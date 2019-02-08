ServiceNow: Sustained Strong Growth And Profitability Is Attractive In A Slow, Uncertain Macro Environment
by: Himalayas Research
Q4 total billings grew 38% against a consensus of 30%.
Q4 subscription revenue increased 34% in line with estimates.
FY2019 revenue is expected to grow over 30%.
Improving margins, good growth, and profitability are attractive in a slow, uncertain macro environment.
Following ServiceNow's (NOW) outstanding Q4 results where fourth quarter subscription billings grew 39% and revenue increased 34%. Adjusted EBIT margins hit 21% which is quite impressive given the growth of the company. Going