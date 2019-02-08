Avianca: A Great Value Airline Within A Rapidly Growing Market

Summary

Avianca is Colombia's largest airline, with 181 aircraft in its fleet.

The company's total assets minus total liabilities yields a valuation considerably higher than current stock price.

The company is poised to benefit massively from an increase in tourism to Colombia. In 2017 alone, the number of tourists visiting the country increased by 25%.

There are some risks to investing in the company, but these are insulated against by the high book value relative to current price.