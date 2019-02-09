Prepare For The Prescription Drug Price Battle

Summary
Lawmakers are stirring up debate over drug pricing, and shareholders in pharmaceutical companies may need a plan.
Apple became the most valuable company by market cap this week. I tried to figure out whether that means anything for investors. It doesn't.
No rest for the weary story of the China standoff/slowdown, as China critic David Malpass gets a nomination to head the World Bank.
Plus: ESSENTIAL subscribers can now search ticker pages by keyword.
Beware Falling Drug Prices
After this week it's clear investors in pharma companies must contend with increasing political heat over drug pricing. Though drug prices have been a key talking point for President Trump since