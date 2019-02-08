I Bought Royal Bank Of Canada For The Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio, Here's Why
About: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
by: GrayBeard Retirement
Summary
The "Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio" basis and criteria is introduced.
We review the business of the first entrant into the portfolio, Royal Bank of Canada.
We grade RY based on the portfolio criteria and make a purchase.
Grade A Retirement Portfolio
In this article, I introduce a portfolio concept for the equity allocation of a very conservative retired investor. The portfolio is designed to have a higher yield and lower volatility than