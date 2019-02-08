Can Organigram Maintain Its Momentum - Or Where Does It Go From Here?

The big question going forward is where will growth come from after reaching production capacity.

source: seeking alpha

Organigram (OTCQX:OGRMF) just came off a solid quarter, reporting record revenue and an adjusted gross margin of 71 percent. By the end of 2019 the company expects to increase production capacity to 113,000 kilograms per year.

What this article will primarily focus on is Organigram's long-term revenue growth prospects, and how the market is likely to reward the strength of its efficiencies and productivity that generate strong margins and earnings.

Latest earnings

Net revenue in the last reporting period jumped to $12.4 million, up 419 percent from the $2.4 million generated in the same reporting period last year. Sequentially it was up 287 percent from $3.2 million.

Gross margin soared to $51.7 million in the quarter, up from $1.3 million year-over-year, and from $32.5 million sequentially. Adjusted gross margin came in at $8.8 million.

Minus fair value adjustments on biological assets, gross margin percentage was up 71 percent in the quarter, in comparison with 25 percent in the first quarter of 2018, and 50 percent in the last fiscal quarter of 2018.Net income was $29 million, or $0.195 per share on a diluted basis, up from a net loss of $1.2 million, or 0.012 per share last year in the first quarter. Net income in the prior quarter was $18 million, or $0.152 per share.

Free cash flow was in the black for the first time, finishing the quarter at $2.9 million, against a loss of $0.7 million year-over-year. In the prior quarter free cash flow was down $3.6 million.

What drove its performance

Both on the revenue and margin side, Organigram's performance was driven by recreational cannabis sales in Canada.

Some were surprised by Organigram's margins because of expectations that recreational cannabis was going to shrink margins. That was never going to be the case, as myself and others have pointed out in the past.

The reason why that's the case is because at this time recreational demand has surpassed supply, and users are willing to pay more for their cannabis under the existing market scenario. That not only drives revenue higher, but widens margins and boosts earnings as well.

That doesn't mean Organigram's performance was predicated only upon that, because it wasn't. The company has been one of the top cannabis companies on the margin side because of its unique way of increasing productivity on a square-foot basis. It may be the best in the industry in that metric.

For example, its cash cost of cultivation dropped to $0.56 per gram with its dried flower, a drop from $0.62 in the quarter before. All-in costs were $0.74 per gram, down from all-in $0.83 sequentially.

Looking ahead, in the near term, by which I mean to the end of 2019, the company will probably continue to enjoy wider margins from its Canadian recreational sales. Once supply and demand align, there will be a drop in margins from those sales. I don't see that having as much of an impact on Organigram because of its low costs per gram. The bigger question to me is where does Organigram go once it approaches full production capacity in the latter part of 2019.

Another thing to consider is smaller producers like Organigram enjoyed a temporary advantage from the lack of supply in the early months of legal recreational cannabis. How much market share it and other smaller players will retain is an uncertainty at this time.

Production capacity

In its earnings report, the company stated its targeted production capacity going forward is "2,000 kg/yr, 89,000 kg/yr, and 113,000 kg/yr", with the latter expected to be reached sometime in the last quarter of the calendar year.

Assuming the company is able to increase sales throughout the year, it means a visible growth trajectory that will drive solid growth throughout the year.

Keep in mind when these capacity targets are mentioned and presumably reached, there is lag time from the time the capacity at a facility is completed, and the growth and processing cycle of the planted crop is complete. Usually it takes a quarter or two before the full benefit of the capacity begins to have an impact on the performance of a company. How quickly depends upon where in the quarter the capacity is reached.

Organigram has mentioned in the past that it wants to differentiate on the productivity and margin side of the business, and it has made good strides in those areas, suggesting management has stayed on course with its strategy.

That said, where my concerns for Organigram lie is what happens after the end of 2019 and early 2020, once the company reaches full capacity. Will it enter into a period of consistent buy level revenue performance? Will the company at that time adjust its vision and look for ways to boost revenue once it achieves its production and cost per gram goals?

I think Organigram has the ability to improve even more with its productivity and costs, which means it could enjoy some incremental growth on the revenue and earnings side once it reaches full production capacity. But I don't see that driving growth significantly going forward.

Conclusion

Organigram is a well-managed company that should continue to be one of the top performers with costs and earnings. It's possible that could transition into a dividend over time, and the company could be considered an income holding over the long term, assuming that's how it plays out.

Once it reaches a level of efficiency that makes it hard to wring any more out of costs and an increase in productivity, it will be instructive to see if Organigram changes direction and starts looking for more capacity.

If it did, that could be very compelling because it could scale out what may be market-leading costs, margin, and earnings per share. If it can boost revenue after reaching full capacity, by adding more capacity, that would be a major catalyst for the company.

The other possibility, which in my opinion is very real, is it may become a takeover target for larger companies looking to add cannabis to their product lines, or by a direct competitor seeking an increase in capacity.

I look at Organigram as a solid short-term holding in the cannabis sector. It should enjoy momentum in its share price for about another year, based upon achieving its production capacity and the lag time it'll take to bring product to market.

Once that happens, it's hard to see what Organigram will do for growth once it achieves that production capacity ceiling. At that time, it'll have to show it can increase revenue by further improvement in production within its existing facilities, adding facilities, or by starting to look for a smaller competitor to acquire in order to increase capacity.

As the company stands today, it will reach close to its revenue ceiling with 18 months or so. I see Organigram as a good short-term holding, but for long-term investors, it'll have to provide more clarity concerning its long-term growth strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.