have some maturity ongoing to the market and something very important for us. Because when you go to the -- for example, to a French doctor or to an Italian doctor, to a European doctor, Spanish doctor, they know what's genomics, they know how to work, they learn diversity, but the usage is not on the daily -- in the daily practice, right? Now when you go to the U.S., the usage there, for example, 2% of the U.S. population already did a genomic map. You would never say this in Europe, right? So this is something that is much more usage and common, that you have companies doing full genomic map. But as Albert was saying, the combination of the genomic map together with formulations, right? That is the differentiating factor in this business model. So we applied for the FDA. It takes 6, 9 months to come, inspect, give us a green light. And then we can also start with our current structure there to go to the market.

Rafael Padilla

No more questions, Constantijn?

Constantijn van Rietschoten

No more questions. Thank you, Rafael. And thank you all for your participation and interest in Fagron today. For the analysts that are visiting here today in Capelle Aan Den Ijssel, we have a nice lunch. But more importantly, we have very eager colleagues to show you this nice facility. The automated warehouse, where also the team on the second floor to give you full overview of all the innovations that were launched recently in the Dutch market.

With that, I want to conclude this analyst meeting, and thank you all.

Karin de Jong

Thank you.