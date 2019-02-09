Is NYMEX Crude Oil In A $50-$55 Range?

Last Friday, the price of the nearby March NYMEX crude oil futures contract was trading around the $52.50 per barrel level. So far in 2019, March futures have traded in a range from $44.67 to $55.75, but the price has not traded below $50 per barrel since January 8.

After a period of significant price volatility in the crude oil market, the price has settled into a narrow range below the midpoint of the high and low in 2018. The dynamics of the international crude oil market changed dramatically over recent years. The United States is now the leading producer in the world, and Russia has taken a significant leadership role when it comes to their involvement with OPEC, the international oil cartel.

The oil market became overextended in early October 2018. With sanctions on Iran coming in November, the number of speculative longs in the crude oil futures market grew. At the same time, US President Trump put increasing pressure on Saudi Arabia and other allies in the Gulf States to increase production. The US issued exemptions for eight countries that purchase oil from Iran. As US output rose to 11.7 million barrels per day and selling began to hit the stock market over fears of a global economic slowdown throughout the final three months of last year, the price of crude oil fall to a low at $42.36 on December 24. The low from Christmas Eve now stands as a critical technical level on the downside for the energy commodity.

It is possible that the price of crude oil will remain in its current $50-$55 trading range on nearby NYMEX futures. The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X ETF (ERX) and its bearish counterpart (ERY) could be the perfect tools to trade or position in the crude oil market on a short-term basis if the price remains in its current trading range. Buying dips and selling rallies in crude oil could become the optimal approach to the market over the coming weeks and these products offer leveraged exposure to the energy commodity for those who do not venture into the futures market.

A significant recovery in early 2019

Crude oil fell off the edge of a cliff starting in October 2018 when the nearby NYMEX futures contract hit $76.90 at the start of the month. By December 24, the price of the energy commodity hit a low that was 44.9% below the October high. Since the late December bottom, the price of crude oil has recovered.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, the oil market has put in a V-shaped recovery from just over $42 per barrel and moved back above $50 per barrel on January 8. The price has not tested below that level since, and it reached its most recent high at $55.75 on the March futures contract on February 4. After falling almost 45% in three months, the price rose by over 31% since late December. The price remains below the midpoint of the trading range which is at just below the $60 per barrel level which could be a target for the price of NYMEX futures over the coming weeks and months. However, technical indicators are telling us that the price has reached a level where it could consolidate after the period of wild price swings.

Technical indicators are neutral

The path of least resistance of the price of crude oil is a collection of many factors. Strength or weakness in the global economy can impact the price of the energy commodity. The decline in the stock market over the final months of 2018 on the back of rising interest rates and concerns over the trade dispute between the US and China added selling to the oil market. In 2008, during the risk-off price action in all markets, the price of crude oil fell dramatically in response to concerns over the global economy. Economic expansion is bullish for the price of oil while contraction is bearish.

Supply and demand issues, the geopolitics of the Middle East and other producing areas of the world, and other factors can influence the price of the energy commodity. After the recent fall and recovery, it looks like the price is ready to take a vacation from volatility around the current price level.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of March NYMEX future illustrates, both the price momentum and relative strength indicators are in neutral territory. Daily historical volatility has declined from over 75% in late December to its current level at just over 30% as of the end of last week.

Open interest is flatlining

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. Rising open interest is a sign of more activity, and a decline in the metric tells us that market participants are closing risk positions.

Source: CQG

The chart demonstrates that the open interest metric declined from a high at over 2.7 million contracts in early May 2018 to a low at just under 2 million contracts in mid-November when the price of crude oil was on its way lower. The decline of 26% in the metric when the price was plunging was not a technical validation of a continuing bear market in crude oil which found a bottom and recovered.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the open interest has been between 1.977 and 2.141 million contracts since mid-November and stood at 2.05 million as of the end of last week in the middle of the range.

Open interest has declined, and the current level does not signal that any significant price moves are on the horizon in the crude oil futures market.

March could bring volatility back to markets

While it is looking like the price of NYMEX oil futures will remain in the $50-$55 trading range over the coming weeks, there are lots of issues facing the world that could cause a break to the up or downside in the blink of an eye. The Middle East always stands as a potential fuse for the price of crude oil on the upside as any event that impacts production, refining, or logistical routes in the energy commodity could cause a continuation of the rally that began in late December.

Meanwhile, the schedule for March could cause lots of volatility in markets across all asset classes. The US faces another government shutdown, and a host of political issues continue to divide both political parties. The deadline for the 90-day window for trade negotiations between the US and China expires in early March. At the end of next month, the UK and EU face the expiration of the UK's membership in the Union. Without a deal on Brexit, a hard exit from the Union could launch a series of problems that ripple through markets around the world.

March will come in like a lion this year on the economic and geopolitical front which could impact the price of crude oil which is why any risk positions in the energy commodity require tight stops.

Trade the range with ERX and ERY

After the wild volatility in the crude oil market since October which caused the market to trade in a $34.54 range, the continuation of a period of consolidation between $50 and $55 is healthy for the energy commodity. A narrow trading range in the oil market would likely cause oil equities to also trade in a narrow band. The Energy Select SPDR ETF (XLE) does not trade with crude oil on a tick-for-tick basis, but it tends to trend in the same direction as the price of the energy commodity.

Two products that could be useful when it comes to buying dips and selling rallies in the crude oil market as long as it remains in its current rage are the Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X ETF and its bearish counterpart. These instruments are highly-leveraged, so they are only appropriate for short-term forays into the oil market. The fund summary for ERX states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the Energy Select Sector Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of the index, ETFs that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index is provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices (the 'index provider') and includes domestic companies from the energy sector which includes the following industries: oil, gas and consumable fuels; and energy equipment and services. The fund is non-diversified.

The most recent top holdings of ERX include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The XLE recovered with the price of crude oil moving from a low at $ on December 24 to $53.36 to its most recent peak at $65.27 on February 1, a rise of 22.3%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, ERX rose from a low at $12.43 and reached a high at $21.93, a rise of 76.4%. ERX has net assets of $400.89 million and trades an average of 3.8 million shares each day. Its bearish counterpart ERY has net assets of $21.08 million and trades an average of 291,536 shares each day. Both products suffer from time decay because of their leverage.

If crude oil is going to spend some time in the $50-$55 range, buying dips with ERX and selling rallies with ERY could be one way to approach the energy commodity and its related equities over the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.