What The GICS Reclassification Means For The Vanguard Technology Sector ETF

The Vanguard Technology Sector ETF (VGT) is one of the cheapest ways to invest in technology stocks with an expense ratio of just .10% (lower than 92% of funds). However, what do the recent GICS changes to the technology, consumer discretionary, and telecom sectors mean? Is the fund still the best and cheapest way to get exposure to the sector? What do the GICS changes mean for existing investors?

Recent GICS Changes

Back in September of 2018 GICS shuffled the composition of several sectors. For the technology sector the result was the loss of about a half dozen software/services companies of which Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) were the most prominent.

Information Technology Sector Losses Previous Sector Weighting Facebook (FB) 6.79 Alphabet Class C (GOOG) 6.06 Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) 6.01 Twitter (TWTR) .34 Activision Blizzard (ATVI) .92 Electronic Arts (EA) .65 Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) .21 EBay (EBAY) .17 Total 21.15%

(Source: GICS)

The removal of these companies mean that the new technology sector is much more hardware and semiconductor centered then it was before. Take a look at sub sector weights shown below for the Vanguard Technology ETF. We have highlighted in black all of the hardware and semiconductor subsectors.

Hardware now makes up about 44.2% of Technology sector. This up almost ten full percentage points from an estimated 34.7% weight under the old classification system. (The old technology sector was weighted at 25.6% compared to 20.1% after the change so the existing hardware weights would have only been 78.52% of their current size.)

To understand the scale of the change compared it to the NASDAQ, another common technology heavy index. Hardware companies only make up about 24% of the NASDAQ as shown below.

Why is this significant? Well the recent weakness in the semi-conductor space is the perfect example of how semi-conductor and hardware companies tend to be more cyclical and volatile. Especially more-so then the two tech giants that left the sector, Alphabet and Facebook, which depend on advertising revenue which tends to be less cyclical then semiconductors. Additionally, long-term returns on capital are generally higher for software and services companies then for hardware and semiconductor companies.

For VGT investors that want similar exposure to what they had before the reclassification there are a few options to consider.

iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

The first alternative to consider is the iShares US Technology ETF (IYW). This ETF gives you exposure to both of the technology sector classics, Facebook and Alphabet. However, hardware and semiconductors still make up about 40% of the fund. The big change is that the fund does not include many financial or “fin-tech” companies like PayPal (PYPL), Visa (V), or Mastercard (MA) that are part of the traditional technology sector. Many media companies, particularly video game developers, which were in the old technology sector are missing here as well. Finally, the expense ratio is on the high side for an index fund at .43%.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)

The second alternative is the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM). This ETF is like a “greatest hits” version of the old technology sector. It’s got the old classic you love like Facebook and Alphabet, plus exposure to the financial companies like Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal. Hardware and semi conductor companies make up about the same percentage of the fund as they did in the old technology sector – about 28%. Expenses are again on the high side for an index fund at .47%.

Summary

For investors that want to re-live the glory days of the traditional technology sector before all of the changes the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) looks like the way to go. You pay for it though as expenses are quite high, especially compared to the Vanguard Technology Sector ETF. For investors currently in the Vanguard Technology ETF who didn’t make any portfolio changes after the reclassification or investors considering the fund, they need to realize that the re-classification has resulted in some major changes. The most important change is that the sector the fund is now much more heavily weighted towards cyclical stocks and returns and volatility going forward will likely not be the same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, FB, PYPL, V, MA, TTWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.