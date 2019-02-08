Emisphere: Undervalued With A Rush Of Royalties Coming

Emisphere's oral GLP-1 (oral semaglutide) collaboration with Novo Nordisk has been de-risked with strong Phase 3 trial results for the treatment of type-2 diabetes.

Background

Emisphere Technologies (OTCPK:EMIS) is an over-the-counter micro-cap biotech/pharmaceutical company that develops carriers for pharmaceutical companies that permit injectable therapeutics to be converted to oral tablets. The carriers allow transport of large molecules through the stomach and into the bloodstream. As an example of this technology, EMIS has developed and commercialized a B12-shot replacement, their oral tablet Eligen B12, which is currently available on Amazon, at Life Extension, and at the Emisphere website.

But EMIS's biggest opportunity is their partnership with Novo Nordisk (NVO). EMIS's main collaboration with Novo is on an oral version of the type-2 diabetes treatment, semaglutide, Novo's latest injectable GLP-1 analogue commercialized as Ozempic (oral semaglutide or oral sema, for short). EMIS also has a 4-molecule royalty-based agreement in place with Novo to produce additional new oral therapeutics.

EMIS additionally has ongoing early-phase investigations with other companies who want to develop oral versions of their drugs. But there have been no announced deals pertaining to the many opportunities mentioned by the company over the last several years.

EMIS went dark in August 2017, that is, it stopped providing regular financial reporting in accordance with the SEC regulations. EMIS does, however, provide occasional press releases that provide updates on some of the company's major activities and milestones. Also, Novo Nordisk has been providing updates on their oral sema collaboration developments.

Last year was transformative for EMIS's share price. The last time I wrote about EMIS, it was in the middle of making an 8x move from around $0.30/share to over $2.50/share. Over the last six months, it has been hovering around $2-2.50/share, presenting a substantial consolidation period.

What's next for EMIS?

I expect EMIS to eventually make another large break to the upside as the reality of oral semaglutide sales and royalties hits. In this article, I determine a range of potential values for Emisphere's share price based on the upcoming oral sema royalty payments from Novo. I'll do this with some assumptions on operations, sales, and share count.

Novo/EMIS Oral GLP-1 (Oral Sema)

Oral sema's Phase 3, also known as the PIONEER 1 through PIONEER 10 trials, results were recently presented in summary form at Novo's 2018 year-end presentation. Here are the summary charts from that presentation.

In the first chart, we see that oral sema provided outstanding success in the treatment of type-2 diabetes, with 52-80% achieving acceptably lower HbA1c. Patients also experienced significant weight loss with acceptable adverse event rates.

Source: Novo Nordisk.

In the second chart, oral semaglutide was shown to consistently produce excellent results throughout the various trials. And oral sema beat Jardiance (empagliflozin), Januvia (sitagliptin), and Novo's own injectable Victoza (liraglutide) in both HbA1c reduction and weight loss.

Source: Novo Nordisk.

Most recently, in PIONEER 6, there was a fortunate positive surprise of statistically significant CV (cardiovascular) and all-cause death reductions. These results make it likely that Novo will get a CV label when this data is combined with injectable sema's (Ozempic) SUSTAIN results, as per their discussions with the FDA. This will further bolster sales in both magnitude and duration, as competitors will be at a marketing disadvantage.

Regarding competition, there are no current near-maturity oral diabetes treatments that even come close to having the effects of oral sema. On the injectable side, there is an ongoing competition between Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) products and Novo's, most recently with an injectable GIP/GLP-1 combo from Eli Lilly that just completed a Phase 2b trial. While Eli Lilly's drug has shown good efficacy, especially as it relates to weight loss but also with decent HbA1c reduction, it has higher adverse event rates and hasn't been run in a Phase 3 trial yet.

Owing to the lack of current or near-term competition, I foresee many years of high, near-peak sales with oral sema. The value of this market is appreciated by Novo. They decided to use their priority review voucher to give them an expedited 6-month FDA review time. Clearly, oral sema is Novo's expected largest selling near-term pipeline prospect.

