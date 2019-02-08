HYG: Fears Of Economic Pain Still Present
About: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
by: Sankalp Soni
Summary
The HYG ETF has rallied 6.88% from its 52-week low amid a dovish Fed.
The yield curve still remains relatively flat, reflecting weaker economic conditions ahead.
Markets are still anticipating a rate cut in 2020, indicating that recession fears have not completely vanished.
The iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) is up 6.88% from its 52-week low during the Q4 2018 market turmoil. While the high-yield space had a dismal year in 2018 amid