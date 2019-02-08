Your Sharpe Ratio Is Low For The Same Reasons You're Bad At Golf

The average investor is capable of getting a Sharpe ratio close to or above 1 but instead realizes one well below 0.5. It's not that hard to do better!

Sharpe ratios are useful in determining biases and constraints of the investing public. Also, with a couple of tricks, you can translate high Sharpe ratios into high total returns.

However, the Sharpe ratio is a useful and intuitive tool to measure portfolio performance. It's used extensively to judge the performance of hedge fund managers.

Many investors haven't heard of it, but managing the Sharpe ratio of your portfolio may be the key to unlocking higher returns for less risk.

Peter Muller, the founder of PDT, a quantitative hedge fund, published a nice essay in the early 2000s to interpreting the Sharpe ratios of funds, as well as a few clues as to how he's made billions of dollars trading (read his full essay here). You don't hear nearly as much from him now, but Muller is a highly gifted quantitative thinker. He's famous for playing his keyboard in the New York City subway for tips when he was one of the highest paid men on Wall Street.

Understanding the Sharpe Ratio

The Sharpe ratio of your portfolio is a measure of how much return you're getting for each unit of risk taken. Sharpe ratios are used extensively by hedge funds but are not typically used by individual investors.

You should care about your Sharpe ratio because a low ratio means you're almost automatically getting poor returns compared to what you could get if you allocated to better investments.

Typically, the Sharpe ratio is calculated like this.

Return – Risk-Free Rate / Standard Deviation

If you had an asset that theoretically returned 7.5 percent per year over the risk-free rate with a standard deviation of about 15 percent, your asset would have a Sharpe ratio of 0.5.

I didn't choose these numbers by accident. This risk and return combo roughly matches the current parameters of the S&P 500 index. The way I see it, having a Sharpe ratio of 0.5 is like shooting in the 90s on the golf course. You can live with it, but you'll have a better time if you can improve. Low Sharpe ratios and poor returns are primarily due to investor biases, poor decision making, and bad habits.

However, unlike your golf game, you can improve your Sharpe ratio (and your total investment returns) rather quickly by opening your mind, investing more precisely, and changing your technique/habits. It takes a little knowledge and research, but it's not as hard as it looks.

How to improve your Sharpe Ratio

Improving your Sharpe ratio isn't as hard as you'd think. The classic way to improve your Sharpe is to diversify your portfolio. Doing so takes your expected ratio from 0.5 (passive equities) to 0.75 or higher. Adding factors, or screening for groups of stocks and bonds that have higher risk-adjusted returns can take your Sharpe ratio even higher (here's a quick explanation of factor investing for those who want one). Quick examples of this are investing your equity portion of your portfolio in value stocks and small-cap stocks. This boosts returns without much effort on your part. This would give you a smoother ride and a higher total return.

Risk and Return for Various Asset Classes (with a max of 50 percent of portfolio value in any given asset)

Note that there haven't been any terrible years for equities, so the risk is perhaps more than it looks from the last 8 years (equity Sharpe ratios are above 1 in some cases). Over the last 10 years, Sharpe ratios are in line with historical figures.

1. If you're a typical investor, your main goal is to maximize your return. There are obviously some very safe investments out there that you could invest in with little risk but low returns. As you start to take a little more risk, you find that your return increases a lot for each unit of risk that you're taking.

2. Bonds typically have slightly higher Sharpe ratios than stocks (and this effect is even bigger than it looks due to the fact that Wall Street banks rigged bond index funds against ordinary investors). Even with Wall Street taxing the hell out of index investors in bonds over the last 20 years, the aggregate bond index has returned 4.6 percent per year with a standard deviation of 3.4 percent. This is good for a Sharpe ratio of about 0.8 (remember it's the excess return over the risk-free rate, which fluctuates).

3. Once you get over a certain level of risk, you start to have to take more and more equity risk for relatively less return. At the extreme right end of the graph, your risk starts to increase dramatically while your return barely budges. This is important because the right end of the graph is where a lot of investors stand due to their need to achieve a return target at almost any cost. Underfunded pension funds and 401k investors are notorious for taking tons of risk to hit their return requirements. Investors pour money not only into risky asset classes but also into risky slices of those asset classes, like high-beta stocks and junk bonds.

4. Most investors are constrained from using leverage to translate high Sharpe ratios into high returns. Instead, they choose to concentrate their money into risky assets. However, what you could do instead is to seek to maximize your Sharpe ratio and then use leverage to get a higher risk-adjusted return than you could by concentrating in equities.

