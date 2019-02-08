Aurora Cannabis: Flooding The Cannabis Market

The stock isn't touchable until $8 is broken on the upside and only then for a trade.

Aurora Cannabis has plans to alone flood the global market with production targets in excess of demand.

The investment story on Aurora Cannabis (ACB) continues to play out as expected. Bullish investors are racing into the stock despite all signs that the cannabis market is going to face a fundamental oversupply scenario that ultimately hurts the stock.

Market Size

The mind numbing stats from Health Canada support a total cannabis market size in Canada that falls below the size of the production goals of Aurora Cannabis alone. The Marijuana Policy Group projects a total market demand of 77,000 kilograms per month or 926,000 kilograms per year.

The market demand estimates have already surged from original forecasts such as the 655,000 kilograms by the Parliamentary Budget Officer in 2016. Still, the estimates could be too low as the report may not capture all of the potential users of a legalized product.

Of course, the legal public companies have to deal with illegal sources that already supplied the market.

Supply Flood

What continues to catch my attention is the relatively unknown cannabis players that are planning massive production increases despite all of the known large-scale producer increases already in the works. The stock market likes to just focus on the demand growth without any focus on the supplies.

According to TMF, these were the forecasted top 10 cannabis producers based on public information:

Aurora Cannabis - 1.2M kg

Canopy Growth (CGC) - 560K kg

Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF) - 350K kg

Tilray (TLRY) - 320K kg

Aphria (APHA) - 255K kg

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) - 195K kg

Cronos Group (CRON) - 130K kg

Organigram Holdings (OTCQX:OGRMF) - 113K kg

CannTrust Holdings (OTC:CNTTF) - 110K kg

HEXO (HEXO)- 108K kg

Total - 3.3M kg

What is incredibly troubling for a company like Aurora Cannabis that is too focused on cannabis production growth is the ability of relatively small and unknown firms to have plans to join the top 10 list. In this case, B.C. based firm Zenabis plans to ramp production from 10,000 kilograms to 480,000 kilograms by 2020.

The total cannabis production of an updated top 10 producers list would reach 3.7 million kilograms and the combined group of 3.8 million kilograms or nearly 4x the forecasted demand.

According to the Zenabis CEO:

We’re currently ramping up all of our facilities, both licensed and those in the licensing process. As a result we believe there will be producers, ourselves included, who are able to grow high-quality product and actually satisfy the recreational market in Canada.

Such a statement from the CEO of a relatively unknown firm should scare investors in Aurora Cannabis and the sector in general. Zenabis is planing a production jump that alone would cover 50% of the projected demand in the country. In the process, the company will catapult into a leading position in Canadian producers in the matter of a little over a year.

The mind numbing part is that the company itself links investors to a report by Deloitte that discusses a recreational market with cannabis demand of only 600,000 kilograms.

Anybody putting these numbers together would suggest Zenabis shouldn't even have been formed, yet here the company is set to flood the market already headed to over supply.

All of the numbers don't even take into account the illegal supplies that still exist and weren't welcomed into the Canadian legalization system. According to Brock University pot industry expert Michael Armstrong, the industry doesn't lack of supply with illegal pot at C$6/gram:

There’s all kinds of cannabis in Canada. It’s the legal cannabis that we’re short of. This is not a new industry, there is an existing industry.

Aurora Cannabis Contribution

As part of the preliminary FQ2 results, Aurora Cannabis updated investors with these planned production increases on a path to over 570,000 kilograms of Canadian production by mid-2020:

November 2018 - 70K kg

January 2019 - 100K kg

March 2019 - 150K kg

These numbers don't include the ICC Labs production in Uruguay and yet Aurora Cannabis is on the path to eliminating any legal under supply by itself. Just Aurora Cannabis and Zenabis alone is all the cannabis production the Canadian market needs, yet so many other firms are flooding the market with supply.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock is tricky after hitting resistance at $8.00. Though my thesis is negative on the stock, my prediction was correct that Aurora Cannabis was in a position to make a big bounce off $5.40. The stock now appears in a similar situation with $8.00 as resistance. One doesn't want to own Aurora Cannabis until $8.00 is broken to the upside.

The long-term story remains a clear one where over supply in the industry isn't going to favor companies with the biggest growing facilities for the commodity. Aurora Cannabis is one of the worst positioned companies. For this reason, only hold the stock for a technical trade where a break of $8.00 could push Aurora Cannabis towards the highs above $10.00.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.