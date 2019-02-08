Creating Clarity From Confusion: Pattern Energy's CAFD
About: Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI)
by: Robbert Manders
Summary
The company makes it tough to figure out what CAFD is and where it will go, confusing investors.
Unconsolidated investments are widely ignored but contain half of PEGI’s net CAFD.
It looks like CAFD will take a $12 million hit in 2019.
Japanese assets offer path to growth in 2020, but not enough to make the stock a clear buy.
For any YieldCo, CAFD is a top-priority metric. I had a hard time finding CAFD forecasts in previous articles. That prompted me to look into it. As it turns out, finding out the right CAFD