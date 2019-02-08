Avianca: A Great Value Airline Within A Rapidly Growing Market
About: Avianca Holdings S.A. (AVH), Includes: GXG
by: Ben Holden-Crowther
Summary
Avianca is Colombia's largest airline, with 181 aircraft in its fleet.
The company's total assets minus total liabilities yields a valuation considerably higher than current stock price.
The company is poised to benefit massively from an increase in tourism to Colombia. In 2017 alone, the number of tourists visiting the country increased by 25%.
There are some risks to investing in the company, but these are insulated against by the high book value relative to current price.
Investment Thesis
Avianca (AVH) is Colombia's flag-carrying airline, flying to 114 destinations and serving approximately 30 million customers every year. The company is currently very undervalued on the basis of its assets