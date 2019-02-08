BB&T-SunTrust Merger Serves As A Wake-Up-Call To Regional Banks

Summary

The BB&T - SunTrust merger checks two boxes: Expense Savings and Scale.

But this merger has broader implications than near-term EPS improvement.

The merger addresses two forces transforming the banking industry: A looming Talent Crisis and a radical shift in how banks use Big Data and technology.

Other regional banks should view this merger as a wake-up call. More mergers are inevitable because the banking industry has a serious talent challenge on the horizon.