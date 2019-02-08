Eli Lilly Q4: Looking At Low Verzenio Sales And The Loxo Oncology Acquisition
About: Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Includes: NVS, PFE
by: Chestnut Asset Management
Summary
Eli Lilly's earnings fall in line with expectations, modest revenue beat from higher-than-anticipated performance in Mature Brands.
Verzenio sales were much lower than expectations, reflecting competitive intensity in Metastatic Breast Cancer.
Loxo Oncology brings some great assets at a high cost. Wall Street wants to know Lilly has a plan to maximize the sales potential of these assets.
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) reported Q4 2018 earnings that were largely consistent with Wall Street's expectations. A 3% revenue beat versus the Street's consensus was attributed to the mature business segment, which faced less