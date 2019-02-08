A Quick Note On RumbleOn

I believe that the company is preparing a wave of acquisitions that will place it in an advantageous position in the pre-owned vehicle space.

The company also gave some preliminary information on its Q4 results which were not great but not too bad either.

RumbleON announced a new stock offering that will raise more than $6 million for the company.

A few days ago RumbleON (RMBL) announced the acquisition of AutoSport USA an independent pre-owned vehicle in the Florida market. This piece of news was nicely covered in an article by fellow contributor Donovan Jones.

In this piece, I want to cover and discuss two other pieces of news that came immediately after.

The company announced a new class B shares offering and priced it today at $5.55. They are offering 1,110,000 class B shares and have given the underwriters an option to an additional 166,500 shares. The offering will close on February 11th, 2019. According to the preliminary prospectus, RumbleON had 17,493,291 of class B shares before the offering and if the maximum number of shares is issued it will have 18,769,791 shares outstanding after. Keep in mind though that there are also 1,317,329 preferred class B shares outstanding and another 2,119,466 shares that could be issued under the incentive plan and a few warrants. At full dilution, after the offering, RumbleON would have in total 22,206,586 of class B shares outstanding.

And they released preliminary results for Q4, 2018. And the preliminary results announcement was really light on information:

[...] the Company currently estimates 2018 fourth-quarter revenue of $106.0 million to $110.0 million, including Wholesale, Inc. (“Wholesale”) and Wholesale Express, LLC (“Wholesale Express”) revenue from October 30, 2018 through December 31, 2018 and, on a pro forma basis, including Wholesale and Wholesale Express revenue from October 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018, revenue of $165.0 million to $170.0 million. In addition, at December 31, 2018, the Company estimates cash on hand of $15.0 million to $16.0 million. [...]

The most obvious conclusion from the above actions is that we are going to witness a lot of M&A activity going forward. RumbleON will likely raise more than $6 million from this offering and if they indeed had $15mil-$16mil in cash at the end of 2018 they are not doing this for liquidity purposes.

It is really interesting how these things get done and I urge you to read the details of the Wholesale deal in this proxy filling by RumbleON on page 15. The deal with the Wholesale companies was in the works for months before the announcement.

I think that RumbleON management, Marshall Chesrown (the CEO) and Steven Berrard (the CFO) are implementing an aggressive strategy similar to the one AutoNation (AN) implemented at its beginnings. They will buy strategic distributors in key geographies in the US, distributors that could benefit from RumbleON's software infrastructure and would allow the company to operate at the widest margins possible while having the biggest geographic coverage possible.

And it makes sense right? If you want to turn your inventory as fast as possible you have to have access to the biggest market possible. As I see it having a nationwide network gives them the opportunity to unload their car inventory at the fastest rate possible because they offer it to the maximum number of potential buyers (dealers or consumers) in the market.

Although I don't like being diluted, RumbleON's management has made very sensible moves so far. I think that this move may follow this pattern too. At this point, I think we can only wait and see.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RMBL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.