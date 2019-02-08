BB&T-SunTrust Merger Serves As A Wake-Up-Call To Regional Banks
About: Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), STI
by: Richard J. Parsons
Summary
The BB&T - SunTrust merger checks two boxes: Expense Savings and Scale.
But this merger has broader implications than near-term EPS improvement.
The merger addresses two forces transforming the banking industry: A looming Talent Crisis and a radical shift in how banks use Big Data and technology.
Other regional banks should view this merger as a wake-up call. More mergers are inevitable because the banking industry has a serious talent challenge on the horizon.