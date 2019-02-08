What Keeps Me Up At Night

Monetary Policy

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spoke Wednesday evening at a town hall meeting in Washington D.C., during which he discussed what he believes to be our two greatest challenges for the next decade—the widening wealth gap and sluggish productivity.

As John McEnroe used to say, “You cannot be serious!”

It is not that I disagree with Chairman Powell’s assertions that we need to address wealth disparity, income inequality and stagnant productivity growth. The problem I have with his revelation is that since the economic recovery evolved into a new expansion, nearly everything the Federal Reserve has pursued through monetary policy has promoted the exact opposite.

When the primary objective is to create a wealth effect by inflating the value of financial assets, you must be cognizant of who owns the assets! It was obvious that the primary benefactors would be the top 10%, and even more so the top 1%. Monetary policy has widened the moat between the very wealthy and everyone else.

All the new-found wealth did not trickle down to the middle class, or any class for that matter, in the form of real wage gains. Despite a historically low unemployment rate and the nominal year-over-year increase in wages that is touted by government officials, inflation-adjusted wage gains are virtually zero .

At the same time, the highest-income earners continue to realize significant income gains, which is not a recent phenomenon, but has been the trend since the 1990s. Monetary policy has further fueled this detrimental trend.

One would have thought that all this wealth creation, in addition to a $1.5 trillion tax cut last year, would have led to a tsunami of capital investment. It did not. Instead of investing in plant, equipment and employees, corporations have predominately focused on returning capital to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks and dividends. Many corporations have borrowed capital they didn’t have to fund buybacks and dividends. That is great for corporate management and shareholders in the short term, but it doesn’t lead to productivity growth in the long term.

Productivity growth is what leads to wage increases and an improvement in living standards. It is what increases purchasing power for consumers, which grows demand for goods and services, feeding back into revenue and earnings growth for corporations. The Federal Reserve incentivized malinvestment with a near zero-interest-rate policy and an excess of liquidity that inflated stock prices. Its policies have not promoted productivity growth.

Cart Before The Horse

These developments are not entirely the fault of the Fed. Fiscal policy never picked up where monetary policy should have left off. For this reason, Congress gets half the blame. Yet the Fed served investors a mountain of dessert before they were required to eat their vegetables. The kind of financial market gains we have realized over the past decade should come after we built a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth, but we have not. The Fed put the cart before the horse, and that gave fiscal policy no incentive to act.

The Next Decade

What keeps me up at night? It isn’t the fear of another financial crisis or market collapse, although one may be looming. It isn’t a war, or natural disaster or some other form of Armageddon. It’s a gradual reversal of the policies that fueled this expansion and bull market.

I am not sure how we will get there, but I am quite certain that much of what has transpired over the past decade with respect to wealth disparity and income inequality will result in a significant reversion to the mean during the upcoming decade. The current trajectory, similar to what we saw in the late 1920s, is not sustainable. Our economy cannot be considered healthy when 40% of adults can’t come up with $400 in the case of an emergency.

As Ray Dalio recently opined,

“Today, the top one-tenth of 1 percent of the population’s net worth is equal to the bottom 90 percent combined. In other words, a big giant wealth gap. That was the same—last time that happened was the late 1920s.”

The inevitability of an economy that is working for everyone may put us on a more solid foundation for sustainable economic growth and financial market stability, but the road to getting there is paved with treacherous pot holes for investors. This isn’t a partisan issue, but an American one. Whether wealth transfers and wage increases are legislated or occur naturally through structural changes to our free-market economy, the headwinds for financial markets will be many as capital shifts from the hands of the ownership class to the working class.

The Portfolio Architect is a Marketplace service designed to optimize portfolio returns through a disciplined portfolio construction and management process that focuses on risk management. If you would like to see how I have put my investment strategy to work in model portfolios for stocks, bonds and commodities, then please consider a 2-week free trial of The Portfolio Architect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.