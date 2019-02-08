Brookfield Property: Closing The Valuation Gap
Book value (IFRS) per unit/share declined in 2018, the payout ratio climbed, and the company took on massive amounts of additional debt.
However, property-level metrics were strong across the board, management sold a significant amount of properties above IFRS value, and is recycling the proceeds into higher-yielding properties and discounted units/shares.
BPY now boasts five straight years of FFO/unit growth and management once again hiked the distribution.
The company's liquidity and debt ladder improved in 2018, setting it up well for handling its large debt burden.
Valuation remains attractive. Shares are still a buy.
Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)/REIT (BPR) - one of my top 2 retail REITs for 2019 - delivered a very strong Q4 and full-year report. Although book value (IFRS) per unit/share