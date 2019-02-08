General Motors: 3.8% Yield, Strong 2019 Guidance, Low Valuation And Upside
About: General Motors Company (GM)
by: Achilles Research
Summary
General Motors released very good Q4-2018 results on Wednesday.
The auto company beat earnings estimates by a wide margin.
GM pulled in billions in free cash flow in 2018, sees FCF upside in 2019.
Shares remain in the bargain bin.
An investment in GM yields 3.8 percent.
General Motors (GM) released a convincing set of fourth quarter financials on Wednesday that could get investors all excited about the auto company's shares again. General Motors pulled in billions of free cash