FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) isn’t really a flashy growth company anymore, but the combination of a healthy growth runway in Latin America and improving margins in the cash-generating U.S. business is still a basically attractive one to me at the right valuation. With the shares priced for high single-digit to low double-digit annualized returns and the company well-positioned for the next economic slowdown in the U.S., my opinion is still that this is a “good, not great” idea for investors willing to take on a little risk and looking for a way to play the large consumer finance opportunity in Mexico and Latin America.

Better Margins Offset Lackluster Revenue

Overall revenue was barely up in the fourth quarter, though that was only a modest disappointment (about 2%) relative to average sell-side estimate. Weaker results from the volatile scrap jewelry business (down 45% in the U.S.) accounted for a meaningful part of the miss, and that’s generally something analysts and investors will overlook.

The U.S. business was weaker than I’d expected, with revenue down 5% largely due to the aforementioned scrap weakness and a 27% decline in fees tied to consumer (payday) loans. Core pawn revenue was up 5% overall, while same-store sales saw a 3% decline in retail and a 2% increase in pawn loan fees. The same-store retail figure was once again disappointing, but mitigated somewhat by efforts a year ago to purge more outdated inventory.

In the Latin American business, revenue rose 18% in constant currency (13% in dollars), up 3% on a same-store basis. Overall core pawn revenue rose 20%, with same-store retail sales up 3% and pawn loan fees up 4%.

As discussed in some prior articles, FirstCash has been taking some strategic actions to improve margins at the cost of some revenue growth. Those moves do seem to be showing results, and the improved margins had a positive impact on earnings (leading to a small beat versus sell-side expectations).

Gross margin improved 250bp from the year-ago level, with gross margin in Latin America up 120bp and gross margin in the U.S. up by more than three points. Within the retail operations, the margin improved by almost three points from last year, as the profitability gap between the former Cash America and legacy FirstCash stores has started to significantly shrink. Adjusted EBITDA rose 5%, while adjusted operating income rose 9% on 14% growth in LatAm (constant currency) and 5% growth in the U.S. (11% on an adjusted basis).

The Growth Outlook Is Still Mixed, With Latin America Still The Real Growth Driver

Pawn loans outstanding have generally been a good indicator for future growth at FirstCash, and the news here was mixed. There was no growth in the U.S., with gross loans down 2% and same-store loans down 3%. Management noted that they have been doing more direct purchases at some stores, which is likely a better move for margins long-term when the customer has no intention of repaying the loan, but overall loan demand is still not robust.

That’s not shocking, given the overall strength of the economy (low unemployment, low gas prices, etc.), but it doesn’t point to much near-term growth potential in the U.S. business. That’s okay to a point, as nobody really expects the U.S. business to be a growth operation, but it still will likely disappoint some investors in future quarters.

In Latin America, same-store loan balances were up 7%, and that’s an encouraging upturn from the flat result in the third quarter as the company moves beyond the impact of some loan-to-value adjustments. While Mexico’s government has some long-term plans to improve the accessibility of banking services to the largely unbanked population (largely by targeting fees), I’d emphasize the “long-term” label, and I see little in the way of short-term threats to FirstCash’s lending operations in Mexico.

Longer term, there remain significant organic growth opportunities south of Mexico. Management will likely more than double the store count in Guatemala over time (from 39 at the end of Q4’18 to at least 100 eventually), and Colombia too will likely support far more stores a decade from today. The pace of this expansion, as well as entry into other markets, is a key unknown and a key variable with the model for FirstCash – management has a track record for being pretty deliberate and methodical, but also for accelerating the plan if/when a particularly attractive opportunity (especially in M&A) appears.

The Outlook

Due in part to new laws on the books, FirstCash will be closing down its Ohio payday lending operations sooner than previously expected. Between that, foreign exchange and tax rate items, management lowered guidance for 2019 to a midpoint 5% below the prior sell-side average, but the “core” business is more or less on track, and I already had lower numbers in my model for 2019 than the sell-side, so the changes to my model are less significant.

I’m still looking for mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth, with virtually all of that growth coming from the LatAm operations. I expect there will be some quarters, and maybe some years, where the U.S. business could grow at a mid-single-digit core rate, but my longer-term expectations are for pretty low growth, particularly as new digital/online lending operations push pawn lending further into the back of consumers’ minds.

On the margin side, I’ve moderated my margin improvement assumptions somewhat; although the U.S. business has shown a nice (albeit expected) bump in margins, I have some concerns that competition and organic expansion will weigh a little more heavily on FCF margins. I’m still looking for high single-digit FCF growth, though, so the changes are not profound.

The Bottom Line

I continue to believe fair value for FirstCash is in the low-to-mid $80s, suggesting that today’s price is pretty fair. Owning a fairly-valued stock is okay, as I do think FirstCash can generate high single-digit to low double-digit annualized returns for shareholders, but I think a lot of the appeal here is now about the LatAm growth exposure and the somewhat counter-cyclical U.S. exposure as opposed to sheer undervaluation.