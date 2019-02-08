Source: Royal Gold - Efficient business.

Investment Thesis

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) is a precious metal streaming and royalty company, which provides necessary upfront financing for traditional miners to support them financially in their mine effort until they begin mining operations successfully.

For an investor who doesn't want to own gold bullion but desires to have some gold exposure in his/her portfolio, then holding such a company makes sense. A "streamer" has a safer business model than a single mine stock because of its diversified portfolio and presents more potential for growth that the physical gold can provide.

Source: RGLD Website

With the recent strengthening of the gold price, the company appeal has increased significantly since January 2019, and the stock looks now attractive. We can compare Royal Gold to Franco-Nevada (FNV) in this class or Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). Also, we can add two "junior" streamers in this category, as appealing secondary choices: Sandstorm Gold (SAND) or Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

Finally, RGLD is a stock that should be viewed as a long-term investment, thanks to its balance sheet strength and low debt profile that I will review in details below.

As I said in my preceding article about RGLD, I recommend also trading about 30% of your position to take advantage of the volatility attached to gold stocks. A few new trades using the RSI as an indicator can provide extra profits and more cash to adapt to the market uncertainty.

According to the company site, Royal Gold's royalty portfolio consists of 40 producing royalty properties and 17 development-stage properties.

Royal Gold: Balance Sheet and Production in 4Q 2018 (Fiscal 2Q'19)

Royal Gold 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 118.0 107.0 107.0 108.9 112.48 114.35 115.98 116.24 99.99 97.59 Net Income in $ Million 29.79 28.06 23.66 20.02 28.63 -14.77 -153.65 26.65 15.01 23.59 EBITDA $ Million 82.55 81.49 77.44 73.72 82.40 83.62 -152.00 79.32 66.52 67.11 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 25.3% 26.2% 22.1% 18.4% 25.5% 0 0 22.9% 15.0% 24.2% EPS diluted in $/share 0.46 0.43 0.36 0.30 0.44 -0.23 -2.35 0.41 0.23 0.36 Operating cash flow in $ Million 55.1 69.7 76.1 65.0 71.6 75.7 104.6 77.0 44.64 58.83 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 90.1 102.7 10.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 10.8 0.0 0.8 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -35.0 -33.1 65.2 65.0 71.6 75.6 103.6 66.2 44.6 58.0 Total Cash in $ Million 133.0 84.0 88.1 85.9 88.4 98.1 109.4 88.8 117.1 156.5 Long-term Debt in $ Million 674.0 677.4 635.9 586.2 539.8 493.5 422.3 351.0 354.9 358.9 Dividend per share in $ 0.23 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.265 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 65.28 65.25 65.27 65.31 65.41 65.31 65.31 65.32 65.50 65.47 Gold Production 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Gold Equivalent ounce Production K Geo 88.40 87.60 87.40 86.70 86.70 86.70 86.70 89.00 82.40 79.6 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,329 1,222 1,216 1,257 1,278 1,275 1,329 1,306 1,213 1,226

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues

Royal Gold reported total revenues of $97.6 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2019, down 14.6% from the $114.3 million reported last year, with stream revenues this quarter totaling $67.68 million and royalty revenues totaling $29.91 million.

The company said that the decrease in total revenue for the second quarter was due to lower average gold by approximately 3.8% year over year, as well as lower overall sales and production.

Note: On October 3, 2018, Royal Gold acquired the second and final tranche of 127,188 shares of Contango, which was the company partner ("JV") in the Peak Gold Project. Royal Gold owns 13.2% of Contango Ore Inc. (CTGO)

Production at Mt Milligan was good, and the company indicated in the press release:

[Mt Milligan] During the fourth quarter of calendar 2018, production from Mount Milligan was 60,271 ounces of gold and 11.8 million pounds of copper.

Rainy River main also exceeded expectation, with a 39% increase sequentially:

[Rainy River] Quarterly gold production was 77,202 ounces, a 39% increase over the prior quarter due mainly to higher grade, recovery and throughput rate.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow for Royal Gold is $272.4 million yearly with $58.0 million this last quarter. The annual dividend payment is now $65.5 million which is well below the annual free cash flow.

RGLD passes the FCF test.

3 - Available Capital and debt situation

The total debt is now $358.9 million as of December 31, 2018 (Bonds due June 15, 2019). In the press release, the company indicated:

As of December 31, 2018, the Company had no amounts outstanding and the full $1 billion available under its revolving credit facility. Working capital, combined with the Company's undrawn revolving credit facility, resulted in approximately $1.2 billion of total liquidity at December 31, 2018.

At December 31, 2018, total liquidity was $1,157 million. Net debt to EBITDA ratio is 0.9x with a net debt is $202.4 million. The company has a very comfortable debt position.

4 - Production in Gold equivalent ounce and details

Royal Gold reported a weak production volume of 79.6K GEOs (Gold Equivalent Troy Ounces), decreased 8.0% from the same quarter a year ago. The average gold price was down 3.8% to $1,226 per ounce from the year-ago quarter.

Sales performance was unfavorably impacted by decreased sales at Mount Milligan, which was mainly caused by rail transportation issues experienced in July 2018. Pueblo Viejo affected sales also in the second quarter.

New Gold's update on a Rainy River. Royal Gold noted in the press release:

New Gold also announced that the underground development plan at Rainy River was deferred to 2020, and that it will review alternative underground mining scenarios during calendar 2019 with the overall objective of reducing capital requirements and improving the return on investment for the underground portion of the mine.

I recommend the readers here to read my recent article on New Gold (NGD) and what is going on at the Rainy River.

At the Milligan mine, Centerra Gold (CAGDF) (CG.TO) indicated that there was enough water in the fourth quarter of 2018 to run the mill at a higher throughput rate and achieve the upper end of gold and copper production 2018 guidance.

Calendar year 2018 gold production was 194,993 ounces compared to the guidance range of 175,000 to 195,000 ounces, and copper production was 47.1 million pounds compared to the guidance range of 40 million to 47 million pounds. During the fourth quarter of calendar 2018, production from Mount Milligan was 60,271 ounces of gold and 11.8 million pounds of copper.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

In short, Royal Gold is a solid streamer with a well-diversified portfolio of producing assets providing long-term growth potential. Royal Gold should be considered primarily as a long-term investment due to its secured dividend raised to $1.06 per year or a yield of 1.2% and strong liquidity above $1.1 billion.

The takeaway is that why buy one gold miner when you can purchase hundreds at the same time and reduce risks. Royal Gold portfolio contains over 190 investments in total.

I have been encouraged by the progress accomplished both at the Rainy River and the Mt Milligan mine (water sourcing deficiency during the winter season) this quarter, and I believe Royal Gold will be able to increase its gold production in 2019.

Volatility in the gold industry is a matter of fact and should be used to profit not to lose. Thus, it is important to grasp an excellent opportunity to acquire a company trading at a fair discount and accumulate, while gold is about to go higher during 2019.

However, I always recommend trading about 30% of your position to use the unavoidable volatility.

Technical analysis

RGLD is forming an ascending wedge pattern with line support at $83.50 (I recommend adding at this level depending on the gold price) and line resistance at $88 (I recommend selling about 20% of your portfolio at this level unless gold price can cross $1,330 per ounce.)

However, depending on the gold price, a possible crossing (decisive breakout) may eventually occur in the second quarter of 2019. In this case, the next upper resistance is $93 (I recommend selling at this level if you have decided to differ selling at $88). On the other side, assuming that gold price is weakening, the next support again is $78 (I recommend adding at this level).

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!