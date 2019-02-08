Is Cronos The New Tilray?

Cronos (CRON) just had an unbelievable run in the last few months as the cannabis stock rose from below $6 in August to above $20 this week. The meteoric rise of Cronos reminded us of a similar situation back in September when Tilray (TLRY) rose from $US17 to over US$200 in less than six months. Similarly, this time, Cronos is leading the entire cannabis sector in reaching new highs. But is Cronos becoming the new Tilray? We don't think so.

(All amounts in US$)

Cronos Up 4x since August

After hovering around $5-7 per share for the majority of early 2018, Cronos took off beginning in August as Constellation's (STZ) investment in Canopy (CGC) sparked a wave of frenetic buying in the cannabis sector. The stock followed the broader cannabis market when the market began to sell off after a rally that lasted between August and October. However, on December 7, Cronos made a huge announcement when it disclosed the $1.8 billion equity investment it is getting from Altria (NYSE:MO), one of the largest and most renowned tobacco companies in the entire world. Strangely, Cronos shares rose to slightly above the price Altria paid which was C$16.25, but the stock very soon dropped to as low as C$13.49 later in December. But the story didn't end there, as the stock managed to stage one of the most spectacular rallies in recent history after the stock rose to $20 at the writing of this article.

(Source: TSX)

We think the rally is likely promoted by two things. First of all, we think the current rally resembles a delayed reaction to the Altria investment. Despite the initial gains on the announcement, Cronos never saw the same type of rally Canopy experienced with the Constellation investment. The stock even dipped below the price Altria invested on only days after the deal was made public. The reason for the initial dip and a lack of response from shareholders could be that cannabis stocks were being held back by tax loss selling at year end. Furthermore, the sector just came off a three-month rally that produced some spectacular returns for stocks including Cronos. Investor sentiment was tepid and the market couldn't stage another rally at that moment when the Altria investment was announced. Now that tax loss selling is done and the sector had been consolidating between late October and December, positive momentum returned to the sector and Cronos was the biggest beneficiary as investors revisit the benefit of its Altria relationship.

The second reason for the rally could be more fundamental and larger than Cronos itself. When Constellation invested in Canopy, many investors were amazed by the aggression from the beverage giant but a lot of investors remained cautious on the sector. Many had viewed Constellation's investment as opportunistic and risky, as evidenced by the wipeout of $2.5 billion of Constellation's market value following the deal. However, after Altria made a $1.8 billion commitment to the sector, many investors took a second look at the cannabis sector. We think Altria brought another level of legitimacy and credibility to the cannabis sector. The rally we are seeing in Cronos at the moment is partially a reflection of the increased investor interest including more institutional investors and folks that stayed on the sidelines until recently.

Cronos vs. Tilray

Overall, it is clear that what is happening to Cronos isn't as crazy as we saw on Tilray back in September. As we analyzed last year, the spectacular rise and fall of Tilray was the result of an overheated sector and Tilray's status as one of the first U.S.-listed cannabis stocks. Tilray also boasts a long-time private equity investor along with a large following among American investors. We think what happened to Tilray was both fortunate and unfortunate. It was fortunate in the sense that Tilray became a household name and most people learned about cannabis stocks because of Tilray. It was also unfortunate that the word "bubble" has been associated with Tilray and cannabis stocks, in general, in the months following the flash crash.

(Source: TSX)

We think Cronos hasn't gone as far as Tilray did. The stock has gone up 4x since August but a large part of that was due to the rally in the overall sector and the investment from Altria. On the overall market, considering that the top 5 LPs in Canada all reported strong gains in 2019 so far, with Canopy up 73% and Aphria (OTC:APHA) up 62%, Cronos's 80% gain this year does not seem too out of line. Also given that Altria paid C$16.25 (roughly $13.0) per share for its $1.8 billion stakes in Cronos, we think it is only reasonable to see the shares rise to or above this price. From Altria's entry price, Cronos has only gained 54% given its current share price around $20 per share. Not as bad as it looks.

Looking Ahead

As we have shown above, despite the 4x return Cronos has produced since August 2018, the stock is far from reaching the level of mania we saw in Tilray last September. The rising of Cronos can be attributed entirely to two things, the $1.8 billion investment from Altria and the bull market we've been experiencing since late December for cannabis stocks. Tilray has deflated significantly since and the stock has become one of the worst performers among all cannabis stocks we cover as investors moved onto other names. Overall, we think Cronos appears to be riding the wave of the current rally and on the back of the Altria investment which inevitably resulted in temporary overheating in its stock price. The drop on Tuesday and Wednesday this week already slowed things down, but we think it is premature and incorrect to equate Cronos to Tilray as the former's stellar performance can be largely attributed to the Altria investment and overall market strengths.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.