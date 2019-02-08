Yellow Pages Ltd.: Take A Puff On This Cigar Butt

If the company gains any traction with new revenue opportunities in 2019, the share price should jump significantly from its current depressed level.

Legacy yellow page companies are clearly way past their prime. They have attempted to offset massive losses in print revenues by becoming small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) outsourced digital marketing departments. They have had some success, but it is an ultracompetitive business, and many small businesses can now do digital marketing themselves via Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or social media.

Yellow Pages Ltd. (OTC:YLWDF) (YPG) in Canada is no different in this regard than its global competitors. It is experiencing large declines in both print and digital revenue. Prior management attempted to return to growth by acquiring adjacent businesses and aggressively growing the customer count. They succeeded at returning to growth (for one quarter in 2016), but it was at the expense of profitability. Much of the new business they acquired was low or no margin. In addition, some of its business practices have recently been called into question, which is bad press for the company.

New management took over in the fall of 2017 and completely reversed the acquisition strategy. It sold off everything acquired just a few years ago and let low margin customers lapse. Here is a chart of revenue growth and the EBITDA margin over the last 5 years. You can see the company's EBITDA margin started marching higher quickly after new management reigned in spending.

If you listen to the quarterly earnings calls, you will know that the CEO, Mr. David Eckert, is quite fond of the following chart.

You can see how revenue was on a steady decline for a number of years, but spending did not drop to match the realities of the business. Instead, investments were made in low margin revenue opportunities that generated little to no profits. Mr. Eckert has repeatedly laid out in black and white how 95%+ of the company's EBITDA comes from the core YP business. Looking at YPG's business verticals through that lens, it was easy to shed the real estate and programmatic ad businesses and focus on improving what is actually driving the EBITDA and, ultimately, free cash flow. This strategy has already paid off quite handsomely.

The chart above represents free cash flow (unlevered) plus cash from the sale of businesses on a trailing 12-month basis. You can see that, despite large losses of revenue, the company is generating its highest cash flow in many, many years, which is due, in no small part, to the highest EBITDA margins in five years. This has allowed Yellow Pages to reduce its already manageable debt levels.

While we do not have Q4 financials yet, the company did previously announce that on November 30, 2018, it made a $114.5M principal payment on its senior notes, lowering the total amount outstanding to $170M at year-end. I am projecting that the company will still have ~$55M in cash on hand at December 31. Trailing 12-month EBITDA is approximately $190M, so the company's net debt (including the exchangeable debentures) to EBITDA is ~1.2x.

While CEO David Eckert has so far mostly focused on cutting costs and shedding unprofitable businesses, he is also taking steps to properly incentivize its unionized sales force. YPG announced new collective bargaining agreements with nearly all its sales teams (after some lockouts in Q4). On the last couple of earnings calls, the CEO called out the then current agreements that rewarded "mediocracy." Only time will tell if these new agreements lead to new revenue opportunities or if they only aid in expense control. Revenue growth is entirely dependent on compelling and differentiated product offerings. Investors have heard very little about how YPG plans to slow the rate of decline in revenues, but that should be the major focus for 2019.

Conclusions

Yellow Pages Ltd. is clearly a melting ice cube. But unlike many similar ice cubes, it is not overleveraged (1.2x through the capital structure). But the stock trades still like it is going to file for bankruptcy at any moment ($181M fully diluted market cap, so about 2X FCF). Given the cash on hand and free cash flow it will likely generate in 2019, I believe that the company can easily reduce the amount outstanding on its senior notes to well under $100M within the next 12 months. The senior notes could be completely repaid within 24 months should the company continue to direct all FCF toward debt repayment. That would save $17M annually in interest expense, which would drop directly to the bottom line. The company may also refinance the remaining balance and instead focus on calling the convertible debentures, which would be anti-dilutive for shareholders. The conversion price is $19.04/share, so even at the call price of 110, it makes sense to take the 8% coupon instruments out.

My base case scenario is for revenues to decline by another 50% over the next 2-3 years before stabilizing. Here is my math:

The company wrote off all of its goodwill, taking a large IFRS loss. It should not be a significant taxpayer for quite some time. This scenario assumes all the senior notes are repaid already, and pension expense and capital expenditures mirror recent history. Even if I am off by 50%, the stock still looks too cheap here. YPG can easily pay a dividend with a 10% yield once they repay all the senior notes.

Based on this scenario, I continue to hold onto some shares. The stock could easily double as a result of a couple of different things happening. Any meaningful improvement in the top-line burn on the digital side, while maintaining solid margins, should be well received by the market. Continued aggressive debt paydowns will transfer value from debt holders to equity holders and possibly trigger an accretive refinancing. This would permit the company to start calling the debentures, which is anti-dilutive for the equity. So, while I generally do not like cigar butts, I think this one has a few more solid puffs left and is worth a position at this level. Best of luck to all.

