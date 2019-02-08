Global Blood Therapeutics: A Crucial Year Ahead

2019 is shaping up to be a critical inflection year for the company as its main product candidate looks headed for approval before the end of the year.

It has been awhile since we looked in on the progress of developmental concern Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT). A Biotech Forum member requested we revisit this name in front of an eventual few quarters on the horizon.

Company Overview:

Global Blood Therapeutics is a San Francisco-based developmental biotech concern that is focused on developing treatments for underserved patient communities. The company came public late in 2015 and now has a market capitalization just north of $2.8 billion and trades right at $50.00 a share. As can be seen below, shareholders have had a roller coaster ride since GBT debuted on the markets some four years ago.

Recent Events and Upcoming Catalysts:

Analysts have been increasing positive on this name over the past month (see below). The company also has a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA this quarter and should file its NDA for voxelotor soon thereafter under accelerated approval guidelines. The compound should be approved sometime late in the year.

Voxelotor is aimed at sickle cell disease (SCD) and has the only Breakthrough Therapy designation for this disease that affects tens of thousands in the U.S. and also has a large target audience in Europe. A recent article on Seeking Alpha laid out the case on how Voxelotor could eventually capture $3 billion in peak sales (more than current market cap of company).

The company presented very encouraging Phase 3 data in December and it is highly likely the FDA approves the compound for SCD. This trial is ongoing and is scheduled to wrap up in June with data from 117 patients should be disclosed.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Over the past three weeks, four analyst firms including William Blair and Wedbush have reiterated or initiate Buy ratings on GBT. Price targets proffered have ranged from $90 to $150. Here is the commentary from William Blair's Buy rating issued on January 30th:

We continue to view the stock as substantially de-risked with the completion of 24 weeks of therapy in the additional 118 enrolled patients in the Phase III HOPE study , publication of the HOPE Part A data set, and a pre-NDA meeting update in the first half as well as potential Subpart H filing in the second half as key catalysts for shares this year . We also see the company as a potential takeout candidate given the significant unmet medical need in sickle cell disease, the impressive data shown in patients with or without concomitant hydroxyurea, and the alignment of a once-daily, oral therapy dosed (potentially) in perpetuity with the large pharma commercial model. GBT remains our top pick for 2019.

The company ended the third quarter with approximately $480 million in cash on hand. Global Blood Therapeutics then did a roughly $150 million stock offering in December that netted the company just over $142 million. The company is burning approximately $50 million in cash a quarter.

Verdict:

Global Blood Therapeutics is well-funded, has strong analyst support and also has no recent insider selling. Its primary drug candidate has significant potential and should be approved before the end of this year. Finally, the company has a well thought roll out plan. We continue to believe GBT has a favorable risk/reward profile in the quarters ahead.

Option Strategy:

I continue to use Buy-Writes to play GBT as I have for many quarters. Using the June $50 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit of $41.60 to $41.80 (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for a four and a half month hold period, and chances are good you will be able to roll the options easily if the stock has not rebounded above $50.00 before the expiration date. Option liquidity is solid in this strike price.



Disclosure: I am/we are long GBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.