Summary

B&G Foods is a high yielding food stock offering a dividend yield of more than 7%.

The company has grown through acquisitions, but this is where the cracks begin to show. The company's fundamentals have declined over time, indicating poorly executed acquisitions.

The balance sheet and payout ratio are now stretched - even after paying down debt with proceeds from a large divestiture.

We are bearish on the stock, as a dividend cut seems inevitable - despite upbeat discourse by management on the previous earnings call.