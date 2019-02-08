BB&T Shifts Gears In A Huge Way, Announcing A Value-Creating Mega-Merger With SunTrust

Execution risk will be above-average, particularly given that the new bank will have a new name and a new brand.

BB&T and SunTrust announced a mega-merger that will see these two banks combine to create the sixth-largest U.S. bank and a major force in the Southeast U.S.

For a company that had repeatedly said it wasn’t all that interested in whole bank M&A, BB&T (BBT) shifted direction in the biggest way possible, announcing on Thursday that it had reached an agreement with SunTrust (STI) to combine in a true merger of equals that will create the sixth-largest bank in the U.S. and a major force in the Southeast.

There are heightened execution risks to this deal, but I basically like it. Cost savings should exceed initial targets, and the combined company will not only see significant synergy in areas like commercial banking and fee-generating operations (like insurance and investment banking), but also be better-able to compete with far larger banks like Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), and JPMorgan (JPM) when it comes to investing in the technology and digital services that seem likely to drive the next wave of banking.

The Deal

As I wrote not so long ago in reference to these two banks, they are really each other’s only true peers, with both existing in an odd grey area between the truly large banks (Bank of America, et al) and the large regionals like Fifth Third (FITB) and KeyCorp (KEY). The terms of the deal largely reflect that near-peer status. BB&T will be the acquiring bank, with SunTrust shareholders getting 1.295 shares of BB&T, and BB&T shareholders will own 57% of the combined entity. The deal gives a roughly 7% premium to SunTrust shareholders and there is a $1.1 billion break-up fee in the agreement.

Vaulting Ahead

Compared to almost any other country, the U.S. banking sector is highly fragmented, with the largest three banks holding only 25% of total deposits, and the top 10 holding only a little more than 50%. Considering the cost synergies, IT leverage, and national service opportunities, I expect to see more deals where similarly-sized peers combine to compete more effectively (BB&T/SunTrust isn’t so different than the recently-announced Chemical Financial (CHFC)/TCF (TCF) tie-up).

BB&T and SunTrust will become the sixth-largest bank in the U.S., and possibly the fifth-largest in terms of deposits (just ahead of U.S. Bancorp (USB) ) depending on what happens with required divestments and competitive deposit attrition. Even with some deposit attrition, the new bank will be a top-three player in Florida (where it will have 20% or so of deposits and almost 12% share), Georgia (#1), North Carolina (#2), Virginia (#1), Maryland (#1), and Tennessee (#3).

Management is forecasting only about 12.5% cost synergy, but with one-quarter of the combined company’s branches within two miles of each other, I believe that cost reduction target is conservative. Frankly, I think the overall synergy/cost reduction targets are fairly conservative, particularly as BB&T has been investing for years in expanded systems and capabilities to support a much larger bank. Even with those synergy targets, though, management is expecting about 17% cash earnings accretion in 2021 and the deal should produce double-digit tangible book accretion from the get-go.

BB&T’s CEO will run the new bank until late in 2021, when SunTrust’s current CEO (Rogers) is expected to take over. Like the Chemical-TCF deal, there will be 50/50 board representation and a mixture of BB&T and SunTrust executives in top spots.

While management may be understating the potential future cost savings, the execution risk with this deal is above average. The combined bank will have a new name and a new brand, and I see that as a significant potential source of risk, as brand value/recognition in banking is meaningful. There will also be operational disruptions, as the new bank’s headquarters will be in Charlotte instead of Winston-Salem (BB&T’s headquarters) or Atlanta (SunTrust’s headquarters), and the bank may be required to divest more than the relatively trivial $1.35 billion of deposits it currently expects.

There will be other challenges as well. Closing branches can risky in terms of alienating customers, and I’m sure there will be customers who take their business elsewhere because they want to deal with a “local bank” (even granting the perception-versus-reality of how large BB&T and SunTrust already are). There could also be some added regulatory oversight – although banking regulators have been easing back on the sector, there have already been concerned noises coming from some in Congress, and I won’t dismiss the risk that this deal becomes a scapegoat or a target for political grandstanding.

A Good Deal

I had thought that, even despite management’s protestations to the contrary, BB&T was still likely to do a few deals to augment its footprint, but I didn’t expect something on this scale. Still, it is a deal that makes a lot of sense to me. Merging with SunTrust gives BB&T a lot of what it wanted – enhanced scale and share in attractive markets like Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, and Maryland. It doesn’t boost the company’s share in Texas, but the combined bank would still be below the 10% deposit share threshold and could pursue other deals down the road. What’s more, the new bank will have the scale to better support a national digital bank effort and could look to grow its share in markets like Texas through digital banking and/or organic branch additions.

On balance I like this deal. There are elevated risks, and I’m not convinced that a brand new brand is really needed, but I see meaningful cost synergy opportunities, as well as business synergy opportunities between SunTrust’s middle-market lending, investment banking, and online lending platforms and BB&T’s specialty commercial lending, insurance, and community banking operations. As I said before, I think there will also be scale/cost advantages on the IT side, as the combined entity will be better able to keep up with the largest players in terms of tech investment and development.

The Outlook

Using management’s cost savings guidance and making some assumptions about deposit attritions and other moving parts, I believe this deal moves BB&T’s fair value closer to $57. If I’m right about the potential long-term cost savings and business synergies exceeding guidance, a target in the low $60’s comes into play. Either way, I believe this is a deal that adds value for BB&T shareholders, and I likewise believe that SunTrust shareholders will be happy with this deal over time.

The Bottom Line

At this particular point in time, there’s certainly some downside risk for BB&T, as the deal could attract more scrutiny and criticism that puts its completion in doubt. I likewise do see some risk that banking conditions could worsen in 2019, as I’ve mentioned in various pieces on bank stocks. On balance, though, I’m even happier to own BB&T now than I was before, and I think the potential value accretion from the SunTrust deal improves the risk/return enough to make this a bank to consider buying again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.