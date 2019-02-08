Clorox: Why Investors Should Pass On This Dividend Aristocrat
About: The Clorox Company (CLX)
by: Sure Dividend
Summary
Clorox produced a very strong second quarter report, with growth across multiple product categories and resilient margins.
However, we don’t believe the company’s ability to grow earnings moving forward matches its premium to fair value.
While Clorox is closing in on Dividend King territory, we believe income investors should look elsewhere, due to overvaluation.
By Josh Arnold
After a rough start to 2018, Clorox Company (CLX) finished strong. Shares declined at the start of the year from $146 to just $115, but since the bottom was made,