The Influence Of Media And Social Media On The Markets

Media and social media has a tremendous effect on the markets. It also has an effect on the mind of a trader and how he or she places trades.

In this episode of the SCT Podcast, Sarah will discuss how the constant messaging from the media can have a negative effect on your trading and some strategies to tune out the noise. The market is very good at showing traders where it will move next, as a trader you have to watch for the clues and use evidence to get the edge in the market.