With an NDA filing by the end of March, Novo anticipates approval by the fall, in time to negotiate coverage with insurers and pharmacy benefit managers for a 2020 U.S. launch.

Furthermore, Novo is working on the next generation oral product, building on what has been learned with oral sema and using EMIS's carrier technology under one of the 4-molecule agreement terms.

Between the current oral sema and next-generation oral sema, EMIS's royalty flow has a long future ahead of it.

Peak Sales

What might annual sales be? Here are a few examples. Deutsche Bank estimates > $5B/year in annual sales. New Street Research estimates $7.5B. In a previous article, I explained how oral sema sales could exceed $10B/year.

I'll consider a large range of possibilities that include all these in my analysis.

Share Count and Debt

We need a good estimate of the share count to go forward.

With EMIS having gone dark in 2017, it does not report fully-diluted share counts. So, I have estimated the fully-diluted share count using annual reports through 2016 (available at the EMIS investor website) and projected the growth in shares into the future years. I've done this for the share count through 2020 in the chart below, which includes all convertible notes, warrants, etc.

Source: Emisphere's Annual Reports and author's estimates

Just a side note, board member Mark Rachesky and his investment company, MHR, owns around 23M (37%) of the basic shares so their total ownership is approximately 75% of the company. Rachesky's investments in EMIS have given him strong majority ownership. Basic shareholders, which includes the general public who own shares, currently have around a 45% share of the company.

I estimate that the fully-diluted share count is currently in the 140-150 million range. I'll use 150M shares for my upcoming estimates.

Regarding debt, as of April 2018, the outstanding 2014 secured loan agreement amount was $31M. This is the remainder of EMIS's debt.

Milestone Payments

For the purposes of this share-price estimate, I'll assume that milestone payments are retained by EMIS to cover their cost of operations, including partial debt repayment. Cost of operations was running around $5M a year prior to going dark, so that's likely manageable as you'll see coming up.

The table below summarizes EMIS's currently active agreements with Novo Nordisk. It contains top-line amounts from various reports and my estimates on various specifics unless otherwise noted as published. Where there are years inserted, those are my estimates of when payment occurs.

Milestone Current-Generation Oral GLP-1 (2016 Annual Report) Three Exclusive Molecules-Per Molecule Amounts (2015 Press Release) Converted Exclusive Molecule (2018 Press Release) Product Development Milestones Development Lead Selection Already paid $2M (2018, at least one) Already paid-next-gen oral GLP-1? Phase 1 Start Already paid $5M (2018, at least one) $1M (2018?) Phase 2 Start Already paid $5M (2019?) $1M (2019?) Phase 3 Start Already paid $5M (2021?) $1M (2021?) FDA/EMA Filing $5M (2019) $3M $2M FDA Approval $10M (2019) $5M $2.5M EMA Approval $10M (2020) $5M $2.5M Product Subtotal $25M $30M $10M (published) Sales Milestones >$250M $5M (2.00%) $3.75M (1.50%) $3.75M (1.50%) >$500M $10M (2.00%) $8.75M (1.75%) $8.75M (1.75%) >$1000M $20M (2.00%) $20M (2.00%) $20M (2.00%) Sales Subtotal $35M $32.5M $32.5M (published) Product + Sales Milestones Total $60M (published) $62.5M (published) $42.5M (published) Sales Royalty (% of Sales) 2.5% (published) 3-4% 3-4%

Source: Emisphere documents and author's estimates

No details have been released from either company regarding development leads, except for the fact that a next-gen Phase 1 has completed and the statement by Novo that "two different kinds of clinical activities that are ongoing in the oral GLP-1 space in Phase 1" will be reported next quarter. So we know at least two development leads have been selected.

Oral-sema milestone payments from Novo could be around $15M in 2019 and $10M in 2020 (or larger for both years) when sales royalty payments begin. Additional milestone payments could also come in from next-gen oral sema and the other molecule agreement. Hence, milestone payments could be the share-price driver in the near term, prior to sales royalties rolling in, but they likely won't be much influence in the share price once sales royalties significantly ramp up.

