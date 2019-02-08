Hemispherx Biopharma: Selling New Warrants At Uncertain Times

Summary

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on treatments of immunology, especially immuno-oncology.

The company's Alferon N Injection was accepted in Argentina and the United States.

The most serious issue of Hemispherx Biopharma is its lack of financing. Even if the manufacturing approvals are received, the company needs about $10 million to commence the manufacturing process.

The cash burn rate is quite significant. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, research and development expenses were equal to $3.7 million, and general and administrative expenses were worth $4.5 million.

With the new amount of convertible securities being issued, investors may believe that the share count should continue to increase.