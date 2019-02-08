The 2 Faces Of Calumet Specialty Products Partners
About: Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT)
by: Patient Tech Investor
Summary
Calumet reported a $100 million increase in cash for the 4th quarter.
For the month of January, the results are trending opposite the 4th quarter.
The longer-term performance for the fuel's business might be something in the middle of the 4th quarter 2018 and 1st quarter 2019.
Prices in the oil markets have been volatile. Changes in the past few months, which affect Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT), are significant. In our article, we are reviewing past methods, updating calculations