After Humira: AbbVie's Upa Vs. Gilead's Filgo

From time to time highly successful biotechs find themselves scrapping for big bucks in one another's wheelhouses. No two biotechs illustrate this more clearly than Gilead (GILD) and AbbVie (ABBV). Each has highly profitable franchises that have drawn substantial competition. AbbVie's entry is Humira (adalimumab), the therapy that has ranked as the world's top revenue generator for many years.

Gilead's therapy, Harvoni (ledipasvir/sofosbuvir) in treatment of HCV, was the number two in 2015. It has since struggled, dropping all the way to 17th in 2018 partly because of competition from AbbVie's Mavyret. It is looking as if Gilead will be set up in future years to return the favor.

Gilead's filgotinib (herein, by parity of shorthand, shortened to filgo) is looking to be a credible competitor to AbbVie's upadacitinib (commonly referenced as "upa"). AbbVie has submitted an NDA for upa for RA. This posting will describe the potential timing and significance of upa/filgo competition for both AbbVie and Gilead.

Winning is wonderful until it stops. In the world of drug development Gilead and AbbVie are again two prime examples of this phenomenon. Gilead is something of a special case post-2015 as its wild Sovaldi/Harvoni/Epclusa ride in treatment of HCV has tapered off so quickly.

The Sovaldi/Harvoni/Epclusa therapy carried the seed of its own destruction by curing its customers. AbbVie contributed to Gilead's pain by competing so effectively on price and efficacy with its Mavyret therapy which is giving Gilead a strong run for its money on such HCV business as remains. Not only is Mavyret taking precious share of the HCV market, it is also squeezing margins.

The slides below from Gilead's Q4, 2018 earnings CC slide deck illustrate the point. First, Slide 22 below shows Gilead's long term HCV decline in terms of patient starts:

Slide 21 below shows how competition, (primarily AbbVie's Mavyret), exacerbates the decrement to revenue from this dynamic:

AbbVie's Humira is approved for RA and 12 other indications. Humira, sadly for patients but providentially for AbbVie, does not suffer from a cure curse. Humira offers substantial relief to some patients, including remissions, however it does not cure its patients who must continue on therapy.

AbbVie has been growing Humira sales for over a decade. The following graphic from Statista illustrates this growth from 2011-2017: Biosimilars are lining up in Europe to stunt this ongoing growth with the US market expected to be in play in 2023. AbbVie's challenges are different from Gilead's. Gilead and AbbVie combined are squeezing the HCV market so tightly that there is not any huge incentive for new entrants in the market. The market for Humira however remains highly lucrative, albeit Humira is starting to surrender share to newcomers.

Humira's anticipated revenue declines are the reason AbbVie got drummed out of Abbott, (ABT) a decision reached back in 2011. Job One for AbbVie since its beginning has been to figure a way to build up its revenues to replace Humira's anticipated losses to biosimilars.

In a move calculated to start this process, Abbott cozied up to filgo's holder Galapagos (GLPG) in 2012 with a fat collaboration deal for $150 million down plus milestones and potential tiered double digit royalties. Galapagos describes filgotinib (filgo) as follows on its web site:

Filgotinib is a highly selective JAK1 inhibitor, discovered and developed by Galapagos using its target and drug discovery technology platform. In more than 1,600 patient years of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and Crohn's disease clinical study experience, filgotinib has shown a rapid onset of action, potentially best-in-class efficacy and favorable findings on safety and tolerability. From a regulatory perspective, filgotinib is an investigational agent and its safety and efficacy have not been established.

Then several years on, in 2015, AbbVie dropped filgo in favor of focusing on development of its own JAK1 selective inhibitor, ABT-494 ((upa)). So far AbbVie's upa bet has been proceeding nicely. Last year it scored data from its RA clinical trials and assembled an NDA and EMA which it filed in December 2018.

Upa is a molecule developed by Abbott/AbbVie; as such its revenues will be free of the milestones and ongoing licensing costs inherent in its deal with Galapagos. Beginning in 2019, or later in 2020 if minor delays intercede, AbbVie plans to have upa in its stable for RA with additional indications ramping up on a regular basis. AbbVie's dream scenario is for upa to gradually take over and ultimately surpass Humira in RA and other immunological indications.

In December 2015, after AbbVie dumped filgo, Gilead, with its own pipeline issues, rushed in to grab hold of filgo. Its deal terms with Galapagos were a good bit tougher than had been AbbVie's given the fact that filgo was further advanced in its clinical data. Gilead paid $725 million (license fee of $300 million, and an equity investment in Galapagos of $425 million) compared to AbbVie's $150 million. Gilead's deal also involved greater milestones along with stinging royalties that start at 20%.

In return, Gilead received rights to develop and commercialize filgo for inflammatory diseases. Gilead is responsible for manufacturing, marketing and sales. Galapagos will pitch in with 20% of development costs.

