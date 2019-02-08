Vale: The Worst Is Not Over Yet

With a potential death toll of 300+ people, public outcry is guaranteed for years to come, and Vale will have trouble paying any dividend in such environment.

Reports from various media outlets indicate that the problems of the dam might have been known. This opens up door for huge pressure on Vale.

Major upside in iron ore prices will support Vale's financial results despite the fact that it has to stop 9% of its production.

At the end of January, I wrote that Vale’s (VALE) problems after the catastrophic dam breach have destroyed the bullish thesis for the company and that downside should be expected. The situation continues to develop, and Vale remains in the spotlight – both as a company and as a stock. In this article, we will look at these developments and their potential impact on Vale’s stock price.

Pressure is mounting

Here’s what is known at this point. The tragedy has likely cost more than 300 lives, many times more than the previous Samarco dam catastrophe. A Brazilian court suspended production at Brucutu mine, taking 30 million tons of annual iron ore capacity out of the market. Iron ore prices responded with major upside, rising above $90 per ton and helping BHP Billiton (BHP) and Rio Tinto (RIO) stocks. Vale declared force majeure on iron ore and pellets contracts and will try to appeal the decision, but chances for success in such a legal fight appear slim.

Meanwhile, disturbing reports started to appear in press. A Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported that an audit of dam raised concerns over its drainage and monitoring systems, while Globo TV reported that Vale knew about sensor problems at the dam. It did not get any better with a Wall Street Journal report stating that one of safety auditors who inspected the dam told the police that he felt pressured to show the green light to the dam despite indications that it was unsafe. The stock, which has initially received some rebound support due to higher iron ore prices, fell back to the post-dam lows:

How’s the balance sheet?

As of now, the balance sheet is in fine condition. Vale finished the third quarter of 2018 with $6.1 billion of cash and $15.4 billion of long-term debt, and the situation should have improved in the fourth quarter (there was a reason to be bullish before the dam breach). Brazil has originally frozen $3 billion of Vale’s assets but even after this move Vale has sufficient liquidity. Also, if iron ore prices will settle somewhere around current levels, Vale will receive higher revenues from iron ore division as a ~9% production cut will be more than offset by a 20%+ increase in iron ore prices. That said, BHP and Rio Tinto may intervene, grabbing some market share from Vale and putting a lid on prices. Whether they will do this following their previous mistakes of putting too much production to the market (and crashing iron ore prices) remains a big question at this point.

Has Vale capitalization fallen enough for the stock to become a buy?

Vale’s market cap declined from nearly $90 billion to about $63 billion as a reaction to the catastrophe. I’ve seen arguments in the comment section of my previous article on the topic that this is already a major punishment and that actual costs will be lower.

Let’s look at the numbers. Samarco (19 people killed, many homes destroyed, river polluted) cost $5.1 billion in damages and $512.5 million to affected families (long-term costs, the company also had to spend money right after the disaster). However, the new dam breach may delay the ultimate settlement, and there’s a $41 billion case against Samarco.

The latest dam breach had less negative impact on the environment because the dam was smaller, but the death toll is much higher. I believe it is an oversimplification to calculate a “cost” of one lost life to Vale and then multiply it by the number of lost lives. The huge death toll means enormous public pressure on Vale - and on prosecutors who now must find those who are responsible for the tragedy and serve justice.

The above-mentioned reports regarding potential problems with Vale’s safety protocols indicate that Vale won’t get out of the story for as low as $5 billion like Samarco (although this story is not finished yet and may get a new turn). As shown by BP (BP) Deepwater Horizon case (11 lives lost, huge damage to the environment), costs can continue ballooning for a decade – the company has originally reached a $19 billion settlement, and costs have increased to $65 billion.

While shaving off nearly $30 billion out of Vale’s capitalization may look like a sufficient punishment, the company’s shares may fall even further. It’s not only about the direct costs that the company is incurring now and the costs of future settlement. The huge death toll guarantees public outcry for years – I believe that Vale’s shareholders can forget about the dividend for the time being.

Even if the company’s results will justify the dividend, it will be politically impossible to pay it. This guarantees pressure on valuation. Also, the first reports regarding safety problems almost guarantee that prosecutors will find more skeletons in the closet while they dig deeper – when there’s one cockroach, others are usually hiding somewhere near. The whole Vale operations, not just those directly affected, will be under a magnifying lens. If additional bad reports come out, the stock is guaranteed to have more downside due to market sentiment regardless of business fundamentals and valuation.

To sum it up, I believe that the information currently available points to the fact that Vale is not the falling knife you’d want to catch right now.

