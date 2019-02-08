Long Ideas | Healthcare  | Editors' Picks

Evolus: Recently Approved Jeuveau A Direct Threat To Botox

About: Evolus, Inc. (EOLS)
by: Bridger Research
Bridger Research
Summary

Evolus is the first company to enter the U.S. facial aesthetics market after a decade.

Jeuveau showed clinically better results in the EU/Canada phase III  study versus Botox.

The company expects to reach a peak market share potential within 12-18 months.

Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) has received a green light from the FDA for its lead product Jeuveau on February 1, 2019. The drug is the only known Neurotoxin dedicated for the aesthetics or more