Sales-Royalty-Based Valuation

EMIS's future value currently lies primarily with oral sema's sales royalties, at least until we get more clarity into other drugs under development. Novo has agreed to pay EMIS 2.5% of oral sema sales.

One way to look at EMIS's valuation is to consider the possibility that EMIS will pay the majority of their earnings in dividends since they don't have costly development efforts underway to my knowledge. I have no idea whether or not they will, in fact, do this, but they could pay a dividend and that can help us put a value on EMIS's stock. This method provides a simple way to estimate the range of values the market might place on EMIS's share price. Again, I omit milestone payments in this estimate.

We can parameterize EMIS's stock price with respect to projected potential earnings, as tied to peak sales, over a range of possible yields. I assume peak sales extend over a period of years such that the markets expect many quarters of such earnings, enough to drive down the risk of ownership.

It is very likely that EMIS's revenue flow from Novo will last a very long time, i.e., at least well into the 2030s. Novo is already working on the next-gen oral sema using EMIS's carrier; they just concluded Phase 1 and will release results at their next quarterly meeting.

Because of this, we can assume that the risk premium is not so great as to drive the yield anomalously high. Such a situation could also be avoided if EMIS obtains significant revenue from other products so that the yields effectively normalize to be in line with other companies having similar earnings with long-lived, multiple product lines.

Looking at a range of yields the stock market might support over a potential range of royalties provides a range of likely potential stock prices.

Assuming 150 million shares and 90% earnings payout, leaving a fairly large 10% available to support other operations, results in the following stock-price chart. Here, in light of the previous discussion, I assume a reasonable yield would be in the 6-9% range to account for risk. You can see from the chart how the stock price varies with assumptions different from my own. The green-shaded region is my current best guess and the orange-shaded region contains a reasonable potential extended range.

Source: Author's calculations

Using the middle values in the green range, these estimates indicate the stock price will be around $10/share if sales reach $5B/year. At $10/share EMIS would have a $1.5B market cap. This would correspond to a P/E of 13. All reasonable amounts.

And there's the potential to run > 50% higher if sales meet or beat the more optimistic $7.5B mark. Oral sema sales would have to be $10B/year to reach a price of around $20/share.

Top-line results from the PIONEER trials have been excellent so there is nothing holding back these projections. Near-peak sales levels will likely be reached within 5 years or so after launch. I expect the market will anticipate this and price the stock accordingly a year or more in advance.

Risks

EMIS is undervalued right now for several reasons. It has significant debt relative to current revenue, but this situation is improving with upcoming milestone payments. While EMIS is seeking partnerships in new products, and have in the past leveraged existing ones to extract funding, there is no guarantee they'll be able to do so in the future if needed.

EMIS stock is thinly traded on the over-the-counter market and, as such, it experiences large price and volume swings. EMIS no longer provides traditional SEC-governed quarterly and annual reports. Nevertheless, EMIS does occasionally provide press releases upon significant events and it does hold an annual meeting open to shareholders at which updates are provided.

Investor Takeaway

Assuming sales projections are achieved as anticipated, EMIS's stock price will likely climb from the current $2.50/share to $10/share based solely on EMIS's collaboration with Novo Nordisk on oral semaglutide. In addition, there remains plenty of upside to the stock price from other collaborations both with Novo and potentially other partners.

The question then is how far in advance should one buy EMIS's stock? If you discount the $10/share price by 10%/year for five years, you still end up at over $6/share. So EMIS's share price is currently undervalued by 2-3x. There is a strong possibility that EMIS's share price will make a jump of this magnitude within the next year, with FDA approval and launch coming during this time period.

I believe the opportunity for growth that EMIS's stock presents at the current price around $2.50/share makes it a good investment. There is sufficiently high upside possible and very little downside. I wouldn't be surprised at all by a doubling of the stock price, to $5/share over the next twelve months.

