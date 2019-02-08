Microchip: A Bottom Is Possibly In
About: Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)
by: Himalayas Research
Summary
Management believes a bottom is in, calling a trade settlement a big "bonanza".
Quarterly revenue has declined about 12%, in line with previous peak-to-trough declines.
Shares trading at about 13x forward earnings after earnings compared with 5-year average of 15x.
Due to a correction in the semiconductor sector, Microchip (MCHP) share price has plummeted in 2018 but has since recovered particularly well after a solid 3Q.
Management has even called out for a