Windstream's 70% Loss Shouldn't Be A Reason To Celebrate

Paying down debt seems to be Windstream's mantra. Yet paying down debt or selling assets won't mean much if the company can't reverse its customer losses.

Windstream's terrible deal for Earthlink is being touted as a way to improve the balance sheet. I'm not sure when a 70% loss is something to get excited about.

There is a great irony going on with Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ: WIN). At the beginning of this year, the company announced that it would sell its Earthlink consumer internet business for $330 million in cash. Since the date of this sale, the company’s stock has risen over 40%. Investors seem to believe that asset sales will shore up the company’s balance sheet. The irony behind this theory, is Windstream’s sale of part of Earthlink seems to represent a terrible investment for the company.

A large portion of Windstream’s cash flow comes from adding back depreciation, yet the company’s goodwill and other intangibles have declined significantly over the last couple of years. If investors are betting on a turnaround, selling assets at a massive loss isn’t the best starting point.

When searching for information about Windstream buying Earthlink, it’s interesting that there were two different links from Windstream’s investor relations page that no longer exist.

While Windstream may not feel it makes sense to keep information about a company it just sold, there are other sources that still give us the details investors deserve. After the original purchase, a Reuters article quoted Windstream’s CEO Tony Thomas who said:

“The combination with Earthlink further advances Windstream’s strategy by creating a stronger, more competitive business to serve our customers while increasing free cash flow and reducing leverage.”

Fast forward two years later, Thomas now says, “This transaction enables us to divest a non-core segment… it improves our credit profile and metrics in 2019 and beyond.” This won’t be the first time, and certainly won’t be the last time, that a company changes its mind about an acquisition. However, buying Earthlink in an all-stock transaction for $1.1 billion created significant dilution for Windstream shareholders. Selling this business for $330 million in cash means the company lost 70% on this investment in under two years. The sale of Earthlink for cash also means the share dilution won’t be addressed. In short, shareholders are sitting on significantly more shares, the company confirmed it made a terrible investment, and the net result is cash that represents less than 6% of Windstream’s current long-term debt.

Peter Lynch once said if you’re looking at a troubled company to pay attention to its bonds. He observed that bond investors pay attention to the fundamentals of the company. Theoretically, if bonds trade at a value below par, bond investors are giving stockholders a hint that the company’s solvency is in question. It should come as no surprise that Windstream bonds have been under pressure, as its 2023 bonds fell $0.22 on the dollar during 2018. When Windstream announced the sale of Earthlink, Windstream’s 2023 bonds dropped another $0.28 to just $0.39 on the dollar.

Investors may believe that Windstream will be able to continue selling assets to generate cash to pay down debt. However, looking at the company’s goodwill and other intangible balances over the last few years paints a worrisome picture. Goodwill does two things for Windstream. First, the company can write off goodwill expenses and reduce its taxable income. Second, Windstream can add this depreciation back into its cash flow.

The key to all of this, is goodwill must be a real figure that investors can count on. When it comes to Windstream, that is far from a sure thing. At the beginning of 2017, Windstream’s goodwill was $4.7 billion, and other intangibles came in at $1.6 billion. By the end of 2017, Windstream took a $1.8 billion goodwill impairment charge. The company essentially admitted its ILEC Consumer & Small Business and Wholesale segments were worth much less than expected. The sale of Earthlink for far less than its purchase price is further proof of this problem.

This reminds me of another observation Peter Lynch made when talking about troubled companies. When looking at the balance sheet, we know the debt is real. However, assets like goodwill, other intangibles, and other assets may not be worth the stated book value. It’s true that sometimes book value can understate the real potential of company assets. Unfortunately, Windstream’s goodwill write-down from 2017, and the sale of Earthlink bring this potential into question. If the company continues to write-down and sell off assets, investors will be left with a company with very real debt and dwindling assets.

An interest-ing development

Windstream says that it sold Earthlink to improve its credit profile and costs in the future. One of the key issues facing the company is it must generate enough cash to pay the interest on its debt, while funding its business at the same time. Looking at Windstream’s interest costs over the last several quarters suggests this may be a challenge.

As we can see, Windstream’s interest as a percentage of revenue was the highest of the last multiple quarters. Just as a quick point of comparison, Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) posted interest as a percentage of revenue of 18.3% last quarter. If we assume that Windstream will use the $330 million proceeds from its Earthlink sale on debt retirement, what will that do for the company’s finances?

Last quarter, the company had about $5.7 billion in net long-term debt and paid $230 million in quarterly interest. At this level of expense, Windstream is paying about 4% interest per quarter to cover its long-term debt. Using $330 million to pay down debt means the company’s net debt would drop to about $5.4 billion. If we assume the same level of interest cost, Windstream’s new quarterly cost would drop to about $215 million from $230 million. This sounds like a positive development, yet there are other considerations.

First, no matter how small, the sale of Earthlink eliminates some revenue and cash flow from the sold business. Second, Windstream should save about $60 million in annual interest costs by eliminating this debt, yet overall revenue dropped by over $77 million annually last quarter. Of course, Windstream has plans to cut expenses in other areas to try and address its declining revenue. Last quarter, Bob Gunderman, Windstream’s CFO said interconnection expenses of $1.4 billion declined by 16% annually. Addressing the top line, Windstream doesn’t expect Enterprise revenue to stabilize in the fourth quarter, yet heading into 2019, the company expects improvement.

Given that Enterprise represents more than 50% of Windstream’s revenue, this improvement is critical to the future of the company. The bad news is the average analyst expects Windstream’s revenue to decline by about 5% for the full year 2019. If Windstream expects to improve its results enough to warrant a better value, revenue must improve.

A balancing act

The biggest concern for investors in Windstream is the company’s balance sheet. Windstream did a debt exchange last year to delay the maturities of some of its debt at higher rates. While this was less publicized, Frontier took similar steps in March of last year. Windstream’s competitor exchanged debt expiring in 2020 and 2021 paying 8% interest, for new 2026 debt at 8.5%.

Delaying maturities and paying down debt seems to be the current path for Windstream. Yet as we can see, this phenomenon has only taken hold during 2018.

If the company pays down debt as we expect, net long-term debt would decline to about $5.4 billion as we saw. On the one hand, if Windstream continues its path of paying down debt and selling “non-core assets” to retire debt further, some of the risk related to the stock dissipates. On the other hand, even a decline to $5.4 billion in long-term debt only puts Windstream back to where it was at the beginning of 2017. In addition, if overall revenue continues to decline, Windstream will be hard-pressed to improve its cash flow.

The bottom line for investors is simple, Windstream needs to show growth in its core business to consider the stock. In the last quarter, the company reported declines in consumer internet, digital television, small business and other consumer customers. In the short term, asset sales may buoy the stock. In the long term, when essentially every segment of your business is bleeding customers, not much else matters. Until Windstream shows real growth, investors should stay far away from the shares.

