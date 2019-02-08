Weak Growth And Robust Expectations Create Headwinds For Illinois Tool Works

Summary

The fourth quarter was yet another lackluster top-line result for ITW, as end-market pressures intensify, but margin performance was better than expected.

Management may well divest some lackluster units, but an end-market mix that leans more heavily toward autos, non-residential construction, and manufacturing could limit growth in 2019.

ITW is a top-quality industrial and a worthy hold, but the weaker-than-peer growth profile limits the near-term upside that I can see.