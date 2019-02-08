Weak Growth And Robust Expectations Create Headwinds For Illinois Tool Works
About: Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), Includes: DOV, LECO, MMM, SWK
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
Summary
The fourth quarter was yet another lackluster top-line result for ITW, as end-market pressures intensify, but margin performance was better than expected.
Management may well divest some lackluster units, but an end-market mix that leans more heavily toward autos, non-residential construction, and manufacturing could limit growth in 2019.
ITW is a top-quality industrial and a worthy hold, but the weaker-than-peer growth profile limits the near-term upside that I can see.
Quality is all well and good, and Illinois Tool Works (ITW) certainly has that, but growth and margin leverage tends to drive share price performance and ITW looks to be in shorter supply