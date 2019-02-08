Crocs Appears Highly Priced
About: Crocs, Inc. (CROX)
by: Faloh Investment
Summary
Blackstone's 2014 investment into the preferred stock of the company has been cashed out at $26 per share.
By the books, CROX is doing well.
Effectively, their maximum possible dividend per year at this earnings run rate makes for a lukewarm 5.55% yield.
The stock is temporarily overpriced.
Retail outlets and clothing manufacturers have enjoyed a great couple of years and some names such as CROX have run ahead of themselves. Avoid this at $27 per share.
Crocs, Inc. (CROX) recently bought back 50% of their $200M worth convertible preferred stock held by Blackstone for $183M and $15M was paid on top. The remainder of Blackstone's convertible preferred position was