PCI: You Still Have Time To Profit
About: PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI)
by: Dividend Seeker
Summary
PCI continues to trade at a reasonable valuation, on par with its NAV.
In relative terms, PCI is considerably cheaper than alternative Pimco CEFs, making it a top choice for investors considering this space.
The mortgage and employment stories are both positive, which is a good sign for the debt that makes up the bulk of PCI's portfolio.
Main Thesis
The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe the Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) remains an attractive investment option at its current market price. While PCI has