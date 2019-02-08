Today's Market | Market Outlook | Podcasts

The Influence Of Media And Social Media On The Markets

by: Shecantrade
Summary

Does what you hear on the media influence your trading?

How to filter what you hear to help make better trading decisions.

Why you should trust your instincts when trading.

Media and social media has a tremendous effect on the markets. It also has an effect on the mind of a trader and how he or she places trades.

In this episode of the SCT Podcast, Sarah will discuss how the constant messaging from the media can have a negative effect on your trading and some strategies to tune out the noise. The market is very good at showing traders where it will move next, as a trader you have to watch for the clues and use evidence to get the edge in the market.