The Gilead/Galapagos filgo deal has been moving right along on a positive track. A September 2018 data release from a phase 3 filgo trial goosed stock in both Galapgos and Gilead. At the time there was speculation that filgo might be first to market.

Now that AbbVie has already filed for upa's FDA and EMA approvals that no longer seems to be the case. In Gilead's recent Q4, 2018 earnings CC it issued the following slide indicating that Gilead still has data to to come before it can peg filgo's exact path forward:

Additionally, Gilead offered the following commentary on filgo's FDA timing during its Q4, 2019 earnings CC:

Now turning to inflammation. This quarter, we expect results from FINCH 1 and FINCH 3, two Phase 3 studies of our selective JAK1 inhibitor full governed in rheumatoid arthritis. As you may recall, last year we announced from FINCH 2, the first of our Phase 3 study to readout. Those results demonstrated that they’ll get in a bit all primary and secondary efficacy endpoints and it difficult to treat group of patients. Now as supported by data, we expect to be able to then progress the filgotinib rheumatoid arthritis indication filings for regulatory approvals globally. In the U.S., our ability to file the NDA is the dependent on data from the MANTA study, a safety study in men with ulcerative colitis. This was requested by the FDA and is designed to address non-clinical findings observed in preclinical animal studies. The FDA recently allowed us to expand the inclusion criteria, which is enabled us to enhance enrollment. We will continue to evaluate our progress and options to advance timelines. Once we have the Phase 3 data from 3 FINCH studies in hand, we will initiate and request further interactions with the FDA and other regulatory groups worldwide. We will then be able to provide greater clarity as to filing timelines in the U.S.

This is disconcerting. The Manta study (NCT03201445) has an Estimated Primary Completion Date of January 2021 and is then expected to continue for several years with a study completion date of October 2024. Accordingly, it is looking as if upa may get at least a full year head start on marketing itself in the US against filgo.

Upa and filgo are in a class of therapies known as JAK inhibitors, of which two are already FDA approved; upa and filgo need to do better than they.

Upa and filgo are in a class of therapies known as JAK inhibitors. JAK inhibitors which typically involve simple oral administration can lay claim to clear superiority over TNF inhibitors such as Humira which require injection or infusion.

For example, Pfizer's (PFE) XELJANZ, the first JAK inhibitor FDA approved in 2012 for RA in the US, calls for two pills daily, or now a single daily extended release tablet. XELJANZ' 2018 revenues at $1.8 billion grew substantially from its prior year; they paled in comparison to Humira revenues.

On the safety front, both type of therapies are subject to daunting warnings. Humira has the following black box warning:

XELJANZ weighs in with its own which is even worse:

In May of this year, the FDA approved Eli Lilly's (LLY) JAK inhibitor OLUMIANT. OLUMIANT, in keeping with its class, requires a daily pill; in keeping with RA therapies, it bears the following black box warning:

During its Q4, 2018 earnings CC, Lilly's management talked up OLUMIANT's reception as one would expect; however it is still too early to see how it is truly doing in the marketplace.

GlobalData sets out the prospects of the JAK inhibitor universe, including upa and filgo for 2025 in the following graphic:

Its projections assume launches for upa in 2020 and filgo in 2021 following FDA approval giving heavy support for earlier to market therapies.

Conclusion

Humira has proven to be a charmed asset. Despite the basket of safety warnings that accompany its numerous television ads, despite long standing competition, from other TNF inhibitor drugs, Enbrel and Remicade, it moves right ahead as a top revenue generator for Abbott and then AbbVie year after year. Now with biosimilars in Europe trimming its sales by undercutting its price, Humira is unlikely to reign as top dog for long.

This brings up the question posed by this article, whether a new class of therapy can take over as Humira loses its top drug mystique. The Global Data graphic does not project any revolutionary move. Instead, I interpret it to infer a cold spell for all RA therapies in 2023 once Humira biosimilars in the US put the hammer down on pricing in the space.

To this point, there is a jumble of competing RA therapies, both TNF and JAK inhibitors, in the US. Humira is the old standby that has proven itself in the market. To this point the duet of approved JAK inhibitors offer alternatives, but given their intrusive black box warnings and comparable effectiveness, not one that demands attention.

Upa and filgo are the great unknowns. Their upcoming dates with the FDA should go a long way to proving whether or not Humira will have a true successor, not just another me too therapy in a basket of choices. The key step will be whether either can avoid a black box warning.

If either does, it will distinguish itself and merit the bandwidth required to assess its efficacy against the competition. As a shareholder in AbbVie and Gilead I am rooting for one or both of upa or filgo to skirt such requirements. I am not optimistic. I fear that each will fall prey to the common scourge of their class as suggested by the meeting abstract referenced here.

