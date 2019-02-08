Summary

Blackstone's 2014 investment into the preferred stock of the company has been cashed out at $26 per share.

By the books, CROX is doing well.

Effectively, their maximum possible dividend per year at this earnings run rate makes for a lukewarm 5.55% yield.

The stock is temporarily overpriced.

Retail outlets and clothing manufacturers have enjoyed a great couple of years and some names such as CROX have run ahead of themselves. Avoid this at $27 per share.