Gold Still Has Relative Strength Advantage Over Stocks

Gold's currency component is being tested by the latest rally in the U.S. dollar index, yet its "fear factor" is still very much intact. That much was made clear by the events on Thursday's trading session as a revival of U.S.-China trade war worries kept gold's price near its recent high in spite of a stronger dollar. In today's report, we'll look at a scenario in which gold remains range-bound near its 6-month highs while the dollar rallies, due partly to its relative strength advantage over stocks.

Although the dollar was higher on Thursday, gold remained buoyant and was virtually unchanged in the latest session. The reason for gold's resistance to its weakening currency component was the stock market volatility spike created by the revival of trade-related worries. While holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) fell for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday, the April gold futures price remained stable at $1,309. This kept the gold price above its 15-day moving average, its nearest trend line of any consequence, thus keeping its near-term (1-4 week) uptrend intact.

Source: BigCharts

The U.S. dollar index added to its recent string of gains, but more importantly, the index closed above its widely watched 50-day moving average for the first time this year. A weekly close above the 50-day MA in the dollar index would trigger a reversal of its technical trend and likely put some added pressure on the gold price next week. Shown here is the Invesco DB U.S. Gold Index Bullish Fund (UUP), my favorite dollar proxy. The recent rally in UUP underscores the continued erosion of gold's currency component on a short-term basis. As mentioned in recent reports, the currency factor is the most important one for determining gold's primary direction since gold is priced in dollars.

Source: BigCharts

Yet, there are two things keeping the gold price buoyant in spite of the strengthening dollar. One is the sudden reappearance of fear on Wall Street. The latest breakout of worry was over renewed fears that the U.S. and China won't be able to make a trade deal ahead of a March 1 deadline for reaching an agreement. Failing to resolve the tariff dispute by that date would mean additional tariff increases kick in. Wall Street's concern over this possibility was palpable in the latest session as stocks saw their biggest decline in weeks.

What this revival of fear means is that gold now has a renewed boost to its flagging "fear factor". In the last two weeks, we had witnessed a notable decline in investors' fears over the trade war. This was evident not only in recent advances in the stock market but also by the latest investor sentiment poll from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) which showed a 3-month high in the percentage of investors who were optimistic for the stock market outlook. This is hardly the ideal psychological backdrop for gold given the yellow metal's dependence on fear-related hedging. With fears fading, safe-haven demand for gold looked to be on the wane which, in turn, would erode an important support for gold's intermediate-term (3-9 months) recovery. Now that fear has reared its head again in the financial market, we should also see a strengthening of gold's fear component as safety demand returns.

Another variable which bodes well for gold's intermediate-term recovery is the fact that gold still enjoys a decided relative strength advantage over the stock market. The graph shown below illustrates this as it compares gold's price strength with that of the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX). A rising trend in this ratio is a sign that gold has relative strength over stocks, and this, in turn, serves to attract institutional demand for the metal. As long as gold's relative strength trend is still up, investors are justified in leaning bullish on the metal's intermediate-term outlook.

Source: StockCharts

What's more, even gold mining and exploration stocks enjoy a relative strength advantage over the broad equity market. As can be seen here, the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) is also outperforming the S&P 500 Index. Historically, when gold stocks are confirming the technical strength of the gold price, it has served as a sign that gold's interim trend is fairly sound. It's not uncommon for gold stocks to diverge lower and begin underperforming both the gold price and the SPX as soon as informed investors see trouble ahead for the physical metal. Thus, as long as the XAU's relative outperformance continues, we have another sign of support for gold's 6-month rising trend.

Source: StockCharts

Looking at the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), the ETF is also still confirming that its immediate-term trend is up despite the recent dollar rally. IAU is above both its rising 15-day and 50-day trend lines as of Feb. 7 as can be seen in the following graph. I continue to recommend a stop-loss slightly under the $12.35 level on our open trading position in IAU. I'll maintain my immediate-term bullish posture on IAU as long as this level remains inviolate.

Source: BigCharts

In closing this report, investors shouldn't be quick to throw in the towel on gold's continued recovery prospects in spite of the dollar's recent strength. It's true that continued strengthening of the dollar will undermine gold's currency factor, but the relative strength advantage that gold enjoys over traditional equities - plus the revival of worry in the financial market - should conspire to support the intermediate-term trend and allow the gold price to remain above its 50-day moving average. And as long as gold remains above this trend line on a weekly closing basis, gold's interim uptrend is still technically intact.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.