Here's a quick Logan Kane style cheat sheet to Sharpe ratios:

0.25. The typical Sharpe ratio of an actively managed mutual fund. Peter Muller notes in his essay that if a Sharpe ratio is under 0.25, the marketing department probably "runs the firm," as opposed to the actual portfolio managers. At this level, asset gathering likely takes precedence over making anyone money. This isn't exclusive to mutual fund investors, either. 0.25 is about the average Sharpe ratio of retail investors, judging from studies done on individual investor returns. That means that the returns of the average investor are pretty hard to distinguish from random chance–if they make any money at all.

0.5. The typical Sharpe ratio of the S&P 500 index over a 10 year period.

0.5-0.75. The typical Sharpe ratio of a diversified portfolio of stock and bond ETFs. This is where most well-educated investors are. This is your Vanguard crowd. Their returns are much better than their neighbors with active mutual funds but much worse than those who've extensively studied finance and have the tools to earn higher returns.

0.75-1. Intelligently applied risk parity strategies usually end up here, as does the intelligent selection of factor tilts with ETF portfolios. This is what your typical CFA level investor or good financial advisor is able to do, before fees.

1-1.25. Combining risk parity with even better/heavily researched factor investing strategies and/or liquid alternative strategies (but be careful here) can boost your Sharpe ratio above 1.

1.25-1.75. The level of manager sophistication goes up exponentially from here. Using volatility targeting (also sometimes called intertemporal risk parity) plus all of the above can move your Sharpe ratio above 1.25. Some observers have attributed most hedge fund alpha to this risk management phenomenon. Additionally, using momentum in fixed income and equities boosts returns quite nicely. At this point, leverage is required to realize returns greater than equal to equities.

1.75-2.25. All of the above techniques are used, plus you need a manager who is competent at investing with all of the above techniques, plus futures, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, interest rate swaps, credit default swaps, and short selling of cash and debt instruments (via the repurchase market) to finance long positions. This is primarily hedge fund stuff. If you're considering investing in these types of strategies, you should try to get a handle on exactly what risks you or your manager is taking and whether the high Sharpe ratio is due to good risk management or due to taking risks that realize infrequently. One benefit of running high Sharpe ratio strategies is it's a lot easier to tell whether your strategies are working or not. If you're losing money, it's usually because your model is wrong, not because you're unlucky. This simplifies your decision making.

2.25+. Almost all strategies with Sharpe ratios above ~2.25 are related to high-frequency trading or statistical arbitrage (like Muller's PDT and James Simons' Renaissance Technologies use) and do not effectively scale. Some HFT strategies have actually Sharpe ratios in excess of 10, at which point the question stops being a question of risk and return and starts to become a question of what the capacity of the strategy is. If anyone tries to sell you a Sharpe ratio over 2, they should be able to explain exactly why or you're better off walking away.

Some people don't like to use Sharpe ratios. The information ratio is often used for mutual fund managers instead of the Sharpe ratio because it does a better job of evaluating alpha relative to a benchmark. Hedge fund managers, on the other hand, typically use the Sharpe ratio.

You need to be somewhat careful with these ratios, however. Sharpe ratios can be gamed. The easiest way to game your Sharpe ratio is to sell insurance on risks that have not occurred during the timeframe measured. For example, if you sell an out of the money put on the S&P 500 and the market doesn't crash, your Sharpe ratio is going to look really good until it doesn't.

Shady fund operators constantly open and close options funds that take too much of these kinds of risk and do great until they lose their investors' money. MIT professor Andy Lo refers to these types of funds as "Capital Decimation Partners." Sharpe ratios can break down in cases where investors are being exposed to risks that are infrequent in nature so that they don't show up in backtests, or when investors get suckered into taking risks they don't understand.

On the whole, though, there are dozens of measures of risk-adjusted returns, but the Sharpe ratio is appropriate for most strategies.

How do you turn a high Sharpe ratio into a high return?

The answer, of course, is to use leverage. Leverage requires you to manage it but allows you to get better outcomes than if you avoid it. Because most investors can't use leverage, there is a reward to using it that is not reflected in the prices of assets.

The Sharpe ratio doesn't change with leverage, because the borrowing cost is already reflected in the ratio. However, if you can't borrow cheaply enough, the Sharpe ratio will break down. To avoid this problem, you need to use funds that have prime brokerage relationships that allow them to borrow close to the risk-free rate or use the futures market to apply leverage cheaply where possible.

Leverage does require management. The main thing is that you need to periodically go out and borrow even more against your newly minted profits when prices rise to keep your leverage constant, and then cut exposure when markets fall. This is very counterintuitive, but the math backs it up. There is an optimal leverage ratio for your portfolio, and you can solve for it based on your risk and return.

This is related to the Kelly Criterion, which is the mathematical formula for growing your portfolio the fastest. You want to keep your risk exposure roughly constant over time. This prevents you from blowing up and actually increases your return over time. The trick to doing this effectively is to use volatility targeting.

There's an old joke in the investment world that "you can't eat your Sharpe ratio," but the truth is that you actually can, using leverage to get higher returns for less risk. Conversely, you can typically hold a combination of cash and riskier investments and get a less risky return than by holding all bonds. Once you get to 2-1 leverage, the difference in expected profits between leverage and concentration of risk gets pretty dramatic. This is important because you can use the excess return to take less risk to get the same return, or to get more return for the same risk.

Leverage vs. Equity Concentration

Source: Wikipedia Commons

Most investors concentrate risk in equities, which leads to 40+ percent drawdowns during equity bear markets.

What you would do if you wanted to use leverage to turn a high Sharpe ratio into a higher return is to find the asset mix that gives you the highest Sharpe ratio, then leveraging the portfolio to whatever level you're comfortable with. If you shade the area between the black line and the blue line, the area of the resulting triangle is actually your alpha (extra profit compared to the market).

There are basically three choices for investors that want to get higher returns and don't have access to high-frequency trading or have a dozen quants locked away in an office doing statistical arbitrage.

Your three choices for achieving high returns are leverage, concentration, and illiquidity/private deals.

1. Most investors choose concentration of equity risk (70+ percent allocation to equities) This isn't horrible, because equity risk is simple, easy to understand, and you suffer at the same time everyone else does (this is bad from a game theory perspective but easier to explain to your spouse and the people at the country club). That said, concentrated risk is bad because the returns are lower both in theory and in practice, and the risk is higher.

2. Leverage is another option, but it requires a level of sophistication that many investors don't have. Also, as long as leverage an option, some investors will choose to abuse it, usually by combining leverage with concentrated risk or with illiquid assets. Leverage also allows you to do some interesting things, like take risks that can cancel each other out. If you made a bet on Treasuries on one hand and corporate bonds or equities on the other, they would tend to be negatively correlated. If you hedged inflation risk with inflation-linked swaps (or gold if you wanted to keep it simple), you could use leverage to beat the returns of any single asset in the group. I've written about these kinds of strategies a fair amount.

Portfolio manager Daniel Ivascyn at PIMCO is the master of doing these kinds of trades, with a Sharpe ratio of over 2 for several of his bond funds.

3. The third choice, illiquidity, is interesting but also requires more investing skill than the concentration of equity risk. Private business ventures and venture capital/private equity fall into the third category as natural barriers to entry prevent capital from flooding into them, but the lack of a public market means that it's harder to get capital out.

I will note that you want to be a little careful not to overoptimize your portfolio. Mean-variance optimization models love to do things like short sell and load up on illiquid assets and leverage, so you need to run stuff through the filter of your own common sense to make sure that your strategy is workable. The idea is to be more open to new ideas than the investing public at large, but still impose reasonable constraints on the strategies you uncover to achieve a higher certainty that your Sharpe ratio is for real.

Conclusion and further reading

I know there are a lot of new concepts here, so I'd like to link to some of the work I've done showing how this works.

1. Common investor constraints and biases you can trade against.

2. How to use card-counting strategies to beat the market.

3. Factor models for equities.

4. Factor models for bonds.

5. Volatility targeting

6. How to (properly) use commodities in your portfolio.

7. Can you beat Warren Buffett's returns using data?

The most recent form of my model, which I haven't shared publicly yet, has a Sharpe ratio of about 2.15 and is more diversified than the one I shared in the Buffett article, so I view it as more sustainable and better diversified. That corresponds to roughly an annual return of about 20-21 percent with slightly under 10 percent annual risk.

My goal for writing this is that if you're reading this, that you think about ways that you can improve your portfolio's returns and risk management while still making choices that you're comfortable with.

I think that most investors could get a Sharpe ratio of 1 or higher in the same way that most golfers are capable of shooting in the 70s. You don't need to start trading credit default swaps and eurodollar futures on your morning commute, but a 10-year Sharpe ratio of 1 or higher is doable for the average investor. Most people could do either, but won't for one reason or another. I'd encourage all of you to read some more of my research and see if there's any way you could improve your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.